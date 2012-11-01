Image 1 of 61 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) soloed to victory at the Koppenbergcross. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 61 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) leads the chase group (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 61 New Zealand's Alexander Revell at the Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 61 Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 61 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 61 Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 61 Some nasty weather rolled in to Oudenaarde, adding rain and wind to the mix in the Elite men's race finale. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 61 Simon Zahner (EKZ Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 61 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) pushes the pace on the hilly Koppenbergcross circuit. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 61 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 61 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 61 Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 61 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) powers up a climb at the Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 61 Bart Aernouts leads AA Drink teammate Thijs van Amerongen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 61 Thijs Al (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 61 Arnaud Jouffroy (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 61 Another Koppenbergcross, another Sven Nys victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 61 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) crosses the finish line in first place for the ninth time at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 61 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) all alone on the finishing straight. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 61 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) took a commanding victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 61 Jonathan Page races on his home turf in Oudenaarde. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 61 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Style & Concept) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 61 Enrico Franzoi (Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 61 Twan van den Brand (Orange Babies Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 61 Alexander Revell tackles the Koppenbergcross parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 61 Simon Zahner (EKZ Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 61 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus) ascends on the Koppenbergcross's hilly circuit. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 61 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) would finish on the podium in third place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 61 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 61 Lubomir Petrus (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 61 The podium for the fastest lap prime at the Koppenbergcross, won by Klaas Vantornout. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 61 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) leads the bpost Bank Trofee series (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 61 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) had an off day at the Koppenbergcross, finishing 11th and losing the bpost Bank Trofee series lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 61 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) dons warm clothing after his Koppenbergcross finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 61 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) after his 11th place finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 61 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) rides in the first chase group. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 61 Eddy van IJzendoorn (36Cycling) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 61 Sven Nys would repeatedly gap Niels Albert on the climb. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 61 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) put on a 'cross clinic en route to his ninth Koppenbergcross victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 61 Switzerland's Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) at home on the difficult Koppenbergcross circuit. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 61 Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) ascends the Koppenberg's cobbles. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 61 The chase group vying for third place on the day. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 43 of 61 Sven Nys in the familiar position of leading the Koppenbergcross. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 44 of 61 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) asserted his dominance on the taxing Koppenbergcross parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 45 of 61 Third place finisher Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 46 of 61 2012 Koppenbergcross podium (L-R): Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 47 of 61 World champion Niels Albert cracked on the last lap and finished second to Nys. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 48 of 61 Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) had a strong showing on the Koppenberg, finishing the day in 8th place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 49 of 61 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) in the lead, shadowed by Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 50 of 61 For the ninth time in his illustrious career, Sven Nys has won the Koppenbergcross. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 51 of 61 Belgian champion Sven Nys puts the pressure on world champion Niels Albert in the Koppenbergcross finale. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 52 of 61 Crowds lined the twisting Koppenbergcross circuit. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 53 of 61 Sven Nys powers away from Niels Albert early in the final lap as the world champion dabbed in a section of mud. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 54 of 61 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) finished a distant 11th on the day and lost his overall series lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 55 of 61 Sven Nys leads Niels Albert on a descent. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 56 of 61 2012 Koppenbergcross podium (L-R): Niels Albert, 2nd; Sven Nys, 1st; Klaas Vantornout, 3rd (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 57 of 61 New Zealand's Alexander Revell has attracted the attention of Belgian 'cross fans, particularly with his mustache. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 58 of 61 Sven Nys and Niels Albert duel for supremacy at the head of the race. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 59 of 61 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) en route to a 6th place finish. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 60 of 61 French champion Aurelien Duval had a great day, finishing just shy of the podium in 4th place. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 61 of 61 Sven Nys adds a ninth Koppenbergcross trophy to his collection. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

With a powerful last lap ascent on the slippery meadows of the Koppenberg, Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) got rid of Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and steamed on towards yet another win, his ninth, at the Koppenbergcross. The mythical 'cross race comprises the second round in the bpost Bank Trofee series and this year it was spiced with a stormy finale. World champion Albert ultimately crossed the finish line 14 seconds behind Nys, while Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) emerged from a chase group in the finale to claim third, 1:04 behind the Belgian champion.

Before the race Nys stated that the Koppenbergcross was the most beautiful 'cross race of the season, his world championships race. He dreamed of shaking off his rivals with a blistering last lap acceleration. "That I was able to do it like I said makes this a very special win. I've won my Tour of Flanders this year. I've said these were my world championships," Nys said. The 36-year-old Belgian champion referred to his run of bad fortune in previous races in the post-race press chat. "I put all my frustrations in one acceleration."

Former bpost Bank Trofee series leader Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) had an off-day on Thursday afternoon, finishing eleventh and losing more than two minutes on Albert. The BKCP-Powerplus rider now leads the series which for this season is determined by time rather than points.

"I did a great job in the general classification. The series are now down to only Sven and myself, and that after only two rounds. The only race where I can still lose it is in Baal on New Year's Day," Albert said when checking out the new general classification with Cyclingnews. Albert leads Nys by 54 seconds and Pauwels by 2:17.

Belgian champion vs. world champion

On the third of eight laps, Nys and Albert stamped their authority on the steepest stretches of the Koppenberg climb. With one acceleration they threw back all their adversaries, including Pauwels who seemed to be standing still and lost nearly 15 seconds in approximately 150 metres. Before that, Nys already showed his ambitions by winning the intermediate sprint during the second lap. Nys took 15s while Pauwels grabbed 10s and Albert the remaining five.

Nys and Albert rode head-to-head in a two-man battle for supremacy at the head of the race, but during the second half Nys clearly had something extra on the steepest section of the Koppenberg, though Albert always managed to return in the descent. Adding an additional element to the mix, during the sixth of eight laps the weather turned around dramatically with strong gusts of wind and heavy rain arriving in Oudenaarde. Consequently, a drying course turned into a slippery pool of mud which sent several riders over the handlebars on the now very difficult, twisting descent of the Koppenberg.

At the head of affairs and entering the final lap, Albert made the first mistake when he clicked out of his pedal right after entering the meadows at the bottom of the Koppenberg. Nys put the pressure on and made Albert work hard to come back on his wheel. By the time Albert was nearly on his wheel the duo reached the second part of the climb and Nys gave full gas. Albert didn't stand a chance.

While Nys rocketed up the steepest gradients on his bike Albert struggled and had to put his foot on the ground. "Nys was the best uphill. He has a great cadence in the small gear. Due to the changing circumstances there was no time to communicate a change of tyres to the pit crew at the bottom. I was losing grip uphill," Albert said. "At the top of the climb I was 13 seconds down on Nys and that was about the same at the finish."

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) overcame some tough moments and he rode two great final laps. He was best of the rest at 1:04 from winner Nys. Young French champion Aurélien Duval rode his best race of the season and finished fourth. "I think I was the best in the chase group but not good enough to battle with the leaders. In the end Vantornout was faster but that's probably experience," Duval told Cyclingnews.

Meanwhile Pauwels was struggling hard to control damages but at the finish he clocked a loss of more than two minutes on Albert. "I knew right away that it was going to be hard, that I didn't have a good day. I don't know why. Winning these series is no longer possible for me," Pauwels said at the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1:00:31 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:14 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:04 4 Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 0:01:15 5 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:22 6 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:25 7 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:01:29 8 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:31 9 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:01:49 10 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:02:10 11 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:27 12 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:03:21 13 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:39 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:47 15 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:54 16 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:58 17 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:03:59 18 Jonathan Page (USA) 19 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:04:09 20 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:04:36 21 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:05:16 22 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:05:31 23 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 0:05:35 24 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:05:52 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:06:13 26 Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW 0:06:22 27 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 0:06:37 28 Kevin Cant (Bel) 0:06:53 29 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) 0:07:34 30 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept 0:08:37 31 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 32 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 33 Gianni Denolf (Bel) 34 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling 35 Alexander Revell (NZl) DNF Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea DNF Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprint bonus # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus

Fastest lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:07:20 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:20 3 Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 0:07:22

bpost Bank Trofee classification after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 1:57:41 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:54 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:17 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:03:11 5 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:03:31 6 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:03:37 7 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:49 8 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:42 9 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:06:00 10 Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 0:06:18 11 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:52 12 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:06:54 13 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:06:59 14 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:07:22 15 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:07:49 16 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:07:50 17 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:07:58 18 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:08:07 19 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:08:38 20 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:08:47 21 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:08:49 22 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:09:12 23 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:09:19 24 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:09:20 25 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:09:57 26 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:10:21 27 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 28 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 29 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 30 Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW 31 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 32 Kevin Cant (Bel) 33 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) 34 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept 35 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 36 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 37 Yu Takenachi (Jpn) 38 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 39 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 40 Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps 41 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling 42 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 43 Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles 44 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 45 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea 46 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 47 Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL 48 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team 49 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 50 Mathieu Willemyns (Bel) 51 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 52 Sven Belen (Bel) 53 Kyle F Kiser (USA)