Third time's the charm as Kittel finally gets his win
No change in the overall as Pollock eyes Arthurs Seat
Germany's Marcel Kittel finally got one back for the pro teams contesting the Jayco Herald Sun Tour by winning Stage 3 in Drysdale following a bunch sprint. Kittel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his 16th win of the season ahead of Genesys Wealth Adviser's Steele Von Hoff, and Drapac's Tom Palmer. It was the longest day of the Sun Tour with 172.6 kilometres of racing, the latter part of which was along the spectacular Victorian coastline of the Great Ocean Road and into either cross or headwinds.
"The boys did a really good job today, it was the first chance for my sprint," the 23-year-old winner told reporters at the finish line. Kittel had been ruled out on the previous days with a breakaway succeeding on Stage 1, and he was caught in the second echelon on the road on Stage 2. Today's result sees him surpass that of Liquigas' Peter Sagan who also had 15 wins for the season, with Kittel equalling the feat at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro and only Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) having done better, with 24 to his name.
"We are still motivated and we try to win, we did it in the end - we are all really happy," a satisfied Kittel explained.
If there was a day for Kittel, today had to be it with the queen stage with three laps over Arthurs Seat looming tomorrow. With forty kilometres left to ride and the breakaway still to be caught, Skil-Shimano and Drapac took turns at the front of the bunch to keep the pressure on.
"We decided to help them because we also had to go to win the sprint - it was good to support them," Kittel explained.
Heading into the Sun Tour, star Genesys sprinter Steele Von Hoff told Cyclingnews he was keen to test himself against the likes of Kittel, and today he got the insight he desired.
"I was lot further back coming around the last corner than what I wanted to be; I came around there at about 20th wheel and just fought my way up again on Kittel's wheel into the finishing straight," he explained. "I kicked as hard as I could and just came second.
"I'm stoked. It worked out quite well in the end – Kittel's just so fast," he continued. "I would have been hard-pressed to reel him in anyway, so I think that's as best as I could do.
"If you're in the right spot. I reckon he's beatable."
Von Hoff however, wasn't so fussed by the interference being run by one of the Katusha riders around 20 kilometres from the finish. With open road ahead of him, teammate Pat Shaw attempted to move Von Hoff up the order – but not before the Russian did his best to run the 23-year-old off the road and onto the grass verge.
"I jumped back on the road and he took me off again," Von Hoff said. "I had a barrier coming up so I had to do something about it so I fought back and he slipped back and he bidoned me. I don't think I was on his radar, I just think he was trying to take my wheel.
"It was his loss though because he's lost water for the last 20kms. [It] Didn't really bother me. If anything it probably charged me up for the sprint."
The result did not have an effect for the major players fighting it out for the general classification and so Palmer's teammate, Rhys Pollock retained the overall lead, 15 seconds ahead of Nathan Haas (Genesys), and Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard).
Pollock again praised the work of his teammates to keep him in the race lead.
"The boys did an absolutely fantastic job - once again Stu Shaw was on the front all day, basically,' he said. "Adam Phelan as well, Darren Lapthorne and Lachie Norris - and in the end Tom Palmer nearly got the stage win, so close.
"It's just a great day, I can't complain."
After much toing and froing from the very first kilometre, a breakaway of four riders – Stijn Van Den Bergh (Katusha), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Jack Anderson (Australian National Team) and Dylan Girdlestone (MTN – Qhubeka) were finally allowed to make their move on the rest of the bunch shortly before the 30 kilometre mark. The quartet managed to stay away until around 20 kilometres remaining until the finish, their lead having been gradually worn down after being allowed as much of an advantage of close to seven minutes.
Hamilton's stint in the break was not wasted, claiming the KOM classification lead with maximum points over the two climbs of the day, building on his two points previously acquired. The Canadian is now on 26 points ahead of Budget Forklifts' Chris Jongewaard on 18 points.
Meantime Haas retained his sprint classification lead on 18 points ahead of Pollock and Von Hoff who are four points in arrears. Haas also maintained his lead in the young rider classification, seven seconds ahead of Stage 2 winner Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka) with Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) a further second back.
The 59th Jayco Herald Sun Tour will likely be decided with Saturday's queen stage to Arthurs Seat.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:16:16
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|5
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|7
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|8
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|15
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|18
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
|19
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|21
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|22
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|24
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|26
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|27
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|28
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
|29
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|30
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|34
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|36
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|38
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|39
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|41
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|46
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|47
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
|49
|Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|50
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|51
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|52
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|54
|Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|55
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|56
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|57
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|59
|Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|60
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team
|61
|Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|62
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|63
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|64
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|65
|Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|66
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|67
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|68
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|69
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team
|72
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|74
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|75
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|76
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:00:29
|77
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:36
|78
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:46
|79
|Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|80
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:09
|81
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|82
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|84
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:30
|85
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:33
|86
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|90
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|91
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|92
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|94
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:12
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|3
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|5
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|1
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|6
|2
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|1
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|6
|2
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|3
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|18
|pts
|2
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|pts
|2
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|3
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11:50:01
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:15
|3
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:00:18
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:50
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:51
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:53
|10
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:03:07
|11
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:08:37
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:09:45
|13
|Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:04
|14
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:10:24
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:10:26
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:10:30
|17
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:32
|18
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:10:34
|19
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:36
|20
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|21
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|22
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|27
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|31
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|32
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|35
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
|36
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|40
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|42
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
|43
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|47
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|48
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|49
|Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|50
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:38
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:48
|52
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:10:53
|53
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|54
|Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|55
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|56
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|57
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|58
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|59
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:10:56
|60
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:58
|61
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:01
|62
|Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:11:04
|63
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|64
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|65
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|66
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:19
|67
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:20
|68
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|69
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|70
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team
|71
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|72
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:11:27
|73
|Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:11:29
|74
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:41
|75
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|76
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:11:45
|77
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|78
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|79
|Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:11:51
|80
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|81
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:00
|82
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:12:20
|83
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:21
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:37
|85
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:53
|86
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|0:13:00
|87
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:02
|88
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:13:10
|90
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:13:12
|91
|Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:14
|92
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:13:18
|93
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|94
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|18
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|14
|4
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|10
|8
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|9
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|8
|11
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|6
|12
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|14
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|15
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|4
|16
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|17
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|4
|18
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|19
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|20
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2
|21
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|26
|pts
|2
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|18
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|5
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|12
|6
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|9
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|8
|10
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|8
|11
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|6
|12
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team
|6
|13
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|14
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|11:50:16
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:07
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:08
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:08:22
|7
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:17
|8
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:10:19
|9
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:10:21
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:10:38
|16
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:46
|17
|Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:10:49
|18
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|19
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|20
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|21
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:04
|22
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:11:05
|23
|Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:11:14
|24
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:26
|25
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:11:30
|26
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:11:36
|27
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:45
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:06
|29
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:13:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|35:49:16
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:02:11
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:24
|4
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:31
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:03:19
|8
|Australia National Team
|0:04:49
|9
|V Australia
|0:04:52
|10
|Pureblack Racing
|0:05:09
|11
|United Health Care Pro Cycling
|0:10:28
|12
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:11:04
|13
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|14
|Russian National Team
|0:12:35
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:12:52
|17
|Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:14:07
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:24
