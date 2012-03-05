Buys wins in Karkloof
Ravenel victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|1:35:57
|2
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:00:35
|3
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:01:29
|4
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:02:22
|5
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|0:03:29
|6
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:04:30
|7
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:04:58
|8
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|0:05:17
|9
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:05:22
|10
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:06:48
|11
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:07:59
|12
|Arno Du Toit (RSA)
|0:08:12
|13
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)
|0:08:15
|14
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|0:09:25
|15
|Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)
|0:10:59
|16
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:11:32
|17
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:12:50
|18
|Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)
|19
|Justin Porteous (RSA)
|20
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
|21
|Jedson Tooms (RSA)
|22
|Stuart Marais (RSA)
|23
|Callan Deacon (RSA)
|24
|Phetetso Monese LES
|25
|Tyron Bird (RSA)
|26
|Lourens Luus (RSA)
|27
|Ayanda Ngunuza (RSA)
|28
|Richard Blose (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|1:20:24
|2
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:00:26
|3
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|0:01:32
|4
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:03:04
|5
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:03:25
|6
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|0:03:45
|7
|Nedene Cahill (RSA)
|0:07:56
|8
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|0:09:54
|9
|Julia Colvin (RSA)
|0:11:31
|10
|Simone Vosloo (RSA)
|0:16:10
|11
|Melanie Palframan (RSA)
|12
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy