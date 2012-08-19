Trending

Dawidowicz wins Jelenia Gora

Ulman races to victory in men's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matous Ulman (Cze)1:16:13
2Michal Lami (Svk)0:00:24
3Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:00:47
4Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:01:18
5Filip Eberl (Cze)0:02:19
6Marek Galinski (Pol)0:03:36
7Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:04:24
8Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:04:58
9David Simon (Ger)0:05:07
10Milan Spesny (Cze)0:05:25
11Dariusz Batek (Pol)0:05:32
12Jiri Novak (Cze)
13Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:07:45
14Wojciech Halejak (Pol)0:08:16
15Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:12:38
16Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:14:29
17Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:15:24
18Piotr Sulek (Pol)0:17:17
19Bartosz Banach (Pol)0:18:20
20Dariusz Poros (Pol)0:18:21
21Andras Szatmary (Hun)
22Eduard Tomashevsriy (Rus)
23Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
24Arkadiusz Kielbasa (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)1:11:52
2Cécile Ravanel (Fra)0:00:25
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:01:02
4Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:02:59
5Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:04:58
6Laura Turpijn (Ned)0:08:52
7Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:12:15
8Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:14:54
9Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:23:36

Latest on Cyclingnews