Dupont wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen
Belgian out-foxes Gaviria
Timothy Dupont (Verandas Willems) continued a fine run of results, winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen in Koolskamp on Friday.
The 28-year-old out-foxed the Etixx-Quickstep sprinter Fernando Gaviria, who had the benefit of a seven-rider lead-out but faded just before the line in the headwind. Raymond Kreder (Roompot) pipped Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) for third.
The peloton was very nearly cheated out of the chance for victory by 23-year-old Truls Engen Korsaeth (Joker-Byggtorget) who had been in a number of late-race moves, but went solo with 6km left to race.
As Quickstep assembled its train for Gaviria, Korsaeth mashed a huge gear in Jan Ullrich style, and opened up a 13 second lead. With 1km to go, he still had a margin that very nearly netted him the victory, but he was finally overhauled by the sprinters 100m before the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|4:14:03
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|10
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|15
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|18
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Anders Skaarseth (Fra) Team Joker Byggtorget
|21
|Axel Flet (Ned) Veranclassic-Ago
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|24
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|25
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|26
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|28
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|29
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|30
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|31
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|32
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|33
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|34
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Truis Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|0:00:04
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Andrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|39
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|40
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:10
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|44
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|45
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|47
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|48
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|Frantisek Sirs (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|51
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:34
|52
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:49
|56
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|57
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|58
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|60
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|62
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|63
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|64
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|66
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|68
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|69
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - Chain Reaction
|71
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:13
|74
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:03:41
|75
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:06:18
|76
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|78
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team .C
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Ciska Aneca (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Jorden Bothuyne (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Gilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Glenn O´Shea (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|DNF
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Alexander Weifenbach (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Zhihui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker Byggtorget
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|DNF
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNS
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
