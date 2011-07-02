Trending

Vastaranta wins KitzAlpBike cross country

Stevkova earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)1:58:49
2Milan Spesny (Cze)0:02:08
3Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:02:52
4Martino Fruet (Ita)0:04:11
5Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:07:34
6Martin Gluth (Ger)0:10:03
7Giancarlo Sax (Swi)0:11:40
8Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:12:45
9Maximilian Vieider (Ita)0:15:40
10Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:16:33
11Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:17:55
12Matthias Waldhart (Aut)0:18:34
13Paul Remy (Fra)
14Manfred Zöger (Aut)
15Tobias Reiser (Ger)
16Gunther Huber (Ita)
17Markus Preiss (Aut)
18Sebastian Bergmann (Ger)
19Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)
20Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
21Richard Gantner (Aut)
22Vadim Arko (Aut)
23Michael Balek (Aut)
24Roland Gantner (Aut)
25Daniel Waibel (Ger)
26Torsten Franke (Ger)
27Daniel Koll (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova (Svk)1:33:12
2Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)0:02:06
3Maria Osl (Aut)0:06:50
4Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:09:52
5Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:10:51
6Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:12:34
7Tatjana Dold (Ger)0:14:49
8Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:22:20
9Christina Verhas (Aut)
10Kristina Kult (Aut)

