Image 1 of 2 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) claims victory in the criterium. (Image credit: AGR Technologies & Results) Image 2 of 2 Men's overall podium (L-R): Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL), Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita), Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL). (Image credit: Team Jamis)

Australia’s Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) capped off the weekend’s racing with a slim win on the final Joe Martin Stage Race stage held in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Menzies victory wasn’t made official until hours after the race had concluded, following close analysis of the finish line footage. His win meant that despite being presented as the race winner at podium celebrations, Menzies’ team-mate Matt Crane actually finished in second place with Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) in third.

“It was a close finish, my first win and first NRC win,” Crane had said at the podium presentation. “I looked over my shoulder with 30 metres to go and saw my boys up there coming fast. I knew it was either going to be me or one of them, I hoped. I threw my bike and Karl and I weren’t sure which one of us won so we jointly celebrated. We had to wait for the podium to find out who won.”

Unfortunately for Crane who had won wasn’t finally settled on until both he and Menzies were on a flight home. Cyclingnews attempted to contact Menzies following the late examination however the Tasmanian was still in transit.

While it was also a close battle, Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) was the clear overall winner giving him his first National Racing Calendar (NRC) stage race by just one second. He moved into the overall lead during the stage two road race and maintained that lead ahead of Bissell team-mates Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell.

“We tried to plan the season with Luis to be a general classification contender,” said Jamis’ directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre. “He worked for two years for the sprinters and I knew what he was capable of doing. He said he was capable of winning a stage race and he worked hard over the winter to peak for this time of the year, mainly for the Tour of California.

“All the hard work that he did over the winter paid off by winning this big NRC race,” he added. “It is very nice for the team and I feel very happy for him because he is a very hard worker. It was good to see the team doing work for him in the last couple of races. Everyone is happy because the guys know him, and for all the work that he did in the past, it was the best way to pay him back.”

The Pro men’s field lined up prepared to take on the challenging 90-minute criterium held on a technical 12-corner circuit. A break of four riders gained approximately 20 seconds on the field mid-race. The riders included Crane, Caleb Fairley (Holowesko Partners), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) and David Kemp (Fly V Australia).

“It was a good move for Jamis to let us out there at a comfortable distance, 20 seconds all day,” Crane said. “We were sharing the work load, everyone glad to be out there and waiting to see what would happen at the end. With five laps to go we still had 20 seconds so all of us realised we might be able to make it. I attacked with two laps to go and was able to get away.”

Just as the field was close to catching the breakaway, Crane launched a solo attack with two laps to go. Fly V Australia lined up its lead-out train for another sprint finale, after the squad’s sprinters Bernie Sulzberger and Cantwell won the two previous stages from a bunch sprint. The pressure was off UnitedHealthcare take over the lead with team-mate Crane up the road.

Menzies launched his sprint as the peloton rounded the final corner, with the Tasmanian powering past his team-mate Crane. Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) took third place.

Rhodes wraps up Joe Martin with a stage win

Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation) captured a solo victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race’s final stage. Rhodes crossed the line several seconds ahead of runner-up Katheryn Curi-Mattis (Webcor-Builders) and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation).

It was a good day for the Vera Bradley Foundation, with Powers wrapping up the overall title just moments after teammate Rhodes won the final stage.

“With Alexis winning the stage and for me to win the general classification is just great,” Powers said. “It is really awesome. It was about how well we worked together and everyone is riding well. Everyone is given the opportunity to do something during the race. It is amazing to be a part of this great team with such strong riders.”

The professional women’s stage race concluded with a highly challenging and technical 60-minute criterium held in downtown Fayetteville. The criterium was made even more technical over previous years due to road construction that re-routed the circuit through the neighborhoods streets on the descent.

The 60-rider field rolled off the start line, located at the top of the circuits steep climb, descended through the city streets and wrapped back around to the climb back up to the finish line.

“If you were far back in the pack then the criterium would have been hard but I stayed at the front where it was much easier,” Powers said. “There were 12 turns in the course so the front was the best place to be.”

The peloton lost a handful of riders on each lap as the pace picked up at the front, aided by cash primes that caused speeds to increase. The lead group dwindled down to approximately 30 riders mid-race.

“Tibco seemed happy to go to the front and make it a really hard race,” Powers said. “Erinne Willock from Webcor made a few attacks and Colavita did a bit of attacking too. Our team did a few attacks at the very end.”

Vera Bradley Foundation did much of the pace-setting to protect its race leader Powers. Cagey strong-woman Rhodes took advantage of the challenging course in the closing laps and launched a solo attack, gaining a valuable 10 second lead that took pressure off her team-mates in the field.

“There was a big crash on the second last corner but fortunately I stayed out of it and Katheryn Mattis did too, so we sprinted against each other for second place,” said Powers. “She beat me, which is fine, but it is good that I got third or I would have lost the general classification lead because of the time bonuses.”

Results

Men Pro-1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 1:28:14 2 Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 3 Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 4 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 5 Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder) 6 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 7 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 8 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 9 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 10 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL) 11 Nick Walker (Team Holowesko Partners) 12 Francois Parisien (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 13 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 14 Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 15 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 16 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 17 Mike Creed (Team Type 1) 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL) 19 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 20 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 21 Patrick Mccarty (Richardson Bike Mart) 22 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) 23 Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:00:11 24 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:00:16 25 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 26 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:00:19 27 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 28 Eric Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:00:21 29 David Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 30 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 31 Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder) 32 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 33 James Driscill (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 34 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 35 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 36 Corey Collier (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 37 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 38 John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 39 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 40 Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 41 Floyd Landis (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 42 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 43 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast) 44 Alex Hagman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 45 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:00:34 46 Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:00:38 47 David Kemp (Fly V Australia) 0:00:59 48 Kevin Nicol (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:16 49 Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia) 0:01:20 50 Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) 0:01:26 51 Jason Donald (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:21 52 Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:01:37 53 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 0:01:46 54 Corey Carlson (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 0:02:29 55 Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 0:02:31 56 Evan Hyde (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:36 57 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:00:16 58 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:02:50 59 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:03:24 60 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:00:21 61 Matthew Rice (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 62 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 63 Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:07:01 64 Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 65 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 66 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 67 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:07:09 68 Daniel Campbell (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 69 Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 70 Peter Latham (BISSELL) 0:07:33 71 Thomas Burke (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 0:07:36 72 Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 0:08:10 73 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:08:44 74 William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 75 Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 76 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 77 Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 78 Mike Sherer (NUVO Cultural Trial) 0:10:57 DNS Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) DNS Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) DNF Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) DNF Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) DNF Daniel Holloway (BISSELL) DNF Paul Mach (BISSELL) DNF Robert Britton (BISSELL) DNF Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL) DNF Christopher Monteleone (Kenda-Geargrinder) DNF Jim Stemper (Kenda-Geargrinder) DNF Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) DNF Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) DNF Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) DNF Neil Coleman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) DNF Mark Batty (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) DNF Ryan Roth (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) DNF Demis Aleman (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) DNF Ivan Dominguez (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) DNF Guido Palma (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) DNF Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) DNF Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast) DNF James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms) DNF Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms) DNF Samuel Pickman (California Giant Berry Farms) DNF Sidney Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms) DNF Troy Wells (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) DNF Ryan Knapp (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) DNF Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) DNF Emilio Asconeguy (AeroCat Cycling Team) DNF Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) DNF Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team) DNF Adam Carr (AeroCat Cycling Team) DNF Winston David (Myogenesis.com) DNF Spencer Gaddy (Myogenesis.com) DNF Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) DNF Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) DNF Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) DNF Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) DNF Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) DNF Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) DNF Erik Hamilton (NUVO Cultural Trail) DNF Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) DNF Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) DNF Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) DNF Travis Mccabe (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) DNF Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) DNF Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) DNF David Sojo Diego (Richardson Bike Mart) DNF Colt Trant (Richardson Bike Mart) DNF Tim Srenaski (Cleveland Clinc Sports) DNF Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) DNF Bill Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) DNF Walker Savidge (Team Holowesko Partners) DNF Andrew Barker (Team Holowesko Partners)

Women 1-2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:52:23 2 Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:00:01 3 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 4 Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma) 5 Amanda Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top) 6 Laura Van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT) 0:00:06 7 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 8 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 9 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:00:09 10 Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda) 0:00:12 11 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 12 Lauren Robertson (Unattached) 13 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 14 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 15 Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda) 16 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 17 Heather Logan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 18 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:00:27 19 Meredith Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:00:12 20 Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:54 21 Devon Haskell (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:01:31 22 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 23 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:34 24 Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT) 25 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 0:01:38 26 Monica Mendez (IDERCAS COLOMBIA) 0:01:34 27 Silke Wunderwal (Team Kenda) 28 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO/ To the Top) 29 Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top) 30 Patricia Schwager (biketiresdirect.com) 31 Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:01:44 32 Kristen Lasasso (TIBCO/ To the Top) 33 Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:12 34 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels) 35 Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT) 0:06:14 36 Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen) 0:06:50 37 Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:07:10 38 Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita) 0:07:20 39 Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda) 40 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 41 Bri Kovac (Alderfer Bergen) 42 Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 43 Susannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita) 44 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 45 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 46 Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 47 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To the Top) 48 Jill Kislia (Team Kenda) 49 Lauren Hecht (biketiresdirect.com) 0:09:11 50 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 0:09:41 DNS Lisa Renee Tumminello (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita) DNS Heather Kay (United Cycle) DNF Mitzie Goldman (Team Kenda) DNF Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur-Gears) DNF Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) DNF Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) DNF Tayler Wiles (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita) DNF Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen) DNF Nury Dudfay Torres (INDERCAS COLOMBIA) DNF Jennifer Herrell (Bicycles of Tulsa) DNF Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough)

Final Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 9:12:27 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL) 0:00:01 3 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) 0:00:15 4 Francois Parisien (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:00:29 5 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 0:00:30 6 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:00:36 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 0:00:39 8 Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:00:43 9 Jason Donald (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:46 10 Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 0:00:47 11 Mike Creed (Team Type 1) 0:00:48 12 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL) 0:00:58 13 Eric Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 14 Patrick Mccarty (Richardson Bike Mart) 0:01:04 15 Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder) 16 Corey Collier (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 17 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:01:06 18 James Driscill (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:01:08 19 Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:01:09 20 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:01:13 21 Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 22 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:01:16 23 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 24 Floyd Landis (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:20 25 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:01:21 26 Nick Walker (Team Holowesko Partners) 27 David Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:01:23 28 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 0:01:24 29 Alex Hagman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:27 30 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:01:28 31 Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:01:29 32 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 33 Matthew Rice (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:31 34 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:01:34 35 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:37 36 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:39 37 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:01:46 38 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast) 0:01:47 39 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:01:50 40 John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 0:01:51 41 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:01:55 42 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:01:58 43 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 0:02:02 44 David Kemp (Fly V Australia) 0:02:04 45 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:02:05 46 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:02:08 47 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:02:24 48 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:02:26 49 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:02:32 50 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:02:35 51 Kevin Nicol (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:02:39 52 Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners) 53 Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) 0:03:09 54 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 0:03:31 55 Corey Carlson (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 0:03:48 56 Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 0:03:56 57 Evan Hyde (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:01 58 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:04:14 59 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:05:04 60 Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:05:14 61 Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:08:17 62 Peter Latham (BISSELL) 0:08:20 63 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:08:27 64 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:08:53 65 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:09:03 66 Daniel Campbell (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:09:10 67 Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:09:11 68 Thomas Burke (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 0:09:35 69 Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:09:58 70 Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:10:09 71 William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:10:33 72 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:10:48 73 Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 0:10:55 74 Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 0:11:02 75 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:11:18 76 Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:11:49 77 Mike Sherer (NUVO Cultural Trial) 0:16:06 78 Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia) 0:25:48

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BISSELL 27:38:26 2 Jamis-Sutter Home pb Cola 0:00:22 3 Fly V Australia 0:01:06 4 UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi 0:01:42 5 OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cyc 0:01:43 6 Spidertech pb Planet Ener 0:01:45 7 Kenda Pro Cycling pb Gear 0:02:11 8 Team Type 1 0:02:18 9 Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte 0:03:28 10 Team Holowesko Partners 0:04:04 11 Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestr 0:05:49 12 Hagens Berman LLP Cycling 0:10:32 13 BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:19:39 14 Clev. Clinic Sport Health 0:21:23 15 Panther pb Competitive Cy 0:26:27

Women 1-2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 7:06:40 2 Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:00:02 3 Amanda Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:00:37 4 Meredith Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:00:45 5 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:00:46 6 Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 7 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:51 8 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 0:00:54 9 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:00:56 10 Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda) 0:01:00 11 Lauren Robertson (Unattached) 0:01:02 12 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:13 13 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:16 14 Heather Logan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:19 15 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:22 16 Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma) 0:01:34 17 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels) 0:01:35 18 Laura Van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT) 0:01:54 19 Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:01:56 20 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:02:00 21 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:20 22 Devon Haskell (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:02:22 23 Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda) 0:02:26 24 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 25 Patricia Schwager (biketiresdirect.com) 0:02:32 26 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:02:43 27 Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:45 28 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 0:03:05 29 Silke Wunderwal (Team Kenda) 0:03:07 30 Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT) 0:03:11 31 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:04:00 32 Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:04:07 33 Kristen Lasasso (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:04:21 34 Monica Mendez (IDERCAS COLOMBIA) 0:04:28 35 Susannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita) 0:08:15 36 Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen) 0:08:19 37 Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) 0:08:39 38 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:08:47 39 Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita) 0:08:52 40 Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT) 0:09:08 41 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 0:09:14 42 Bri Kovac (Alderfer Bergen) 0:09:16 43 Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 0:09:21 44 Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:09:41 45 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:09:50 46 Jill Kislia (Team Kenda) 0:09:59 47 Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda) 0:10:17 48 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 0:13:55 49 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To the Top) 0:17:43 50 Lauren Hecht (biketiresdirect.com) 0:31:18