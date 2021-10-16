Shirin van Anrooij wins night race for elite women at C1 Jingle Cross
By Cyclingnews
Hélene Clauzel secures second while Caroline Mani takes third
Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) dominated the opening elite women's event at Jingle Cross weekend in Iowa City, Iowa solo across the line and win the C1 race, Musco Friday Night Frights – River Products Company Chris Lillig.
The 19-year-old set off at the front of the race halfway through the second lap and crossed in the line 40 seconds clear of Hélene Clauzel (A.S. Bike Crossteam), who finished second. Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce Team) powered her way past Marion Norbert Riberolle (StarCasino CX Team) with three laps to go and secured third place.
The Elite women hit the course in warm weather and mostly dry conditions for racing under the lights at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in south Iowa City, but the course had developed a few slick corners, deep ruts in the sand, and tricky off-camber sections following a full day of amateur events.
“I really like this course, and the atmosphere is amazing,” said Van Anrooij. “I always love racing in the dark, so it makes for a fun evening. I like the sand races in Belgium, so I knew that was the place I should attack, so I just went full gas there.”
It was the first cyclo-cross victory for Van Anrooij riding for Baloise Trek Lions. She was 16th at the opening World Cup round in Waterloo and 11th at World Cup Fayetteville.
Following C2 racing on Saturday, Iowa City will host the third round of UCI World Cup racing on Sunday afternoon. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in south Iowa City, Iowa.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:51:18
|2
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra)
|0:00:31
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:49
|4
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel)
|0:01:07
|5
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|0:01:46
|6
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:27
|7
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:37
|8
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:02:39
|9
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA)
|0:02:58
|10
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|0:02:59
|11
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|0:03:13
|12
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
|0:04:50
|13
|Lauren Zoerner (USA)
|14
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|15
|Nicole Bradbury (Can)
|16
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|17
|Austin Killips (USA)
|18
|Rachel Geiter (USA)
|19
|Cassidy Hickey (USA)
|20
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA)
|21
|Anne Usher (USA)
|22
|Sophie Russenberger (USA)
|23
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|24
|Erin Feldhausen (USA)
|25
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|26
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can)
|27
|Ellie Mitchell (USA)
|28
|Molly Clark-Oien (USA)
|29
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|30
|Stephanie Taplin (USA)
|31
|Emily Leonard (USA)
|32
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|33
|Abby Strigel (USA)
|34
|Robin Williams (USA)
|35
|Natalie Smith (USA)
|36
|Sarah Larson (USA)
|37
|Molly Lohry (USA)
|DNF
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|DNF
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|DNF
|Ryley Mosher (USA)
