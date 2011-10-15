Trending

Image 1 of 14

Playing to win: Nathan Haas (Genesys) crosses the finish line in second place, with Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) in third
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Playing to win: Nathan Haas (Genesys) crosses the finish line in second place, with Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) in third
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 2 of 14

Igor Silin (Katusha) wins the queen stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Arthurs Seat

Igor Silin (Katusha) wins the queen stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 3 of 14

The crowd gets into the swing of things as the peloton hits the two kilometre mark to the top of Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

The crowd gets into the swing of things as the peloton hits the two kilometre mark to the top of Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 4 of 14

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) no doubt thinking, 'my legs are better than your legs'

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) no doubt thinking, 'my legs are better than your legs'
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 5 of 14

Rhys Pollock (Drapac) tried as best as he could, but could not keep up with his challengers on the final lap of Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac) tried as best as he could, but could not keep up with his challengers on the final lap of Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 6 of 14

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) pushes as hard as he can to stay ahead of Nathan Haas (Genesys)

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) pushes as hard as he can to stay ahead of Nathan Haas (Genesys)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 7 of 14

Drapac lead the charge on the first ascent of Arthurs Seat

Drapac lead the charge on the first ascent of Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 8 of 14

Another yellow jersey for the Genesys crew

Another yellow jersey for the Genesys crew
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 9 of 14

The 'Haassassin's' finest work, celebrating the overall lead

The 'Haassassin's' finest work, celebrating the overall lead
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 10 of 14

Nathan Haas (Genesys) kisses his yellow jersey on the podium at Arthurs Seat

Nathan Haas (Genesys) kisses his yellow jersey on the podium at Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 11 of 14

Cam Peterson's (V Australia) efforts on Arthurs Seat net him the KOM classification win at the Sun Tour

Cam Peterson's (V Australia) efforts on Arthurs Seat net him the KOM classification win at the Sun Tour
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 12 of 14

Stage 4 Jayco Herald Sun Tour winner Igor Silin (Katusha)

Stage 4 Jayco Herald Sun Tour winner Igor Silin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 13 of 14

Super-domestique Pat Shaw congratulates Genesys teammate Nathan Haas on securing overall

Super-domestique Pat Shaw congratulates Genesys teammate Nathan Haas on securing overall
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 14 of 14

A hug from mum... Nathan Haas shares his moment

A hug from mum... Nathan Haas shares his moment
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

They call him the 'Haassassin' and on today's fourth stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Nathan Haas out-climbed his general classification rivals including national road champion Jack Bobridge to claim the overall lead heading into Sunday's final stage in Carlton.

The Genesys Wealth Advisers' Australian domestic sensation crossed the finish line on Arthurs Seat on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula in second, behind stage winner Russian Igor Silin (Katusha), but importantly had gained enough time on race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac) to snatch the yellow jersey.

Pollock, finished 35th for the stage, 1:39 down on Silin, but lost time on the final of three laps up Arthurs Seat leaving it to Haas and Bobridge to battle it out over the final two kilometres. It was a milestone victory for Silin – his first as a professional.

"I am very happy," he said.

"The finish was very nice for me as I climbed very well. I thank my team - they did a very good job."

Silin had taken his cue from Omega Pharma-Lotto's Adam Hansen who continued his trend of launching an attack in the final kilometres of the race as he has several times already this week, but the Russian sat on the Australian's wheel just long enough before moving ahead and never looking back.

If Silin was indeed very happy, Haas was a picture of ecstasy and disbelief, visibly emotional about just what he had achieved. Haas is the current leader of Australia's National Road Series having claimed overall victories in five multi-stage tours, his most recent the previous Sunday at the Tour of Tasmania but today's achievement is easily the pinnacle of his bourgeoning career.

"To come up against someone that I've admired since I was a junior like Bobridge or any of these guys that are in this race, you know this is a little bit of a dream at the moment," Haas told reporters. "I still can't believe what's happening."

Haas' cycling background is in mountain biking having taken the sport up to rehabilitate a knee injury while playing AFL. In 2007, the now Canberra-based rider finished second in the cross-country discipline at the national championships and then fifth the following year in the under 23 category. It was experience which really paid off on the Sun Tour's queen stage, as he went on to explain:

"Coming onto this climb - coming from a mountain bike background - I really like short, steep stuff and lots of switchbacks and lots of different acceleration movements so I always knew it was going to be a really good climb for me if I had the legs that I dreamt of and I did."

Haas had gone into Saturday's stage in a three-man race for the overall, with leader from Stage 1 and beyond Pollock, and Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo). With the battle down to two, Bobridge did his best to stay with the Genesys rider but was unable to make up any ground once Haas moved ahead.

"I gave it everything I had and I couldn't get rid of him, he was way too strong - he's a classy bike rider," Bobridge said.

"It's only a matter of time before he steps up and goes somewhere bigger."

How it unfolded:

Stijn van den Bergh (Katusha) was again off to an aggressive start as the peloton left the upmarket holiday town of Sorrento behind, dashing off the front of the bunch for a brief solo escape before being joined by Pat Shaw (Genesys), Glen Chadwick (Pure Black), Cam Peterson (V Australia) and John Anderson (Australian National Team) who made it to the break for the second day running. By the 36 kilometre mark, the five had built a gap of 3:06 over the peloton who were waiting to pounce with three laps of Arthurs Seat all consuming.

As Genesys had planned, Shaw – squarely in the mould of super domestique for the Tasmanian-based outfit – set the tone for the day, and claimed first points on the day's opening KOM at the top of the first lap over the climb. As the peloton picked up the pressure on the chase, the escape's lead was cut to 2:51.

Not content to give up the yellow jersey without a fight, Pollock's Drapac team moved to the front of the bunch on the decent but the lead had gone back out to 3:06, then increased to nearly four minutes as the race hit the 50 kilometre mark.

Thirteen kilometres later at the day's first sprint point at Merricks, the breakaway's lead was out by another minute with a determined and protective Shaw again first over the line, followed by van den Bergh and Chadwick, putting the Belgian Katusha rider just two points behind sprint classification leader, Haas. Shaw's hard work proved to be in vain, for now, at the second sprint point with van den Bergh claiming maximum points, and moving ahead of Haas by just one point.

The trains of Saxo Bank – SunGard and Drapac maintained their positions at the front of the bunch, gradually bringing the gap down to 3:18 after 87 kilometres of racing but with Garmin-Cervelo also lending a hand in the hope of getting Bobridge into position to contest GC, the break was eventually swallowed on the second ascent.

"We were trying to put someone in the break early, just in case on the second last climb an escape were to win and we'd have Pat up the road," Genesys team manager Andrew Christie-Johnson told Cyclingnews after the race. "He didn't quite make over the second climb but he tacked back on to the second bunch and it came back together. The boys have just been exceptional in their teamwork all year – that's how we get results.

Cheered on by thousands of fans lining the road up Arthurs Seat despite the wet and extremely blustery conditions V Australia's Cam Peterson, fresh off his challenge to Haas at the Tour of Tasmania, was the first to have a go off the front, while Matt Lloyd (Australian National Team) did his best to put a dint on the race – something he had openly placed on the agenda all week.

"To be honest, it was quite pleasing - there was no real way to get the top end that you need, especially to go up a climb like that, in four days [of racing], the 2010 Giro d'Italia King of the Mountains classification winner said following the stage.

Lloyd was third over the KOM point behind Peterson and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo).

"Having not raced for nine months, I can't really complain about it too much.” Lloyd would later be dropped from the front group on the final climb to finish 18th and 39 seconds in arrears.

Within the bunch, Haas was feeling reasonably comfortable sitting safely in around third wheel, as he later revealed.

"To be honest the second time up this climb I felt like I was on an escalator," he said. "I was just sitting behind Bobridge, his body language was starting to get a bit negative and I just started to feel these really nice sensations in my legs."

Meantime, Pollock was going backwards as the battle of three became a duel with attacks of Hansen followed and then bettered by Stilin inconsequential to the battle for overall honours heading into Sunday's final stage.

"I had the legs, I just didn't have enough to get rid of Haas."

Results

Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team3:20:54
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:16
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
4Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:23
6Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:26
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:30
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:34
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:36
10Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
11Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
13Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
14Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team0:00:39
15Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
16Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
17Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
18Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
19Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:47
21David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:48
22Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:59
23Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
24Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:04
25Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:08
27Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10
28Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
29Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
30Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:01:17
31Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
32William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:24
33Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
34Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:01:35
35Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:39
36Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
37Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:47
38Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:52
39Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:02:02
40Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:14
41Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:42
42Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia0:02:53
43John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team0:04:23
44Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
46Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:59
47Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team0:05:23
48Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:46
49Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:07:21
50Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
51Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:59
53Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
54Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:30
55Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
56Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
57Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
62Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
63James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
64Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
65Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
66Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
67Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
68Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
69Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
70Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
71Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
72Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
73Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
75Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
76Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
77Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
78Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
79Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
80Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
81Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:11:18
82Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
83Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
84Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
85Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
86Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:13:34
87Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:14:05
DNFKasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
DNFAndrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFScott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFAlex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
DNFRichard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
DNFRoman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
DNFStuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Arrival
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team10pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo6
4Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team4
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers6pts
2Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team4
3Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team6pts
2Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing4
3Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing24pts
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers16
3Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia8

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia24pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo16
3Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team8

General classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers15:11:20
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:10
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:29
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:33
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:34
6Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:14
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:29
8Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:03:45
9Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:03:59
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:18
11Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:01
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:30
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:34
14Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:10:37
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:10:41
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:47
17Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
18Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:50
19Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
20Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
21Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:57
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:10:58
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:11:04
25Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:11:07
26Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:15
27Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:19
28Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:11:21
29Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:26
30Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:27
31Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:34
32William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:35
33Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:38
34Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:11:50
35Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:25
36Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:12:27
37Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:12:30
38David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:12:43
39Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:45
40Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:12:50
41Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:14:16
42Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:14:34
43Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:19
44Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia0:15:27
45Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team0:15:54
46Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:15:57
47John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team0:17:10
48Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:17:11
49Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:17:22
50Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:16
51Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:18:41
52Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:18:42
53Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:10
54Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
55Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:29
56James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:20:39
57Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia0:20:41
58Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
62Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
63Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
65Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
66Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:20:58
67Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
68Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:21:03
69Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:06
70Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:21:09
71Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
72Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
73Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:25
74Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
75Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:21:31
76Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:21:32
77Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:21:46
78Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:21:50
80Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:22:12
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:42
82Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:58
83William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:23:15
84Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:19
85Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:23:55
86Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:25:30
87Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:26:58

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers26pts
2Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team22
3Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo14
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers14
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10
7Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team10
8Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
9Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard10
10Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
11Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
12Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
13Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
14Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
16Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
17Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team4
18Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team4
19Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
20John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team4
21Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
22James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing4
23Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts4
24Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
25Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia2
26Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia2
27Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia32pts
2Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda26
3Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing24
4Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts18
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo16
6Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers16
7Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team14
8Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
10Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing12
11Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team12
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
13Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo8
14Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
15John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team8
16Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia6
17Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team4
18Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers11:20:00
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:10:00
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:00
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:00
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team3:29:00
6Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team10:01:00
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo10:41:00
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10:47:00
9Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS11:21:00
10Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts11:50:00
11Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing12:30:00
12Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12:45:00
13Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen12:50:00
14Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS18:42:00
15James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing20:39:00
16Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team20:41:00
17Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts20:58:00
18Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka21:06:00
19Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS21:09:00
20Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
21Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
22Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling21:25:00
23Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi21:46:00
24Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano22:12:00
25Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo25:30:00
26Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia26:58:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers45:54:23
2Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:48
3Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:10
4Drapac Cycling0:02:24
5MTN Qhubeka0:02:31
6Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:08
7Australia National Team0:05:11
8V Australia0:07:16
9Pureblack Racing0:07:38
10Skil Shimano0:14:30
11Katusha Team0:14:52
12Russian National Team0:16:48
13Team Budget Forklifts0:23:15
14United Health Care Pro Cycling0:27:41
15Team Jayco - Ais0:30:49
16Utsunomiya Blitzen0:34:54
17Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:40:23

