Wells doubles up in Iowa
Shouten, Matter chase second
|1
|Todd Wells (United States Of America)
|0:58:43
|2
|Tristan Schouten (United States Of America)
|0:01:17
|3
|Brian Matter (United States Of America)
|0:01:19
|4
|Marko Lalonde (United States Of America)
|0:01:26
|5
|Ryan Iddings (United States Of America)
|0:01:45
|6
|Jake Wells (United States Of America)
|0:03:58
|7
|Mitch Hoke (United States Of America)
|0:04:12
|8
|Alex Howes (United States Of America)
|0:04:20
|9
|Edmund Overend (United States Of America)
|0:04:25
|10
|Jack Hinkens (United States Of America)
|0:04:59
|11
|James Lalonde (United States Of America)
|0:05:27
|12
|Scott Mclaughlin (United States Of America)
|0:05:29
|13
|Ryan Knapp (United States Of America)
|0:05:34
|14
|Chris Hurst (United States Of America)
|0:06:05
|15
|Jesse Rients (United States Of America)
|0:06:36
|16
|Kevin Mcconnell (United States Of America)
|0:07:10
|17
|Ben Popper (United States Of America)
|0:08:28
|18
|Shadd Smith (United States Of America)
|0:08:57
|19
|Josh Johnson (United States Of America)
|20
|Jeff Winkler (United States Of America)
|0:10:22
|21
|Michael Hemme (United States Of America)
|0:11:22
|22
|Mathew Allen (United States Of America)
|0:12:38
|23
|Adam Mills (United States Of America)
|24
|Jacob Helmbrecht (United States Of America)
|25
|David Quist (United States Of America)
|26
|Teodoro Ramos (United States Of America)
|27
|David Sachs (United States Of America)
|28
|Logan Vonbokel (United States Of America)
|29
|Bill Street (United States Of America)
|30
|Spencer Haugh (United States Of America)
