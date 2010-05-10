Trending

Australia's Menzies, Rhodes rule the criterium

Amaran, Powers take slim overall wins

Image 1 of 2

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) claims victory in the criterium.

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) claims victory in the criterium.
(Image credit: AGR Technologies & Results)
Image 2 of 2

Men's overall podium (L-R): Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL), Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita), Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL).

Men's overall podium (L-R): Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL), Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita), Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL).
(Image credit: Team Jamis)

Australia’s Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) capped off the weekend’s racing with a slim win on the final Joe Martin Stage Race stage held in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Menzies victory wasn’t made official until hours after the race had concluded, following close analysis of the finish line footage. His win meant that despite being presented as the race winner at podium celebrations, Menzies’ team-mate Matt Crane actually finished in second place with Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) in third.

“It was a close finish, my first win and first NRC win,” Crane had said at the podium presentation. “I looked over my shoulder with 30 metres to go and saw my boys up there coming fast. I knew it was either going to be me or one of them, I hoped. I threw my bike and Karl and I weren’t sure which one of us won so we jointly celebrated. We had to wait for the podium to find out who won.”

Unfortunately for Crane who had won wasn’t finally settled on until both he and Menzies were on a flight home. Cyclingnews attempted to contact Menzies following the late examination however the Tasmanian was still in transit.

While it was also a close battle, Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) was the clear overall winner giving him his first National Racing Calendar (NRC) stage race by just one second. He moved into the overall lead during the stage two road race and maintained that lead ahead of Bissell team-mates Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell.

“We tried to plan the season with Luis to be a general classification contender,” said Jamis’ directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre. “He worked for two years for the sprinters and I knew what he was capable of doing. He said he was capable of winning a stage race and he worked hard over the winter to peak for this time of the year, mainly for the Tour of California.

“All the hard work that he did over the winter paid off by winning this big NRC race,” he added. “It is very nice for the team and I feel very happy for him because he is a very hard worker. It was good to see the team doing work for him in the last couple of races. Everyone is happy because the guys know him, and for all the work that he did in the past, it was the best way to pay him back.”

The Pro men’s field lined up prepared to take on the challenging 90-minute criterium held on a technical 12-corner circuit. A break of four riders gained approximately 20 seconds on the field mid-race. The riders included Crane, Caleb Fairley (Holowesko Partners), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) and David Kemp (Fly V Australia).

“It was a good move for Jamis to let us out there at a comfortable distance, 20 seconds all day,” Crane said. “We were sharing the work load, everyone glad to be out there and waiting to see what would happen at the end. With five laps to go we still had 20 seconds so all of us realised we might be able to make it. I attacked with two laps to go and was able to get away.”

Just as the field was close to catching the breakaway, Crane launched a solo attack with two laps to go. Fly V Australia lined up its lead-out train for another sprint finale, after the squad’s sprinters Bernie Sulzberger and Cantwell won the two previous stages from a bunch sprint. The pressure was off UnitedHealthcare take over the lead with team-mate Crane up the road.

Menzies launched his sprint as the peloton rounded the final corner, with the Tasmanian powering past his team-mate Crane. Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) took third place.

Rhodes wraps up Joe Martin with a stage win

Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation) captured a solo victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race’s final stage. Rhodes crossed the line several seconds ahead of runner-up Katheryn Curi-Mattis (Webcor-Builders) and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation).

It was a good day for the Vera Bradley Foundation, with Powers wrapping up the overall title just moments after teammate Rhodes won the final stage.

“With Alexis winning the stage and for me to win the general classification is just great,” Powers said. “It is really awesome. It was about how well we worked together and everyone is riding well. Everyone is given the opportunity to do something during the race. It is amazing to be a part of this great team with such strong riders.”

The professional women’s stage race concluded with a highly challenging and technical 60-minute criterium held in downtown Fayetteville. The criterium was made even more technical over previous years due to road construction that re-routed the circuit through the neighborhoods streets on the descent.

The 60-rider field rolled off the start line, located at the top of the circuits steep climb, descended through the city streets and wrapped back around to the climb back up to the finish line.

“If you were far back in the pack then the criterium would have been hard but I stayed at the front where it was much easier,” Powers said. “There were 12 turns in the course so the front was the best place to be.”

The peloton lost a handful of riders on each lap as the pace picked up at the front, aided by cash primes that caused speeds to increase. The lead group dwindled down to approximately 30 riders mid-race.

“Tibco seemed happy to go to the front and make it a really hard race,” Powers said. “Erinne Willock from Webcor made a few attacks and Colavita did a bit of attacking too. Our team did a few attacks at the very end.”

Vera Bradley Foundation did much of the pace-setting to protect its race leader Powers. Cagey strong-woman Rhodes took advantage of the challenging course in the closing laps and launched a solo attack, gaining a valuable 10 second lead that took pressure off her team-mates in the field.

“There was a big crash on the second last corner but fortunately I stayed out of it and Katheryn Mattis did too, so we sprinted against each other for second place,” said Powers. “She beat me, which is fine, but it is good that I got third or I would have lost the general classification lead because of the time bonuses.”

Results

Men Pro-1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)1:28:14
2Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
3Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
4Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
5Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder)
6Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
7Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
8Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
9Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
10Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)
11Nick Walker (Team Holowesko Partners)
12Francois Parisien (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
13Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
14Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
15Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
16Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
17Mike Creed (Team Type 1)
18Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)
19Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
20David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
21Patrick Mccarty (Richardson Bike Mart)
22Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL)
23Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners)0:00:11
24Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:16
25Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
26Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:00:19
27Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
28Eric Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:00:21
29David Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
30Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
31Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder)
32Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
33James Driscill (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
34Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
35Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
36Corey Collier (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
37Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
38John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
39Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
40Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
41Floyd Landis (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
42Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
43Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)
44Alex Hagman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
45Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:00:34
46Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:00:38
47David Kemp (Fly V Australia)0:00:59
48Kevin Nicol (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:01:16
49Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)0:01:20
50Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)0:01:26
51Jason Donald (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:00:21
52Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners)0:01:37
53Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)0:01:46
54Corey Carlson (ReCycling p/b Ascension)0:02:29
55Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)0:02:31
56Evan Hyde (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:02:36
57Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:16
58Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:02:50
59Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:03:24
60Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:00:21
61Matthew Rice (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
62Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
63Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:07:01
64Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
65Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
66Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
67Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:07:09
68Daniel Campbell (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
69Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
70Peter Latham (BISSELL)0:07:33
71Thomas Burke (Cleveland Clinc Sports)0:07:36
72Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)0:08:10
73Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:08:44
74William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
75Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
76Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
77Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
78Mike Sherer (NUVO Cultural Trial)0:10:57
DNSRonald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
DNSJason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
DNFEric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
DNFDaniel Holloway (BISSELL)
DNFPaul Mach (BISSELL)
DNFRobert Britton (BISSELL)
DNFKyle Wamsley (BISSELL)
DNFChristopher Monteleone (Kenda-Geargrinder)
DNFJim Stemper (Kenda-Geargrinder)
DNFOscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
DNFMark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
DNFWill Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
DNFNeil Coleman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
DNFMark Batty (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
DNFRyan Roth (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
DNFIvan Dominguez (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
DNFGuido Palma (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
DNFDaniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)
DNFJames Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
DNFOsvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms)
DNFSamuel Pickman (California Giant Berry Farms)
DNFSidney Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms)
DNFTroy Wells (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
DNFRyan Knapp (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
DNFWade Wolfenbarger (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
DNFEmilio Asconeguy (AeroCat Cycling Team)
DNFJuan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
DNFDiego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Carr (AeroCat Cycling Team)
DNFWinston David (Myogenesis.com)
DNFSpencer Gaddy (Myogenesis.com)
DNFLuke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
DNFJerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
DNFCameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)
DNFLogan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
DNFSean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
DNFRoman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
DNFErik Hamilton (NUVO Cultural Trail)
DNFKolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFMat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFBrian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
DNFTravis Mccabe (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
DNFVictor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
DNFPhil Elsasser (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Sojo Diego (Richardson Bike Mart)
DNFColt Trant (Richardson Bike Mart)
DNFTim Srenaski (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
DNFNicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
DNFBill Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
DNFWalker Savidge (Team Holowesko Partners)
DNFAndrew Barker (Team Holowesko Partners)

Women 1-2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:52:23
2Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma)
5Amanda Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)
6Laura Van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT)0:00:06
7Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
8Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
9Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:09
10Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)0:00:12
11Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
12Lauren Robertson (Unattached)
13Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
14Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
15Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
16Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
17Heather Logan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
18Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:00:27
19Meredith Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:12
20Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:54
21Devon Haskell (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:01:31
22Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
23Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:34
24Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT)
25Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)0:01:38
26Monica Mendez (IDERCAS COLOMBIA)0:01:34
27Silke Wunderwal (Team Kenda)
28Megan Guarnier (TIBCO/ To the Top)
29Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top)
30Patricia Schwager (biketiresdirect.com)
31Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:01:44
32Kristen Lasasso (TIBCO/ To the Top)
33Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:12
34Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
35Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT)0:06:14
36Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)0:06:50
37Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:07:10
38Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)0:07:20
39Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
40Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
41Bri Kovac (Alderfer Bergen)
42Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
43Susannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)
44Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
45Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
46Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
47Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To the Top)
48Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)
49Lauren Hecht (biketiresdirect.com)0:09:11
50Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:09:41
DNSLisa Renee Tumminello (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)
DNSHeather Kay (United Cycle)
DNFMitzie Goldman (Team Kenda)
DNFMoriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
DNFShontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
DNFRushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
DNFTayler Wiles (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)
DNFKatharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)
DNFNury Dudfay Torres (INDERCAS COLOMBIA)
DNFJennifer Herrell (Bicycles of Tulsa)
DNFPriscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough)

Final Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)9:12:27
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)0:00:01
3Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL)0:00:15
4Francois Parisien (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:00:29
5Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)0:00:30
6Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:00:36
7Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)0:00:39
8Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:43
9Jason Donald (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:00:46
10Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:00:47
11Mike Creed (Team Type 1)0:00:48
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)0:00:58
13Eric Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
14Patrick Mccarty (Richardson Bike Mart)0:01:04
15Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder)
16Corey Collier (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
17Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:01:06
18James Driscill (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:01:08
19Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners)0:01:09
20Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:01:13
21Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
22Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:01:16
23Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
24Floyd Landis (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:20
25Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:01:21
26Nick Walker (Team Holowesko Partners)
27David Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:01:23
28Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)0:01:24
29Alex Hagman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:27
30Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:01:28
31Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:01:29
32Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
33Matthew Rice (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:31
34Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:01:34
35Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:37
36Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:39
37Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:01:46
38Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)0:01:47
39Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:01:50
40John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)0:01:51
41Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:01:55
42Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:58
43Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)0:02:02
44David Kemp (Fly V Australia)0:02:04
45Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:02:05
46Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:02:08
47Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:02:24
48Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:02:26
49David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:02:32
50Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:02:35
51Kevin Nicol (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:02:39
52Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners)
53Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)0:03:09
54Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)0:03:31
55Corey Carlson (ReCycling p/b Ascension)0:03:48
56Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)0:03:56
57Evan Hyde (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:04:01
58Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:04:14
59Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:05:04
60Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:05:14
61Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:08:17
62Peter Latham (BISSELL)0:08:20
63Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:08:27
64Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:08:53
65Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:09:03
66Daniel Campbell (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:09:10
67Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:09:11
68Thomas Burke (Cleveland Clinc Sports)0:09:35
69Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:09:58
70Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:10:09
71William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:10:33
72Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:10:48
73Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)0:10:55
74Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinc Sports)0:11:02
75Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:11:18
76Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:11:49
77Mike Sherer (NUVO Cultural Trial)0:16:06
78Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)0:25:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BISSELL27:38:26
2Jamis-Sutter Home pb Cola0:00:22
3Fly V Australia0:01:06
4UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi0:01:42
5OUCH Bahati Found Pro Cyc0:01:43
6Spidertech pb Planet Ener0:01:45
7Kenda Pro Cycling pb Gear0:02:11
8Team Type 10:02:18
9Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte0:03:28
10Team Holowesko Partners0:04:04
11Rubicon-ORBEA Ben Livestr0:05:49
12Hagens Berman LLP Cycling0:10:32
13BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:19:39
14Clev. Clinic Sport Health0:21:23
15Panther pb Competitive Cy0:26:27

Women 1-2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)7:06:40
2Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:00:02
3Amanda Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:37
4Meredith Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:45
5Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:46
6Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
7Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:51
8Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:00:54
9Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:56
10Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)0:01:00
11Lauren Robertson (Unattached)0:01:02
12Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:13
13Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:16
14Heather Logan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:01:19
15Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:22
16Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma)0:01:34
17Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels)0:01:35
18Laura Van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT)0:01:54
19Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:01:56
20Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:02:00
21Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:20
22Devon Haskell (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:02:22
23Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)0:02:26
24Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
25Patricia Schwager (biketiresdirect.com)0:02:32
26Megan Guarnier (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:02:43
27Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:02:45
28Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)0:03:05
29Silke Wunderwal (Team Kenda)0:03:07
30Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT)0:03:11
31Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:04:00
32Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:04:07
33Kristen Lasasso (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:04:21
34Monica Mendez (IDERCAS COLOMBIA)0:04:28
35Susannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)0:08:15
36Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)0:08:19
37Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:08:39
38Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:08:47
39Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)0:08:52
40Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT)0:09:08
41Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)0:09:14
42Bri Kovac (Alderfer Bergen)0:09:16
43Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:09:21
44Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:09:41
45Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:09:50
46Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)0:09:59
47Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)0:10:17
48Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:13:55
49Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:17:43
50Lauren Hecht (biketiresdirect.com)0:31:18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Vera Bradley Foundat21:21:41
2TIBCO / To the Top0:01:30
3Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling0:02:20
4Webcor Builders Cycling T0:02:47
5Team Kenda0:04:05
6Team Nanoblur-Gears0:10:02
7TREADS.com/DFT0:12:38

 

