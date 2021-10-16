Trending

Shirin van Anrooij wins night race for elite women at C1 Jingle Cross



Hélene Clauzel secures second while Caroline Mani takes third

Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) dominated the women’s C1 race in Iowa City
Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) dominated the women’s C1 race in Iowa City (Image credit: Jeff Corcoran/ Jingle Cross)

Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) dominated the opening elite women's event at Jingle Cross weekend in Iowa City, Iowa solo across the line and win the C1 race, Musco Friday Night Frights – River Products Company Chris Lillig. 

The 19-year-old set off at the front of the race halfway through the second lap and crossed in the line 40 seconds clear of Hélene Clauzel (A.S. Bike Crossteam), who finished second. Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce Team) powered her way past Marion Norbert Riberolle (StarCasino CX Team) with three laps to go and secured third place.

The Elite women hit the course in warm weather and mostly dry conditions for racing under the lights at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in south Iowa City, but the course had developed a few slick corners, deep ruts in the sand, and tricky off-camber sections following a full day of amateur events.

“I really like this course, and the atmosphere is amazing,” said Van Anrooij. “I always love racing in the dark, so it makes for a fun evening. I like the sand races in Belgium, so I knew that was the place I should attack, so I just went full gas there.”

It was the first cyclo-cross victory for Van Anrooij riding for Baloise Trek Lions. She was 16th at the opening World Cup round in Waterloo and 11th at World Cup Fayetteville.

Following C2 racing on Saturday, Iowa City will host the third round of UCI World Cup racing on Sunday afternoon. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in south Iowa City, Iowa.  

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:51:18
2Hélène Clauzel (Fra) 0:00:31
3Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:00:49
4Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) 0:01:07
5Perrine Clauzel (Fra) 0:01:46
6Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:02:27
7Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:02:37
8Anna Megale (USA) 0:02:39
9Caitlin Bernstein (USA) 0:02:58
10Sidney Mcgill (Can) 0:02:59
11Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) 0:03:13
12Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) 0:04:50
13Lauren Zoerner (USA)
14Jennifer Malik (USA)
15Nicole Bradbury (Can)
16Erica Zaveta (USA)
17Austin Killips (USA)
18Rachel Geiter (USA)
19Cassidy Hickey (USA)
20Anna Dorovskikh (USA)
21Anne Usher (USA)
22Sophie Russenberger (USA)
23Siobhan Kelly (Can)
24Erin Feldhausen (USA)
25Caitlin Neuman (USA)
26Katelyn Walcroft (Can)
27Ellie Mitchell (USA)
28Molly Clark-Oien (USA)
29Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
30Stephanie Taplin (USA)
31Emily Leonard (USA)
32Kelly Lawson (Can)
33Abby Strigel (USA)
34Robin Williams (USA)
35Natalie Smith (USA)
36Sarah Larson (USA)
37Molly Lohry (USA)
DNFRaylyn Nuss (USA)
DNFMaria Larkin (Irl)
DNFRyley Mosher (USA)

