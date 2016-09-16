Trending

Dupont wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Belgian out-foxes Gaviria

Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems)

Timothy Dupont (Verandas Willems) continued a fine run of results, winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen in Koolskamp on Friday.

The 28-year-old out-foxed the Etixx-Quickstep sprinter Fernando Gaviria, who had the benefit of a seven-rider lead-out but faded just before the line in the headwind. Raymond Kreder (Roompot) pipped Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) for third.

The peloton was very nearly cheated out of the chance for victory by 23-year-old Truls Engen Korsaeth (Joker-Byggtorget) who had been in a number of late-race moves, but went solo with 6km left to race.

As Quickstep assembled its train for Gaviria, Korsaeth mashed a huge gear in Jan Ullrich style, and opened up a 13 second lead. With 1km to go, he still had a margin that very nearly netted him the victory, but he was finally overhauled by the sprinters 100m before the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team4:14:03
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
10Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
13Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
14Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
15Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
16Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
18Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
19Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
20Anders Skaarseth (Fra) Team Joker Byggtorget
21Axel Flet (Ned) Veranclassic-Ago
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
24Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
25Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
26Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
28Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
29Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
30Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
31Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
32Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
33Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
34Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Truis Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget0:00:04
37Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Andrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
39Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:07
40Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:10
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
44Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
45Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:26
47Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
48Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
50Frantisek Sirs (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
51Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:34
52Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:49
56Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
57Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
58Miles Scotson (Aus) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
60Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
61Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
62Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
63Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
64Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Alexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
66Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
67Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
68Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
69Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - Chain Reaction
71Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:13
74Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:03:41
75Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:06:18
76André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
78Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFOliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFSean Mckenna (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFWilli Willwohl (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team .C
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFCiska Aneca (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFJorden Bothuyne (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFJelle Donders (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFThomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFGilbert Eugène Ducournau (Fra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFHayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFGlenn O´Shea (Aus) One Pro Cycling
DNFJames Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFKristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFThomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFMichael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFAlexander Weifenbach (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFZhihui Jiang (Chn) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
DNFKenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFEdvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker Byggtorget
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMatthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFRobin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFFlorent Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFSamuel Leroux (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
DNFJoren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNSBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

