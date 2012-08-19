Dawidowicz wins Jelenia Gora
Ulman races to victory in men's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|1:16:13
|2
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:00:24
|3
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|0:00:47
|4
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|0:01:18
|5
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:02:19
|6
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|0:03:36
|7
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:04:24
|8
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:04:58
|9
|David Simon (Ger)
|0:05:07
|10
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:05:25
|11
|Dariusz Batek (Pol)
|0:05:32
|12
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|13
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:07:45
|14
|Wojciech Halejak (Pol)
|0:08:16
|15
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|0:12:38
|16
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|0:14:29
|17
|Gabor Bogar (Hun)
|0:15:24
|18
|Piotr Sulek (Pol)
|0:17:17
|19
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|0:18:20
|20
|Dariusz Poros (Pol)
|0:18:21
|21
|Andras Szatmary (Hun)
|22
|Eduard Tomashevsriy (Rus)
|23
|Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
|24
|Arkadiusz Kielbasa (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|1:11:52
|2
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|0:00:25
|3
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:01:02
|4
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:02:59
|5
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:04:58
|6
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|0:08:52
|7
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:12:15
|8
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:14:54
|9
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:23:36
