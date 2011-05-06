Trending

Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)

Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) steps it up

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)

Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To The Top)

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) was the odds-on favourite to win the Joe Martin Stage Race opening time trial and he did not disappoint, winning the four-kilometre uphill parcours in a time of eight-minutes flat. The Spaniard climbed to the top of Devils Den State Park ahead of a trio of Bissell riders Ben Jacques-Maynes in second, Jeremy Vennell in third and Paul Mach in fourth.

Mancebo is leading the overall race heading into the stage two road race, a 176kms point-to-point race that passes several ascents including the decisive Mount Gaylor before finishing through technical corners in the downtown Fayetteville area.

Based off of the opening time trial results, Mancebo will start the stage with a three second advantage in the overall classification ahead of Jacques-Maynes and an additional two seconds to Vennell.

Mancebo will be a tough rider to beat this week. 

He has two overall stage race titles under his belt this year at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in March and the Tour of the Gila last week.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) won the four-kilometre time trial to the top of Devils Den, stage one of the Joe Martin Stage Race. She finished the ascent in a time of 9:41, besting Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo-Empower Coaching) in second and Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top) in third.

"I was optimistic, I knew she would do well, she went out and pre-road the course and said she liked it," said Colavita Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal.

"She said she felt strong and good on the course."

 

 

Elite women stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook)0:09:41
2Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:09
3Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To The Top)
4Ruth Clemence (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:12
5Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:14
6Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:23
7Kristen Lasasso (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:00:28
8Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook)
9Esta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook)0:00:31
10Kasey Clark (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:00:34
11Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO-To The Top)0:00:35
12Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
13Emily Kachorek (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:00:40
14Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO-To The Top)0:00:49
15Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:51
16Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
17Kathlee Billington (Danbury Audi)0:00:53
18Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:54
19Whitney Schultz (Team Rio Grande)0:00:57
20Julie Emmerman (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:01:06
21Debbie Milne0:01:07
22Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:14
23Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:01:25
24Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)0:01:30
25Melissa Ross (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)0:01:41
26Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO-To The Top)0:01:45
27Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO-To The Top)0:01:58
28Colleen Paine (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)0:01:59
29Jill Kislia (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)0:02:07
30Mitzie Goldman (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)0:02:09
31Michelle Melka (Red Racing)0:02:11
32Sigrid Ziegler (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder)0:02:14
33Juliette Olson (Red Racing)0:02:21
34Megan Baab (FCS Cycling Team)0:02:24
35Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)0:02:45
36Kat Carr (Vanderkitten)0:02:51
37Patricia Black (Red Racing)0:02:02

Elite men stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:08:07
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:03
3Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:05
4Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:06
5Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:00:14
6Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:19
7Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
8Christophe Hagens Parrish (Berman Cycling)0:00:22
9Darren Rolfe (V Australia)
10Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
11Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:23
12Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:00:25
13Joshua Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:26
14Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
15Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:27
16Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
17Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)0:00:28
18Christian Parrett (Chemstar pb UnitedHealthcare)0:00:29
19Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
20Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:30
21Peter Hurst (Snapple Cycling Team)0:00:31
22Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
23Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
24Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:32
25Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:35
26Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:36
27Max Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
28Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:37
29Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar pb UnitedHealthcare)
30Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)0:00:38
31Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:41
32Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:42
33Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
34Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:44
35Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:00:45
36Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)0:00:46
37Erik Hamilton (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:00:47
38Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
39Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:48
40Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:00:49
41Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
42Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)0:00:50
43Shane Braley (Chemstar pb UnitedHealthcare)0:00:51
44Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:00:52
45Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:53
46Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:00:54
47Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:56
48Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:59
49Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:01:01
50Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
51Jamie Riggs (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:01:02
52Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
53Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:01:03
54James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:01:04
55Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike)0:01:05
56Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:01:09

