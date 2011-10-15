Image 1 of 14 Playing to win: Nathan Haas (Genesys) crosses the finish line in second place, with Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) in third (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 2 of 14 Igor Silin (Katusha) wins the queen stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 3 of 14 The crowd gets into the swing of things as the peloton hits the two kilometre mark to the top of Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 4 of 14 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) no doubt thinking, 'my legs are better than your legs' (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 5 of 14 Rhys Pollock (Drapac) tried as best as he could, but could not keep up with his challengers on the final lap of Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 6 of 14 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) pushes as hard as he can to stay ahead of Nathan Haas (Genesys) (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 7 of 14 Drapac lead the charge on the first ascent of Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 8 of 14 Another yellow jersey for the Genesys crew (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 9 of 14 The 'Haassassin's' finest work, celebrating the overall lead (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 10 of 14 Nathan Haas (Genesys) kisses his yellow jersey on the podium at Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 11 of 14 Cam Peterson's (V Australia) efforts on Arthurs Seat net him the KOM classification win at the Sun Tour (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 12 of 14 Stage 4 Jayco Herald Sun Tour winner Igor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 13 of 14 Super-domestique Pat Shaw congratulates Genesys teammate Nathan Haas on securing overall (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 14 of 14 A hug from mum... Nathan Haas shares his moment (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

They call him the 'Haassassin' and on today's fourth stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Nathan Haas out-climbed his general classification rivals including national road champion Jack Bobridge to claim the overall lead heading into Sunday's final stage in Carlton.

The Genesys Wealth Advisers' Australian domestic sensation crossed the finish line on Arthurs Seat on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula in second, behind stage winner Russian Igor Silin (Katusha), but importantly had gained enough time on race leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac) to snatch the yellow jersey.

Pollock, finished 35th for the stage, 1:39 down on Silin, but lost time on the final of three laps up Arthurs Seat leaving it to Haas and Bobridge to battle it out over the final two kilometres. It was a milestone victory for Silin – his first as a professional.

"I am very happy," he said.

"The finish was very nice for me as I climbed very well. I thank my team - they did a very good job."

Silin had taken his cue from Omega Pharma-Lotto's Adam Hansen who continued his trend of launching an attack in the final kilometres of the race as he has several times already this week, but the Russian sat on the Australian's wheel just long enough before moving ahead and never looking back.

If Silin was indeed very happy, Haas was a picture of ecstasy and disbelief, visibly emotional about just what he had achieved. Haas is the current leader of Australia's National Road Series having claimed overall victories in five multi-stage tours, his most recent the previous Sunday at the Tour of Tasmania but today's achievement is easily the pinnacle of his bourgeoning career.

"To come up against someone that I've admired since I was a junior like Bobridge or any of these guys that are in this race, you know this is a little bit of a dream at the moment," Haas told reporters. "I still can't believe what's happening."

Haas' cycling background is in mountain biking having taken the sport up to rehabilitate a knee injury while playing AFL. In 2007, the now Canberra-based rider finished second in the cross-country discipline at the national championships and then fifth the following year in the under 23 category. It was experience which really paid off on the Sun Tour's queen stage, as he went on to explain:

"Coming onto this climb - coming from a mountain bike background - I really like short, steep stuff and lots of switchbacks and lots of different acceleration movements so I always knew it was going to be a really good climb for me if I had the legs that I dreamt of and I did."

Haas had gone into Saturday's stage in a three-man race for the overall, with leader from Stage 1 and beyond Pollock, and Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo). With the battle down to two, Bobridge did his best to stay with the Genesys rider but was unable to make up any ground once Haas moved ahead.

"I gave it everything I had and I couldn't get rid of him, he was way too strong - he's a classy bike rider," Bobridge said.

"It's only a matter of time before he steps up and goes somewhere bigger."



How it unfolded:

Stijn van den Bergh (Katusha) was again off to an aggressive start as the peloton left the upmarket holiday town of Sorrento behind, dashing off the front of the bunch for a brief solo escape before being joined by Pat Shaw (Genesys), Glen Chadwick (Pure Black), Cam Peterson (V Australia) and John Anderson (Australian National Team) who made it to the break for the second day running. By the 36 kilometre mark, the five had built a gap of 3:06 over the peloton who were waiting to pounce with three laps of Arthurs Seat all consuming.

As Genesys had planned, Shaw – squarely in the mould of super domestique for the Tasmanian-based outfit – set the tone for the day, and claimed first points on the day's opening KOM at the top of the first lap over the climb. As the peloton picked up the pressure on the chase, the escape's lead was cut to 2:51.

Not content to give up the yellow jersey without a fight, Pollock's Drapac team moved to the front of the bunch on the decent but the lead had gone back out to 3:06, then increased to nearly four minutes as the race hit the 50 kilometre mark.

Thirteen kilometres later at the day's first sprint point at Merricks, the breakaway's lead was out by another minute with a determined and protective Shaw again first over the line, followed by van den Bergh and Chadwick, putting the Belgian Katusha rider just two points behind sprint classification leader, Haas. Shaw's hard work proved to be in vain, for now, at the second sprint point with van den Bergh claiming maximum points, and moving ahead of Haas by just one point.

The trains of Saxo Bank – SunGard and Drapac maintained their positions at the front of the bunch, gradually bringing the gap down to 3:18 after 87 kilometres of racing but with Garmin-Cervelo also lending a hand in the hope of getting Bobridge into position to contest GC, the break was eventually swallowed on the second ascent.

"We were trying to put someone in the break early, just in case on the second last climb an escape were to win and we'd have Pat up the road," Genesys team manager Andrew Christie-Johnson told Cyclingnews after the race. "He didn't quite make over the second climb but he tacked back on to the second bunch and it came back together. The boys have just been exceptional in their teamwork all year – that's how we get results.

Cheered on by thousands of fans lining the road up Arthurs Seat despite the wet and extremely blustery conditions V Australia's Cam Peterson, fresh off his challenge to Haas at the Tour of Tasmania, was the first to have a go off the front, while Matt Lloyd (Australian National Team) did his best to put a dint on the race – something he had openly placed on the agenda all week.

"To be honest, it was quite pleasing - there was no real way to get the top end that you need, especially to go up a climb like that, in four days [of racing], the 2010 Giro d'Italia King of the Mountains classification winner said following the stage.

Lloyd was third over the KOM point behind Peterson and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo).

"Having not raced for nine months, I can't really complain about it too much.” Lloyd would later be dropped from the front group on the final climb to finish 18th and 39 seconds in arrears.

Within the bunch, Haas was feeling reasonably comfortable sitting safely in around third wheel, as he later revealed.

"To be honest the second time up this climb I felt like I was on an escalator," he said. "I was just sitting behind Bobridge, his body language was starting to get a bit negative and I just started to feel these really nice sensations in my legs."

Meantime, Pollock was going backwards as the battle of three became a duel with attacks of Hansen followed and then bettered by Stilin inconsequential to the battle for overall honours heading into Sunday's final stage.





"I had the legs, I just didn't have enough to get rid of Haas."

Results

Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 3:20:54 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:16 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 4 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:23 6 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:26 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:30 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:34 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:36 10 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 11 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:00:39 15 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 16 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 18 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 19 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:47 21 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:48 22 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:59 23 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 24 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:04 25 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:08 27 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:10 28 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 29 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 30 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:01:17 31 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 32 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:24 33 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 34 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:01:35 35 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:39 36 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 37 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:47 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:52 39 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:02:02 40 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:14 41 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:42 42 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 0:02:53 43 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 0:04:23 44 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 46 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:59 47 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team 0:05:23 48 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:05:46 49 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:07:21 50 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 51 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:59 53 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 54 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:30 55 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 57 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 62 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 63 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 64 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 65 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 66 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 67 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 68 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 69 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 70 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 71 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 72 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 75 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 76 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 77 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 78 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 79 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 81 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:11:18 82 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 83 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 84 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 85 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 86 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:34 87 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:14:05 DNF Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard DNF Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS DNF Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS DNF Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing DNF Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Arrival # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 10 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 6 4 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 4 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 pts 2 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 4 3 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 4 3 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 24 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 16 3 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 8

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 24 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 16 3 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 8

General classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 15:11:20 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:10 3 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:29 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:33 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:34 6 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:14 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 0:03:29 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:03:45 9 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:03:59 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:18 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:01 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:30 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:34 14 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:10:37 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:41 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:47 17 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 18 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:50 19 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 21 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:57 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:10:58 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:11:04 25 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 0:11:07 26 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 0:11:15 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 0:11:19 28 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:11:21 29 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:26 30 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:27 31 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 0:11:34 32 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:35 33 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:38 34 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 0:11:50 35 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:25 36 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:12:27 37 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:12:30 38 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:12:43 39 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:45 40 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:12:50 41 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:14:16 42 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:34 43 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:19 44 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 0:15:27 45 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team 0:15:54 46 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:15:57 47 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 0:17:10 48 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:17:11 49 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:17:22 50 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:16 51 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:18:41 52 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:18:42 53 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:10 54 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 55 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:29 56 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:20:39 57 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 0:20:41 58 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 62 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 63 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 65 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 66 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 0:20:58 67 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 68 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:03 69 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:06 70 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:21:09 71 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 72 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 73 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:25 74 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:21:31 76 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 0:21:32 77 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:21:46 78 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:21:50 80 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:22:12 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:42 82 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:58 83 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:23:15 84 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:19 85 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:23:55 86 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:30 87 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:26:58

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 26 pts 2 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 22 3 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 14 5 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 14 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 10 8 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 9 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 10 10 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 11 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 13 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 6 14 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 16 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 6 17 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 4 18 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 4 19 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 20 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 4 21 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 22 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 4 23 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 4 24 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 25 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 2 26 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 2 27 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 32 pts 2 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 26 3 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 24 4 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 18 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 16 6 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 16 7 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 14 8 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 10 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 12 11 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 12 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 13 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 8 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 15 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 8 16 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 17 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 4 18 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 11:20:00 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:00 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:00 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:00 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 3:29:00 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 10:01:00 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 10:41:00 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10:47:00 9 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 11:21:00 10 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 11:50:00 11 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 12:30:00 12 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12:45:00 13 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 12:50:00 14 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 18:42:00 15 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 20:39:00 16 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 20:41:00 17 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 20:58:00 18 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 21:06:00 19 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 21:09:00 20 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 21 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 22 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 21:25:00 23 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 21:46:00 24 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 22:12:00 25 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 25:30:00 26 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 26:58:00