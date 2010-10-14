Image 1 of 21 Zdenek Stybar, the cyclo-cross world champion. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) is still finding his legs, and spent some time near the front in Ardooie (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 Vanthourenhout leads a chase group across the grass (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Tom Vanoppen is making a comeback after several years of health problems (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 Stybar leads the bunch in the Kermiscross (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Joeri Adams (Rabo-Giant Offroad) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout on the podium in Ardooie. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Klaas Vantornout not too satisfied with just another podium place (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 The podium in Ardooie, topped by Stybar (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 21 Zdenek Stybar is congratulated on yet another win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 21 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) finished in ninth. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 21 Jim Aernouts (BKCP-Powerplus) leads his group across the line. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 21 Nys hit out early only to be passed by Stybar before the line. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 21 Stybar celebrates a hard-fought win over Sven Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 21 Stybar remained unbeaten in the 2010-2011 season, winning his fifth consecutive race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 21 Zdenek Stybar out-sprints Sven Nys for the win at Kermiscross Ardooie. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 21 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) goes five for five in Ardooie. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

World champion Zdenek Stybar continued his winning streak at the Kermiscross in Ardooie today. The Czech rider topped Belgian champion Sven Nys in a sprint for the line, while Klaas Vantornout claimed third.

It was the 24-year-old's fifth consecutive win of the season, but his closest contest to date, with only Nys and Vantornout able to withstand the pace in the final laps. Belgians Niels Albert, Dieter Vanthourenhout and Rob Peeters made up part of a six-man group that remained together coming into the last lap, but were dispatched before the finale.

Stybar has now equalled the record of Albert, who last year took five wins in a row while wearing the rainbow jersey.

