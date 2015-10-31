Trending

Compton wins C1 Kings CX After Dark in Ohio

US champion beats Boulder Cycle Sport pair Anthony, Miller

Image 1 of 26

Colorado phenom and current US Junior cyclocross champion, Gage Hecht (Alpha) take the win in the UCI Junior race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 26

Carline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 26

Katie Compton (Trek) leads the race up a hill

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 26

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic|Zones) leads the women's field after the holeshot.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 26

The elite women's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 26

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic|Zones) leads the women's field

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 26

Georgia Gould (Luna)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 26

Amanda Miller (BoulderCycleSport) takes a quick descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 26

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading a small group of riders down a short descent.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 26

Crystal Anthony (BoulderCycleSport) makes her way up the hill and eventually finishes in the top 3 for the day.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 26

Katitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) leads Rachel Lloyd (Calgiant) up the hill.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 26

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) putting out an effort on the climb.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 26

Canadian Mical Dyck (Naked Facory Racing) managing a short and steep climb

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 26

Meredith Miller (Noosa) makes her way up the hill.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 26

Katie Compton (Trek)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 26

Georgia Gould (Luna)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 17 of 26

Katie Compton (Trek)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 18 of 26

Fans watching Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 19 of 26

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) takes the win in Ohio

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 20 of 26

Amanda Miller enjoying an early lead through the sand

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 21 of 26

Katie Compton powering her way to the win

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 22 of 26

Rebecca Fahringer, riding for the Amy D. Foundation, negotiates the switchbacks

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 23 of 26

Crystal Anthony has overtaken teammate Amanda Miller

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 24 of 26

Crystal Anthony over the barriers ahead of teammate Amanda Miller

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 25 of 26

Katie Compton wins Day 1 of Cincy CX

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 26 of 26

Crystal Anthony turns in a solid second place

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won the Cincy 3's Kings CX After Dark, a UCI C1 event held in Mason, Ohio on Saturday. She built her winning lead with three laps to go to take a commanding win ahead of Crystal Anthony and Amanda Miller, both from Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo.

A top-notch field gathered for the Kings CX After Dark as contenders included Compton along with Luna teammates Maghalie Rochette and Georgia Gould, Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), who recently placed second at the Valkenburg World Cup, Courtenay McFadden (American Classic-Zones), Beth Ann Orton (Kona), Erica Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano) and Canadian champion Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing).

Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) took the early lead in the women's race followed by Emma White and Meredith Miller, Compton and McFadden. Compton forced a small gap but she was followed by Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport).

It didn't take long for Compton to build the winning lead she needed with three laps to go.The chase group behind was a strong one and included Amanda Miller, Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport-Yogaglo), Antonneau, Mani, Gould and Rachel Lloyd. 

Anthony and Miller broke clear of the chase group in pursuit of Compton, and for the second and third spots on the podium, while Antonneau took fourth and Lloyd fifth on the day.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:45:28
2Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:00:27
3Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:00:45
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:59
5Rachel Lloyd (USA) Calgiant0:01:01
6Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:01:20
7Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:01:37
8Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:40
9Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
10Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:53
11Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:02:07
12Courtenay McFadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:02:19
13Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team0:02:56
14Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster0:02:58
15Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX0:03:03
16Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Scott 3Rox0:03:23
17Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:03:31
18Jena Greaser (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria0:03:39
19Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:03:54
20Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI0:04:02
21Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave0:04:10
22Chloe Dygert (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross0:04:12
23Ally Stacher (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx0:04:17
24Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:04:19
25Hannah Arensman (USA) Twenty16 P/B Sho-Air0:04:29
26Allison Arensman (USA) Twenty16 P/B Sho-Air0:04:35
27Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Specialized/Musclemilk0:04:39
28Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Foundry Cycles0:04:51
29Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:04:55
30Jenna Blandford (USA) Vo2 Multisport0:04:57
31Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava0:05:06
32Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:07
33Luarel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement0:05:08
34Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:05:25
35Jennifer Nowlin (USA) Power Fix CX0:05:27
36Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co0:05:37
37Anna Schappert (Can)0:06:11
38Alijah Beatty (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling0:06:22
39Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS/Rolf0:06:23
40Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee0:06:37
41Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:06:52
42Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Power Fix CX0:07:08
43Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop0:07:09
44Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:07:50
45Paula Burks (USA) Peachtree Bikes0:08:06
46Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz0:08:13
47Kennedy Adams (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project0:08:21
48Erika Howard (USA) Vo2 Multisport0:08:32
49Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:08:43
50Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports0:09:17
51Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants0:09:39
52emily shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:09:49
53Mackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project0:10:09
54Jennifer Nichols (USA) Infinity Racing/Tom Williams BMW-Mini0:10:33
55Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company0:11:07
56Corrie Karas (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
57Katherine Santos (USA) Boo Bicycles
58Amy Phillips (USA) UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by Th
DNSCari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX

