Image 1 of 17

Kittel raises one arm as he celebrates yet another win in 2011 on stage 3 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 3 of 17

Rhys Pollock rode comfortably in the bunch today, but must now think about his defence on the Queen stage.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
The crowds were out en masse today, and why not? It was perfect weather for stage 3.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Picturesque scenery on Coastal roads. Wasn't a bad day to be a bike rider.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
The day's break of four were only caught in the final 5 kilometres.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Stuart Shaw leads the Drapac team as they capably defend Pollock's overall lead.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Kittel was happy to have finally got the win he came for.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Drapac were active at the front all day as they worked to protect the lead of Pollock.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
The bunch passes through one of the day's sprint points as they reel in the break.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
The break worked seamlessly all day, and were unlucky to get caught so close to the finish.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Nathan Haas is the leader of the sprint classification, but is eyeing a bigger prize as they race approaches its climax.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Travis Meyer is back in Australia after an injury lay off saw him miss much of the European season.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Heinrich Haussler and Cam Meyer are enjoying their time back in Australia.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Riders sign on for the start of stage 3.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Steele Von Hoff's legs: A third and a second so far in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Kittel on the podium for win number 15 in Drysdale.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Germany's Marcel Kittel finally got one back for the pro teams contesting the Jayco Herald Sun Tour by winning Stage 3 in Drysdale following a bunch sprint. Kittel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his 16th win of the season ahead of Genesys Wealth Adviser's Steele Von Hoff, and Drapac's Tom Palmer. It was the longest day of the Sun Tour with 172.6 kilometres of racing, the latter part of which was along the spectacular Victorian coastline of the Great Ocean Road and into either cross or headwinds.

"The boys did a really good job today, it was the first chance for my sprint," the 23-year-old winner told reporters at the finish line. Kittel had been ruled out on the previous days with a breakaway succeeding on Stage 1, and he was caught in the second echelon on the road on Stage 2. Today's result sees him surpass that of Liquigas' Peter Sagan who also had 15 wins for the season, with Kittel equalling the feat at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro and only Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) having done better, with 24 to his name.

"We are still motivated and we try to win, we did it in the end - we are all really happy," a satisfied Kittel explained.

If there was a day for Kittel, today had to be it with the queen stage with three laps over Arthurs Seat looming tomorrow. With forty kilometres left to ride and the breakaway still to be caught, Skil-Shimano and Drapac took turns at the front of the bunch to keep the pressure on.

"We decided to help them because we also had to go to win the sprint - it was good to support them," Kittel explained.

Heading into the Sun Tour, star Genesys sprinter Steele Von Hoff told Cyclingnews he was keen to test himself against the likes of Kittel, and today he got the insight he desired.

"I was lot further back coming around the last corner than what I wanted to be; I came around there at about 20th wheel and just fought my way up again on Kittel's wheel into the finishing straight," he explained. "I kicked as hard as I could and just came second.

"I'm stoked. It worked out quite well in the end – Kittel's just so fast," he continued. "I would have been hard-pressed to reel him in anyway, so I think that's as best as I could do.

"If you're in the right spot. I reckon he's beatable."

Von Hoff however, wasn't so fussed by the interference being run by one of the Katusha riders around 20 kilometres from the finish. With open road ahead of him, teammate Pat Shaw attempted to move Von Hoff up the order – but not before the Russian did his best to run the 23-year-old off the road and onto the grass verge.

"I jumped back on the road and he took me off again," Von Hoff said. "I had a barrier coming up so I had to do something about it so I fought back and he slipped back and he bidoned me. I don't think I was on his radar, I just think he was trying to take my wheel. 

"It was his loss though because he's lost water for the last 20kms. [It] Didn't really bother me. If anything it probably charged me up for the sprint."

The result did not have an effect for the major players fighting it out for the general classification and so Palmer's teammate, Rhys Pollock retained the overall lead, 15 seconds ahead of Nathan Haas (Genesys), and Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Pollock again praised the work of his teammates to keep him in the race lead.

"The boys did an absolutely fantastic job - once again Stu Shaw was on the front all day, basically,' he said. "Adam Phelan as well, Darren Lapthorne and Lachie Norris - and in the end Tom Palmer nearly got the stage win, so close.

"It's just a great day, I can't complain."

After much toing and froing from the very first kilometre, a breakaway of four riders – Stijn Van Den Bergh (Katusha), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Jack Anderson (Australian National Team) and Dylan Girdlestone (MTN – Qhubeka) were finally allowed to make their move on the rest of the bunch shortly before the 30 kilometre mark. The quartet managed to stay away until around 20 kilometres remaining until the finish, their lead having been gradually worn down after being allowed as much of an advantage of close to seven minutes.

Hamilton's stint in the break was not wasted, claiming the KOM classification lead with maximum points over the two climbs of the day, building on his two points previously acquired. The Canadian is now on 26 points ahead of Budget Forklifts' Chris Jongewaard on 18 points.

Meantime Haas retained his sprint classification lead on 18 points ahead of Pollock and Von Hoff who are four points in arrears. Haas also maintained his lead in the young rider classification, seven seconds ahead of Stage 2 winner Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka) with Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) a further second back.

The 59th Jayco Herald Sun Tour will likely be decided with Saturday's queen stage to Arthurs Seat.

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:16:16
2Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
3Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
5Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
7Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
8Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
14Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
15Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
16Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
18Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
19Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
20Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
21Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
22Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
23Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
24Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
25Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
26Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
27Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
28Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
29Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
30Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
31William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
34Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
36Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
37Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
38Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
39Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
40Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
41Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
42Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
44Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
46Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
47Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
48Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
49Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
50Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
51Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
52Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
53Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
54Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
55Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
56Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
57Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
59Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
60Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team
61Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
62Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
63Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
64Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
65Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
66Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
67Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
68Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
69Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
70Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
71Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team
72Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
74Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:25
75Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
76David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:29
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:36
78Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:46
79Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:08
80Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:09
81Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
82Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
83Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
84Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:30
85Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:01:33
86Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
89Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
90John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
91Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
92Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
93Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
94William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:12
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFMatvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFJason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
DNFAlexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano10pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
3Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team4
5Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
1Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team6
2John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team4
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
1Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team6
2Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team6pts
2John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team4
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team6pts
2Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
3Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda18pts
2Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team12
3John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team6

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6pts
2Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
3John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team2

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11:50:01
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:15
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:18
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:22
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:50
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:51
9Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:02:53
10Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:03:07
11Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:08:37
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:09:45
13Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:04
14Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:24
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:10:26
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:10:30
17Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:32
18James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:10:34
19Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:36
20Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
21Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
22Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
24Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
26Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
27Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
29William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
31Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
32Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
35Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
36Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
37Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
38Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
40Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
42Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
43Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
46Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
47Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
48Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
49Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
50Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:10:38
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:48
52Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:10:53
53Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
54Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
55Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
56Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
57Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
58Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
59Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team0:10:56
60Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:10:58
61Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:01
62Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:11:04
63Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
64Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
65Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
66Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:19
67Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:20
68Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
69Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
70Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team
71Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
72Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:11:27
73Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:11:29
74Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:41
75Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
76Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:11:45
77Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
78Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
79Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:11:51
80Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
81Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:00
82David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:12:20
83Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:12:21
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:37
85Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:53
86Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia0:13:00
87Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:02
88Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
89William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:10
90John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team0:13:12
91Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:14
92Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:13:18
93Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
94Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers18pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers14
4Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team12
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano10
7Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard10
8Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10
9Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo8
10Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
11Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
12Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
14Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
15James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing4
16Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team4
17Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts4
18Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
19John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team4
20Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
21Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
22Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda26pts
2Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts18
3Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
5Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing12
6Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team12
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo8
9Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
10John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team8
11Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia6
12Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team6
13Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team4
14Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4

Young Rider's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers11:50:16
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:07
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:08
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:35
6Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:08:22
7Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:17
8James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:10:19
9Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team0:10:21
10Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
11Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
15Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:10:38
16Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:46
17Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:10:49
18Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
19Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
20Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:04
22Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:11:05
23Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:11:14
24Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:26
25Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:11:30
26Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:11:36
27Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:45
28Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:12:06
29Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:13:03

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers35:49:16
2Drapac Cycling0:02:11
3Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
4Saxo Bank Sungard
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6MTN - Qhubeka0:02:31
7Skil - Shimano0:03:19
8Australia National Team0:04:49
9V Australia0:04:52
10Pureblack Racing0:05:09
11United Health Care Pro Cycling0:10:28
12Team Jayco - AIS0:11:04
13Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:11:18
14Russian National Team0:12:35
15Katusha Team
16Team Budget Forklifts0:12:52
17Utsunomiya Blitzen0:14:07
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:24

