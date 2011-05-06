Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 2 of 10 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 4 of 10 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) steps it up (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 5 of 10 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 6 of 10 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 10 of 10 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To The Top) (Image credit: Tom Ewart)

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) was the odds-on favourite to win the Joe Martin Stage Race opening time trial and he did not disappoint, winning the four-kilometre uphill parcours in a time of eight-minutes flat. The Spaniard climbed to the top of Devils Den State Park ahead of a trio of Bissell riders Ben Jacques-Maynes in second, Jeremy Vennell in third and Paul Mach in fourth.

Mancebo is leading the overall race heading into the stage two road race, a 176kms point-to-point race that passes several ascents including the decisive Mount Gaylor before finishing through technical corners in the downtown Fayetteville area.

Based off of the opening time trial results, Mancebo will start the stage with a three second advantage in the overall classification ahead of Jacques-Maynes and an additional two seconds to Vennell.

Mancebo will be a tough rider to beat this week.

He has two overall stage race titles under his belt this year at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in March and the Tour of the Gila last week.

Holcomb victorious in Devils Den hill climb

Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) won the four-kilometre time trial to the top of Devils Den, stage one of the Joe Martin Stage Race. She finished the ascent in a time of 9:41, besting Kathryn Donovan (SCVelo-Empower Coaching) in second and Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top) in third.

"I was optimistic, I knew she would do well, she went out and pre-road the course and said she liked it," said Colavita Forno D'Asolo DS Rachel Heal.

Elite women stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook) 0:09:41 2 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:09 3 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To The Top) 4 Ruth Clemence (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:12 5 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:00:14 6 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:23 7 Kristen Lasasso (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing) 0:00:28 8 Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook) 9 Esta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo pb Cook) 0:00:31 10 Kasey Clark (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing) 0:00:34 11 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO-To The Top) 0:00:35 12 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 13 Emily Kachorek (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing) 0:00:40 14 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO-To The Top) 0:00:49 15 Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:51 16 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 17 Kathlee Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:00:53 18 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:54 19 Whitney Schultz (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:57 20 Julie Emmerman (Primal-MapMyRide Womens Racing) 0:01:06 21 Debbie Milne 0:01:07 22 Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:01:14 23 Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:01:25 24 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) 0:01:30 25 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) 0:01:41 26 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO-To The Top) 0:01:45 27 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO-To The Top) 0:01:58 28 Colleen Paine (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) 0:01:59 29 Jill Kislia (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) 0:02:07 30 Mitzie Goldman (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) 0:02:09 31 Michelle Melka (Red Racing) 0:02:11 32 Sigrid Ziegler (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) 0:02:14 33 Juliette Olson (Red Racing) 0:02:21 34 Megan Baab (FCS Cycling Team) 0:02:24 35 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 0:02:45 36 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten) 0:02:51 37 Patricia Black (Red Racing) 0:02:02