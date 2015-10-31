Image 1 of 26 Colorado phenom and current US Junior cyclocross champion, Gage Hecht (Alpha) take the win in the UCI Junior race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 26 Carline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) pushes the pace (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 26 Katie Compton (Trek) leads the race up a hill (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 26 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic|Zones) leads the women's field after the holeshot. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 26 The elite women's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 26 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic|Zones) leads the women's field (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 26 Georgia Gould (Luna) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 26 Amanda Miller (BoulderCycleSport) takes a quick descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading a small group of riders down a short descent. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 26 Crystal Anthony (BoulderCycleSport) makes her way up the hill and eventually finishes in the top 3 for the day. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 26 Katitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) leads Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant) up the hill. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 26 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) putting out an effort on the climb. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 26 Canadian Mical Dyck (Naked Facory Racing) managing a short and steep climb (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 26 Meredith Miller (Noosa) makes her way up the hill. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 26 Katie Compton (Trek) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 26 Georgia Gould (Luna) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 26 Katie Compton (Trek) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 26 Fans watching Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 26 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win in Ohio (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 26 Amanda Miller enjoying an early lead through the sand (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 21 of 26 Katie Compton powering her way to the win (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 22 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer, riding for the Amy D. Foundation, negotiates the switchbacks (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 23 of 26 Crystal Anthony has overtaken teammate Amanda Miller (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 24 of 26 Crystal Anthony over the barriers ahead of teammate Amanda Miller (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 25 of 26 Katie Compton wins Day 1 of Cincy CX (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 26 of 26 Crystal Anthony turns in a solid second place (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won the Cincy 3's Kings CX After Dark, a UCI C1 event held in Mason, Ohio on Saturday. She built her winning lead with three laps to go to take a commanding win ahead of Crystal Anthony and Amanda Miller, both from Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo.

A top-notch field gathered for the Kings CX After Dark as contenders included Compton along with Luna teammates Maghalie Rochette and Georgia Gould, Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), who recently placed second at the Valkenburg World Cup, Courtenay McFadden (American Classic-Zones), Beth Ann Orton (Kona), Erica Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano) and Canadian champion Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing).

Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) took the early lead in the women's race followed by Emma White and Meredith Miller, Compton and McFadden. Compton forced a small gap but she was followed by Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport).

It didn't take long for Compton to build the winning lead she needed with three laps to go.The chase group behind was a strong one and included Amanda Miller, Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo), Antonneau, Mani, Gould and Rachel Lloyd.

Anthony and Miller broke clear of the chase group in pursuit of Compton, and for the second and third spots on the podium, while Antonneau took fourth and Lloyd fifth on the day.

