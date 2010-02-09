Image 1 of 8 Martin Wisata awards JetBlack Solo men’s winner, Jason English, with his well deserved cheque. (Image credit: Rocky Trail Entertainment) Image 2 of 8 John Blankenstein on his way to second place in solo men (Image credit: cycle-photos.com) Image 3 of 8 A muddy Jason English wins the Jetblack 24-hour race, which was shortened due to conditions. (Image credit: cycle-photos.com) Image 4 of 8 Jason English leads the elite field. (Image credit: cycle-photos.com) Image 5 of 8 Jason English finds some mud. (Image credit: cycle-photos.com) Image 6 of 8 Solo women's winner Kim Stokeld on a climb. (Image credit: cycle-photos.com) Image 7 of 8 World Champion Jason English wears the number one plate. (Image credit: cycle-photos.com) Image 8 of 8 David Ludenia shows grit and determination. (Image credit: cycle-photos.com)

Current 24-hour solo world champion Jason English said he is on track to defend his world title this year after winning the JetBlack 24 hour Sydney race over the weekend. The 24-hour solo champion, along with 450 other riders, braved torrential rain at Wiseman's Ferry near Sydney, Australia. English completed 28 grueling laps despite organizers, Rocky Trail Entertainment, being forced to shorten the race to 12 hours.

English admitted to being relieved that the race was shortened after the blistering pace set by the lead riders during the first eight hours. The biggest threat came from another New South Wales rider John Blankenstein from Tathra.

"I thought I only had to worry about Shane (Taylor) from Canberra. Luckily he pulled out but John was breathing down my neck," said English.

Blankenstein showed his form uphill while English says he was able to reclaim time on the downhill. "I think having downhill bars just gave me crazy confidence," said English.

When the race was officially restarted on Saturday morning after being halted at 8:00 pm the night before, there were only four hours remaining. English was still not confident of taking the solo win.

"The big thing was that there was only a three minute gap," he explained. That created some pressure for English, whose sponsor was also the sponsor of the race.

With wet conditions, riders were getting grit in their brake pads forcing them to change pads frequently. For English, however, that was starting to look like a problem. "We were changing the pads about every four laps, so we had to get some more." English said only limited pads of the type he uses are available yet in Australia, so his team started ringing bike shops in search of more for him. "Finally they had to get me some sets from the warehouse," said English.

Even after winning the race, English admitted that this close finish was a wake-up call for him.

"John is trained by Mark Fenner. I really am now seriously thinking about getting a coach," he said.

Blankenstein finished second on equal 28 laps but was 18 minutes down on the winning time. Third place went to David Lodenia from Lawson in New South Wales on 25 laps.

The women's race victory was secured by Sydney based rider, Kim Stokeld with 18 laps. Second was Gill Lugg from Canberra with a total of 16 laps, and Phillippa Rostan from Queanbeyan claimed third with 11 laps.

Despite the deluge, teams were sent off in a mass restart on Sunday morning while solo riders were sent out according to their time gaps.

Overall winners were the hotly fancied team of Andrew Fellows and Sean Bekkers from Queensland's Sunshine Coast region with an impressive 29 laps. Second overall was a six rider men's team from Stanwell in New South Wales on equal laps while English recorded third place overall.

The 24-hour race was New South Wales only qualifying race for solo riders for entry into the 24-hour world solo mountain bike championships which will be held outside of the USA and Canada for the first time when they head to Canberra this October.

Australian riders have claimed the World 24-hour solo title only twice before with Craig Gordon in 2006 and James Williamson in 2008.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English (24:07:29) 28 pts 2 John Blankenstein (24:25:40) 28 3 Dave - Lifecycles (24:23:12) 25 4 Jamie Bailey (24:11:17) 24 5 Simon Ball (24:23:19) 24 6 Total Rush (24:29:23) 24 7 Scott The Edge (24:23:31) 23 8 David Macdonald (24:30:10) 23 9 Adam Mccabe (24:31:38) 23 10 Bog Trotting Boogie Man (24:14:32) 22 11 Anaconda (23:59:33) 21 12 Sean Burke (24:02:44) 21 13 Colin Thomsen (24:11:00) 21 14 Damien Enderby (24:18:09) 21 15 Enduro Pulse (24:20:34) 21 16 Aaron Thomson (24:29:09) 21 17 Scott Charton (24:35:24) 21 18 North Shore Racing (24:02:23) 20 19 Clayton Sparke (24:17:57) 20 20 Potz (24:32:16) 20 21 Bikecology (24:33:34) 20 22 Clinton Leong (24:02:13) 19 23 Dirk Riding (24:14:56) 19 24 Chris Abell (24:24:04) 19 25 Chris Lusty (24:25:12) 19 26 Matthew Pellow (24:32:14) 19 27 Shane Fraser (24:33:27) 19 28 Checkmate (24:44:59) 19 29 Fulcher's Bike Hub/Trek (21:58:15) 18 30 Trent Morgan (24:27:45) 18 31 The Conster (24:32:30) 18 32 Josh Taylor (24:11:46) 17 33 Stephen Chapman (24:12:13) 17 34 Mark Mollenhagen (24:19:39) 17 35 Matthew Hou (24:31:21) 17 36 Timothy Aust (24:32:19) 17 37 Shane Taylor (07:48:45) 16 38 Hot Designs Racing (21:43:26) 16 39 24Hour (24:36:35) 16 40 Mg (23:24:21) 15 41 On The Narrow Road (24:35:43) 15 42 Hard Can't (07:31:18) 14 43 Escape (23:13:51) 11 44 Matt Nash (08:12:09) 10 45 Richard Ferris (08:41:41) 10 46 Jason Harrod (21:42:08) 10 47 Schackattack (07:34:44) 9 48 Team Go Fast Bits (Gfb) (08:13:30) 9 49 Arse Is Busted (04:06:16) 6 50 Bookbargains (04:17:48) 5 51 John Osborn (07:29:05) 4 52 Gumby (02:14:26) 3 53 Jay Bailey (31:17) 1

Solo men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Harris (24:25:09) 24 pts 2 Sloan (24:25:46) 24 3 Clayton Locke (24:27:52) 23 4 Mike Israel (24:29:57) 23 5 Stuart Maclachlan (24:02:51) 20 6 Garry Rogers (24:06:47) 20 7 Tegski (24:07:02) 19 8 The Shopping Bike (24:23:15) 19 9 Bob Akers (24:36:57) 18 10 Kevin Boot (24:13:38) 17 11 Rockhopper (24:25:07) 17 12 Greg Pearsall (24:01:15) 16 13 Ivan Chan (23:56:23) 14 14 Jeff The Looney (05:16:51) 9 15 Viagra Vet (05:35:20) 5

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ambc (23:35:37) 18 pts 2 Gill Lugg (24:38:30) 16 3 Super Flip (24:00:53) 11 4 Super Something (24:00:49) 8 5 Tails Too (05:54:41) 7 6 The Foxinater (04:05:06) 5

Solo men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wings Of Pastrami (24:12:59) 22 pts 2 Ssdave (24:15:22) 22 3 Fezi (24:06:38) 20 4 Woody (22:59:30) 16 5 Shawn Sabre (24:01:17) 16

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayup-Lights.Com/Tomac (24:09:14) 29 pts 2 Cool For Cleats (24:04:40) 27 3 Stray Dogs (24:00:47) 24 4 2 Drunks (24:15:44) 24 5 Boris And Bullwinkle (24:22:14) 22 6 Bush Bashers (24:27:37) 19 7 The Barry Way (23:31:22) 18 8 Lap 4 Lap (23:26:55) 16 9 Team Ganda (08:13:23) 13 10 Makin Trax (07:52:56) 10 11 Joy Riders (07:47:39) 7

Duo mixed team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Classy Cleats (24:08:35) 22 pts

Three-person men's team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dusty Clusters (24:22:30) 26 pts 2 Rogue Downhillers On Epo (24:12:06) 25 3 Jetblack Cycling 1 (24:21:03) 25 4 Shake 'N Bake (24:21:40) 25 5 Cunning Stunts (24:09:59) 24 6 Frasers Cycles (24:08:25) 22 7 Triple M (24:22:13) 22 8 Navel Grazers (08:26:30) 15 9 Storm (06:37:57) 10 10 Team Proud Helmet (01:09:13) 2

Three-person mixed team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crankin Butterbean (24:27:50) 25 pts 2 Team Liquidswim (24:31:55) 17

Four-person men's team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Synergy (24:14:47) 27 pts 2 Walkom Wheel Estate 4 (24:13:49) 25 3 Hmtr (24:18:06) 25 4 Where's The Dead Wood (24:22:51) 25 5 Cyclecentral (24:03:09) 24 6 Has-Beens And Wanna-Bees (24:18:56) 24 7 Wise Weekend 4 4 Men (24:23:05) 24 8 Toolbags Anonymous (24:01:52) 23 9 Please Explain Again (24:08:58) 23 10 Wacky Racers (24:27:05) 23 11 Team 24H Virgins (24:14:54) 22 12 Are We Nuts (22:27:35) 18 13 Bourbon Cycles (22:17:01) 16 14 Itchy Freckle (21:17:53) 14 15 Team Skidmarks (06:14:59) 11 16 8 Saw Nutz (08:39:05) 11 17 Has A Itchy Freckle (18:28:18) 10 18 Under Construction (06:41:45) 9

Four person women's team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nonstop Chatter (24:32:38) 25 pts 2 Girls Of Bikeworx (23:21:05) 21

Four person men's team 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Salty Nuts (24:22:48) 28 pts 2 Farncliffe (24:15:03) 26 3 Not Knox Grammar Skool Dads (24:02:28) 20 4 Master Baiters (24:31:18) 20

Six-person men's team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Call For Back ,Up There's 6 Ofem (24:17:26) 29 pts 2 Bernard Riders 1 (24:10:27) 27 3 Fireflys (24:10:38) 26 4 Smellaton (24:30:43) 25 5 Team A-Line (24:12:27) 24 6 Grumpy And The Gang (23:59:23) 23 7 Walkom Wheel Estate 6 (24:03:54) 23 8 Toyota Fleet Management (24:17:13) 23 9 Jetblack Cycling 2 (24:09:34) 21 10 Livin On Lactic - 6 And Out (24:07:08) 20 11 Ups And Downers (24:13:44) 20 12 Dirty Half Dozen (24:26:05) 20 13 Rusty Demons (24:32:46) 19 14 Banmock (22:38:41) 17 15 Disqualified (23:17:20) 17 16 Flogged Cogs (08:30:35) 13

Six-person mixed team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pissed And Pedalling (24:32:34) 24 pts 2 Blue Mountains Turgid 6 (24:04:29) 22 3 On The Juice (24:18:30) 22 4 Chop (24:34:38) 22 5 Great Odin's Raven (22:03:41) 16 6 Bernard Riders 2 (08:49:16) 14

Six-person junior men's team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Not Knox Grammar Skool (24:11:49) 24 pts

GP solo male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Another Pomie Bastart (04:25:55) 10 pts 2 Rodney Farrell (04:07:12) 9 3 Tim Curry (04:09:25) 9 4 Frs/Bikes At The Basin (04:19:26) 9 5 Matthew Perry (04:18:39) 8 6 Craig Scott (04:19:21) 8 7 Scotta Keep Going (04:29:06) 8 8 Peter Krauss (03:47:50) 7 9 Richard Searle (03:59:09) 7 10 Andrew Scarman (04:10:00) 7 11 Footpath Racer (04:23:13) 7 12 Ian Anderson (04:25:23) 7 13 Kevin Mahr (04:28:23) 7 14 Camokaizi (03:59:16) 6 15 Peter Harkness (04:01:17) 6 16 Jimbo Perry (04:04:58) 6 17 Beroccaboy (04:33:36) 6 18 Peter Holyfield (02:41:55) 5 19 Ndorfin (03:33:27) 5 20 Rob Wensing (02:29:17) 4 21 Hugo Pereira (02:13:01) 3

GP Solo female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Cox (04:32:25) 7 pts 2 Kathleen (03:27:52) 5 3 Witcombe (03:37:53) 5

GP 2-person men's team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Newie Cogheads (04:01:23) 9 pts 2 Wake Up Jeff (04:13:54) 9 3 Have A Crack (04:07:52) 8 4 Fraser Mtb Team (04:19:11) 8 5 Team Colonel (04:28:01) 8 6 Joy Division (04:32:27) 8 7 Gravelrash (04:10:03) 7 8 Valhalla (03:54:28) 6

GP 2-person mixed team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Torc Pair (02:23:45) 5 pts