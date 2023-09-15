Jasper Philipsen beats Groenewegen, Jakobsen to win Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen
Sprinters dominate Friday one-day race in Belgium
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won his 12th victory of the 2023 season, adding the Championship of Flanders to his four Tour de France stage wins and other sprint victories.
The Belgian surged down the middle of the wide road finish to hold off Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) in a close sprint. Further behind were Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech).
“It was very close,” Philipsen admitted. “I felt Dylan coming strong. I’m very happy that I came out on top."
Philipsen has enjoyed a breakthrough season but plans to target other end of season races and then the mid-October Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye that was postponed from the spring.
"I'm enjoying my best season and hope to add a few more victories to it," he said.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
