Image 1 of 21

Zdenek Stybar, the cyclo-cross world champion.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) is still finding his legs, and spent some time near the front in Ardooie

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 21

Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 21

Vanthourenhout leads a chase group across the grass

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 21

Tom Vanoppen is making a comeback after several years of health problems

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 21

Stybar leads the bunch in the Kermiscross

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 21

Joeri Adams (Rabo-Giant Offroad)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 21

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 21

Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout on the podium in Ardooie.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

Klaas Vantornout not too satisfied with just another podium place

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

The podium in Ardooie, topped by Stybar

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 21

Zdenek Stybar is congratulated on yet another win

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 21

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) finished in ninth.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 21

Jim Aernouts (BKCP-Powerplus) leads his group across the line.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 21

Nys hit out early only to be passed by Stybar before the line.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 21

Stybar celebrates a hard-fought win over Sven Nys.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 21

Stybar remained unbeaten in the 2010-2011 season, winning his fifth consecutive race.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 21

Zdenek Stybar out-sprints Sven Nys for the win at Kermiscross Ardooie.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 21

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) goes five for five in Ardooie.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

World champion Zdenek Stybar continued his winning streak at the Kermiscross in Ardooie today. The Czech rider topped Belgian champion Sven Nys in a sprint for the line, while Klaas Vantornout claimed third.

It was the 24-year-old's fifth consecutive win of the season, but his closest contest to date, with only Nys and Vantornout able to withstand the pace in the final laps. Belgians Niels Albert, Dieter Vanthourenhout and Rob Peeters made up part of a six-man group that remained together coming into the last lap, but were dispatched before the finale.

Stybar has now equalled the record of Albert, who last year took five wins in a row while wearing the rainbow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea1:01:08
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:17
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:28
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:33
6Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:36
7Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:44
8Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
9Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
11Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
12Ian Field (GBr)0:00:54
13Marco Bianco (Ita)
14Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger)0:01:03
16Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:12
17Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)0:01:24
18Vinnie Braet (Bel)0:01:28
19Steven De Decker (Bel)0:01:31
20Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
21Gianni Denolf (Bel)0:01:44
22Florian Le Corre (Fra)0:01:49
23Quentin Bertholet (Bel)0:01:54
24Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:02:06
25Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
26Stijn Penne (Bel)0:02:18
27Tom Vannoppen (Bel)0:02:38
28Wilant Van Gils (Ned)0:02:45
29Xandro Meurisse (Bel)0:02:58
30Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)0:03:06
31Kristof Cop (Bel)0:03:16
32Bart Hofman (Bel)0:03:25
33Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned)0:04:51
34Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
35Robin Poelvoorde (Bel)
36Adrien Pascal (Fra)
37Matthias Boetens (Bel)
38Niki Devoldere (Bel)
39Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Fra)
40Brian Hoste (Bel)

