Compton wins C1 Kings CX After Dark in Ohio
US champion beats Boulder Cycle Sport pair Anthony, Miller
Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won the Cincy 3's Kings CX After Dark, a UCI C1 event held in Mason, Ohio on Saturday. She built her winning lead with three laps to go to take a commanding win ahead of Crystal Anthony and Amanda Miller, both from Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo.
A top-notch field gathered for the Kings CX After Dark as contenders included Compton along with Luna teammates Maghalie Rochette and Georgia Gould, Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), who recently placed second at the Valkenburg World Cup, Courtenay McFadden (American Classic-Zones), Beth Ann Orton (Kona), Erica Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano) and Canadian champion Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing).
Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) took the early lead in the women's race followed by Emma White and Meredith Miller, Compton and McFadden. Compton forced a small gap but she was followed by Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport).
It didn't take long for Compton to build the winning lead she needed with three laps to go.The chase group behind was a strong one and included Amanda Miller, Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo), Antonneau, Mani, Gould and Rachel Lloyd.
Anthony and Miller broke clear of the chase group in pursuit of Compton, and for the second and third spots on the podium, while Antonneau took fourth and Lloyd fifth on the day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:28
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:00:27
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:00:45
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:59
|5
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) Calgiant
|0:01:01
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:20
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:01:37
|8
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:40
|9
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|10
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:53
|11
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:02:07
|12
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:02:19
|13
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team
|0:02:56
|14
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster
|0:02:58
|15
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX
|0:03:03
|16
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Scott 3Rox
|0:03:23
|17
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:31
|18
|Jena Greaser (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria
|0:03:39
|19
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:03:54
|20
|Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI
|0:04:02
|21
|Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave
|0:04:10
|22
|Chloe Dygert (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross
|0:04:12
|23
|Ally Stacher (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx
|0:04:17
|24
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:04:19
|25
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Twenty16 P/B Sho-Air
|0:04:29
|26
|Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 P/B Sho-Air
|0:04:35
|27
|Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Specialized/Musclemilk
|0:04:39
|28
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:04:51
|29
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:04:55
|30
|Jenna Blandford (USA) Vo2 Multisport
|0:04:57
|31
|Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava
|0:05:06
|32
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:07
|33
|Luarel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:05:08
|34
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:05:25
|35
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:05:27
|36
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co
|0:05:37
|37
|Anna Schappert (Can)
|0:06:11
|38
|Alijah Beatty (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling
|0:06:22
|39
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf
|0:06:23
|40
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee
|0:06:37
|41
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:06:52
|42
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:07:08
|43
|Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop
|0:07:09
|44
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:07:50
|45
|Paula Burks (USA) Peachtree Bikes
|0:08:06
|46
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz
|0:08:13
|47
|Kennedy Adams (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|0:08:21
|48
|Erika Howard (USA) Vo2 Multisport
|0:08:32
|49
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:08:43
|50
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
|0:09:17
|51
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
|0:09:39
|52
|emily shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:09:49
|53
|Mackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|0:10:09
|54
|Jennifer Nichols (USA) Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BMW-Mini
|0:10:33
|55
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company
|0:11:07
|56
|Corrie Karas (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|57
|Katherine Santos (USA) Boo Bicycles
|58
|Amy Phillips (USA) UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by Th
|DNS
|Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX
