Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Timothy Dupont (Verandas Willems) continued a fine run of results, winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen in Koolskamp on Friday.

The 28-year-old out-foxed the Etixx-Quickstep sprinter Fernando Gaviria, who had the benefit of a seven-rider lead-out but faded just before the line in the headwind. Raymond Kreder (Roompot) pipped Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) for third.

The peloton was very nearly cheated out of the chance for victory by 23-year-old Truls Engen Korsaeth (Joker-Byggtorget) who had been in a number of late-race moves, but went solo with 6km left to race.

As Quickstep assembled its train for Gaviria, Korsaeth mashed a huge gear in Jan Ullrich style, and opened up a 13 second lead. With 1km to go, he still had a margin that very nearly netted him the victory, but he was finally overhauled by the sprinters 100m before the line.

Full Results