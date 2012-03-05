The following statement was issued by race organizers. "The 2012 Karapoti Classic is cancelled. A Sunday option will not happen. Rain continues to be heavy at times in the Akatarawas and our Search and Rescue crews have visited sections of the course and are not happy with the risk in what would be very cold, tough, and probably wet conditions. Event is cancelled. This is the first time the Karapoti Classic has ever been cancelled. Obviously we are very disappointed. We will follow up with more information soon."