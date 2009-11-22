Trending

Masami seals win in women's race

Bridgestone rider finishes ahead of Toyooka and Mitiko

Morita Masami (Bridgestone Anchor) holds her hands aloft to win the women's race

(Image credit: Japan Cycling Federation)

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Masami Mashimo (Jpn)41:41:00
2Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:28:00
3Michiko Shimura (Jpn)1:40:00
4Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)2:46:00
5Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)5:29:00
6Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)9:14:00
7Waka Takeda (Jpn)9:39:00
8Masami Noma (Jpn)
9Maki Mitsuda (Jpn)
10Junko Ueda (Jpn)
11Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)

