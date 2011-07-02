Vastaranta wins KitzAlpBike cross country
Stevkova earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
|1:58:49
|2
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:02:08
|3
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:02:52
|4
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:04:11
|5
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:07:34
|6
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:10:03
|7
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|0:11:40
|8
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|0:12:45
|9
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
|0:15:40
|10
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:16:33
|11
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|0:17:55
|12
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|0:18:34
|13
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|14
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|15
|Tobias Reiser (Ger)
|16
|Gunther Huber (Ita)
|17
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|18
|Sebastian Bergmann (Ger)
|19
|Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)
|20
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|21
|Richard Gantner (Aut)
|22
|Vadim Arko (Aut)
|23
|Michael Balek (Aut)
|24
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|25
|Daniel Waibel (Ger)
|26
|Torsten Franke (Ger)
|27
|Daniel Koll (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|1:33:12
|2
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|0:02:06
|3
|Maria Osl (Aut)
|0:06:50
|4
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:09:52
|5
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:10:51
|6
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|0:12:34
|7
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|0:14:49
|8
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|0:22:20
|9
|Christina Verhas (Aut)
|10
|Kristina Kult (Aut)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy