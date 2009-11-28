Trending

Wells doubles up in Iowa

Shouten, Matter chase second

Results
1Todd Wells (United States Of America)0:58:43
2Tristan Schouten (United States Of America)0:01:17
3Brian Matter (United States Of America)0:01:19
4Marko Lalonde (United States Of America)0:01:26
5Ryan Iddings (United States Of America)0:01:45
6Jake Wells (United States Of America)0:03:58
7Mitch Hoke (United States Of America)0:04:12
8Alex Howes (United States Of America)0:04:20
9Edmund Overend (United States Of America)0:04:25
10Jack Hinkens (United States Of America)0:04:59
11James Lalonde (United States Of America)0:05:27
12Scott Mclaughlin (United States Of America)0:05:29
13Ryan Knapp (United States Of America)0:05:34
14Chris Hurst (United States Of America)0:06:05
15Jesse Rients (United States Of America)0:06:36
16Kevin Mcconnell (United States Of America)0:07:10
17Ben Popper (United States Of America)0:08:28
18Shadd Smith (United States Of America)0:08:57
19Josh Johnson (United States Of America)
20Jeff Winkler (United States Of America)0:10:22
21Michael Hemme (United States Of America)0:11:22
22Mathew Allen (United States Of America)0:12:38
23Adam Mills (United States Of America)
24Jacob Helmbrecht (United States Of America)
25David Quist (United States Of America)
26Teodoro Ramos (United States Of America)
27David Sachs (United States Of America)
28Logan Vonbokel (United States Of America)
29Bill Street (United States Of America)
30Spencer Haugh (United States Of America)

