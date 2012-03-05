Trending

Buys wins in Karkloof

Ravenel victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA)1:35:57
2James Reid (RSA)0:00:35
3Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:01:29
4David Fletcher (GBr)0:02:22
5Luke Roberts (RSA)0:03:29
6Steffen Thum (Ger)0:04:30
7Fabien Canal (Fra)0:04:58
8Matthys Beukes (RSA)0:05:17
9Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:05:22
10Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:06:48
11Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:07:59
12Arno Du Toit (RSA)0:08:12
13Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)0:08:15
14Travis Walker (RSA)0:09:25
15Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)0:10:59
16Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:11:32
17Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:12:50
18Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)
19Justin Porteous (RSA)
20Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
21Jedson Tooms (RSA)
22Stuart Marais (RSA)
23Callan Deacon (RSA)
24Phetetso Monese LES
25Tyron Bird (RSA)
26Lourens Luus (RSA)
27Ayanda Ngunuza (RSA)
28Richard Blose (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cécile Ravanel (Fra)1:20:24
2Lene Byberg (Nor)0:00:26
3Yolande Speedy (RSA)0:01:32
4Lee Craigie (GBr)0:03:04
5Candice Neethling (RSA)0:03:25
6Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:03:45
7Nedene Cahill (RSA)0:07:56
8Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)0:09:54
9Julia Colvin (RSA)0:11:31
10Simone Vosloo (RSA)0:16:10
11Melanie Palframan (RSA)
12Angela Egeland (RSA)

