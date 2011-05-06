Mancebo wins Joe Martin opening time trial
Holcomb victorious in Devils Den hill climb
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) was the odds-on favourite to win the Joe Martin Stage Race opening time trial and he did not disappoint, winning the four-kilometre uphill parcours in a time of eight-minutes flat. The Spaniard climbed to the top of Devils Den State Park ahead of a trio of Bissell riders Ben Jacques-Maynes in second, Jeremy Vennell in third and Paul Mach in fourth.
Mancebo is leading the overall race heading into the stage two road race, a 176kms point-to-point race that passes several ascents including the decisive Mount Gaylor before finishing through technical corners in the downtown Fayetteville area.
Based off of the opening time trial results, Mancebo will start the stage with a three second advantage in the overall classification ahead of Jacques-Maynes and an additional two seconds to Vennell.
Mancebo will be a tough rider to beat this week.
He has two overall stage race titles under his belt this year at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in March and the Tour of the Gila last week.
Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) won the four-kilometre time trial to the top of Devils Den, stage one of the Joe Martin Stage Race. She finished the ascent in a time of 9:41, besting Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo-Empower Coaching) in second and Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top) in third.
"I was optimistic, I knew she would do well, she went out and pre-road the course and said she liked it," said Colavita Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal.
"She said she felt strong and good on the course."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook)
|0:09:41
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:09
|3
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To The Top)
|4
|Ruth Clemence (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:12
|5
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:00:14
|6
|Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|7
|Kristen Lasasso (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|0:00:28
|8
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook)
|9
|Esta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook)
|0:00:31
|10
|Kasey Clark (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|0:00:34
|11
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:00:35
|12
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|13
|Emily Kachorek (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|0:00:40
|14
|Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:00:49
|15
|Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|16
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|17
|Kathlee Billington (Danbury Audi)
|0:00:53
|18
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:54
|19
|Whitney Schultz (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:57
|20
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|0:01:06
|21
|Debbie Milne
|0:01:07
|22
|Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:01:14
|23
|Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)
|0:01:25
|24
|Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)
|0:01:30
|25
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)
|0:01:41
|26
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:01:45
|27
|Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:01:58
|28
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)
|0:01:59
|29
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)
|0:02:07
|30
|Mitzie Goldman (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)
|0:02:09
|31
|Michelle Melka (Red Racing)
|0:02:11
|32
|Sigrid Ziegler (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)
|0:02:14
|33
|Juliette Olson (Red Racing)
|0:02:21
|34
|Megan Baab (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:02:24
|35
|Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|0:02:45
|36
|Kat Carr (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:51
|37
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:08:07
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|4
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|5
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:14
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|7
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|8
|Christophe Hagens Parrish (Berman Cycling)
|0:00:22
|9
|Darren Rolfe (V Australia)
|10
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|12
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:25
|13
|Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:26
|14
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
|15
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:27
|16
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|17
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
|0:00:28
|18
|Christian Parrett (Chemstar pb UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:29
|19
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|20
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:30
|21
|Peter Hurst (Snapple Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|22
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|23
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|24
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:32
|25
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:35
|26
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:36
|27
|Max Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|28
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:37
|29
|Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar pb UnitedHealthcare)
|30
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
|0:00:38
|31
|Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|32
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|33
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|34
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:44
|35
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:45
|36
|Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
|0:00:46
|37
|Erik Hamilton (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:47
|38
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|39
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:48
|40
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:49
|41
|Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
|42
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
|0:00:50
|43
|Shane Braley (Chemstar pb UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:51
|44
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
|0:00:52
|45
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:53
|46
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:54
|47
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|48
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:59
|49
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:01
|50
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|51
|Jamie Riggs (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:02
|52
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|53
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:03
|54
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:04
|55
|Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike)
|0:01:05
|56
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:01:09
