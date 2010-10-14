Stybar out-powers Nys in Ardooie
Vantornout best of the rest in Kermiscross
World champion Zdenek Stybar continued his winning streak at the Kermiscross in Ardooie today. The Czech rider topped Belgian champion Sven Nys in a sprint for the line, while Klaas Vantornout claimed third.
It was the 24-year-old's fifth consecutive win of the season, but his closest contest to date, with only Nys and Vantornout able to withstand the pace in the final laps. Belgians Niels Albert, Dieter Vanthourenhout and Rob Peeters made up part of a six-man group that remained together coming into the last lap, but were dispatched before the finale.
Stybar has now equalled the record of Albert, who last year took five wins in a row while wearing the rainbow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|1:01:08
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:17
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:28
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:33
|6
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:36
|7
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:44
|8
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|9
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|11
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|12
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:00:54
|13
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|14
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|15
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
|0:01:03
|16
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|17
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|0:01:24
|18
|Vinnie Braet (Bel)
|0:01:28
|19
|Steven De Decker (Bel)
|0:01:31
|20
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
|21
|Gianni Denolf (Bel)
|0:01:44
|22
|Florian Le Corre (Fra)
|0:01:49
|23
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
|0:01:54
|24
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:02:06
|25
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
|26
|Stijn Penne (Bel)
|0:02:18
|27
|Tom Vannoppen (Bel)
|0:02:38
|28
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
|0:02:45
|29
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|0:02:58
|30
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
|0:03:06
|31
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|0:03:16
|32
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|0:03:25
|33
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned)
|0:04:51
|34
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|35
|Robin Poelvoorde (Bel)
|36
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|37
|Matthias Boetens (Bel)
|38
|Niki Devoldere (Bel)
|39
|Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Fra)
|40
|Brian Hoste (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy