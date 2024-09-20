Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen: Tim Merlier scores his first win as European Champion

De Kleijn takes second over Philipsen in Koolskamp

KOOLSKAMP BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 20 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 108th Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2024 a 1802km one day race from Koolskamp to Koolskamp on September 20 2024 in Koolskamp Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tim Merlier wins the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) put his new European Champion's jersey on prime display on Friday, winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen ahead of Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

