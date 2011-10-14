Image 1 of 17 Kittel raises one arm as he celebrates yet another win in 2011 on stage 3 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 2 of 17 (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 3 of 17 Rhys Pollock rode comfortably in the bunch today, but must now think about his defence on the Queen stage. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 4 of 17 The crowds were out en masse today, and why not? It was perfect weather for stage 3. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 5 of 17 Picturesque scenery on Coastal roads. Wasn't a bad day to be a bike rider. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 6 of 17 The day's break of four were only caught in the final 5 kilometres. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 7 of 17 Stuart Shaw leads the Drapac team as they capably defend Pollock's overall lead. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 8 of 17 Kittel was happy to have finally got the win he came for. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 9 of 17 Drapac were active at the front all day as they worked to protect the lead of Pollock. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 10 of 17 The bunch passes through one of the day's sprint points as they reel in the break. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 11 of 17 The break worked seamlessly all day, and were unlucky to get caught so close to the finish. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 12 of 17 Nathan Haas is the leader of the sprint classification, but is eyeing a bigger prize as they race approaches its climax. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 13 of 17 Travis Meyer is back in Australia after an injury lay off saw him miss much of the European season. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 14 of 17 Heinrich Haussler and Cam Meyer are enjoying their time back in Australia. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 15 of 17 Riders sign on for the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 16 of 17 Steele Von Hoff's legs: A third and a second so far in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 17 of 17 Kittel on the podium for win number 15 in Drysdale. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Germany's Marcel Kittel finally got one back for the pro teams contesting the Jayco Herald Sun Tour by winning Stage 3 in Drysdale following a bunch sprint. Kittel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his 16th win of the season ahead of Genesys Wealth Adviser's Steele Von Hoff, and Drapac's Tom Palmer. It was the longest day of the Sun Tour with 172.6 kilometres of racing, the latter part of which was along the spectacular Victorian coastline of the Great Ocean Road and into either cross or headwinds.

"The boys did a really good job today, it was the first chance for my sprint," the 23-year-old winner told reporters at the finish line. Kittel had been ruled out on the previous days with a breakaway succeeding on Stage 1, and he was caught in the second echelon on the road on Stage 2. Today's result sees him surpass that of Liquigas' Peter Sagan who also had 15 wins for the season, with Kittel equalling the feat at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro and only Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) having done better, with 24 to his name.

"We are still motivated and we try to win, we did it in the end - we are all really happy," a satisfied Kittel explained.

If there was a day for Kittel, today had to be it with the queen stage with three laps over Arthurs Seat looming tomorrow. With forty kilometres left to ride and the breakaway still to be caught, Skil-Shimano and Drapac took turns at the front of the bunch to keep the pressure on.

"We decided to help them because we also had to go to win the sprint - it was good to support them," Kittel explained.

Heading into the Sun Tour, star Genesys sprinter Steele Von Hoff told Cyclingnews he was keen to test himself against the likes of Kittel, and today he got the insight he desired.

"I was lot further back coming around the last corner than what I wanted to be; I came around there at about 20th wheel and just fought my way up again on Kittel's wheel into the finishing straight," he explained. "I kicked as hard as I could and just came second.

"I'm stoked. It worked out quite well in the end – Kittel's just so fast," he continued. "I would have been hard-pressed to reel him in anyway, so I think that's as best as I could do.

"If you're in the right spot. I reckon he's beatable."

Von Hoff however, wasn't so fussed by the interference being run by one of the Katusha riders around 20 kilometres from the finish. With open road ahead of him, teammate Pat Shaw attempted to move Von Hoff up the order – but not before the Russian did his best to run the 23-year-old off the road and onto the grass verge.

"I jumped back on the road and he took me off again," Von Hoff said. "I had a barrier coming up so I had to do something about it so I fought back and he slipped back and he bidoned me. I don't think I was on his radar, I just think he was trying to take my wheel.

"It was his loss though because he's lost water for the last 20kms. [It] Didn't really bother me. If anything it probably charged me up for the sprint."

The result did not have an effect for the major players fighting it out for the general classification and so Palmer's teammate, Rhys Pollock retained the overall lead, 15 seconds ahead of Nathan Haas (Genesys), and Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Pollock again praised the work of his teammates to keep him in the race lead.

"The boys did an absolutely fantastic job - once again Stu Shaw was on the front all day, basically,' he said. "Adam Phelan as well, Darren Lapthorne and Lachie Norris - and in the end Tom Palmer nearly got the stage win, so close.

"It's just a great day, I can't complain."

After much toing and froing from the very first kilometre, a breakaway of four riders – Stijn Van Den Bergh (Katusha), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Jack Anderson (Australian National Team) and Dylan Girdlestone (MTN – Qhubeka) were finally allowed to make their move on the rest of the bunch shortly before the 30 kilometre mark. The quartet managed to stay away until around 20 kilometres remaining until the finish, their lead having been gradually worn down after being allowed as much of an advantage of close to seven minutes.

Hamilton's stint in the break was not wasted, claiming the KOM classification lead with maximum points over the two climbs of the day, building on his two points previously acquired. The Canadian is now on 26 points ahead of Budget Forklifts' Chris Jongewaard on 18 points.

Meantime Haas retained his sprint classification lead on 18 points ahead of Pollock and Von Hoff who are four points in arrears. Haas also maintained his lead in the young rider classification, seven seconds ahead of Stage 2 winner Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka) with Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) a further second back.

The 59th Jayco Herald Sun Tour will likely be decided with Saturday's queen stage to Arthurs Seat.

Results

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4:16:16 2 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 5 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 7 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 8 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 15 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 18 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 19 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 21 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 22 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 24 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 26 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 27 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 28 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 29 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 30 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 31 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 34 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 36 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 37 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 38 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 39 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 40 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 41 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 42 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 43 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 44 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 46 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 47 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 48 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 49 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 50 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 51 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 52 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 53 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 54 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 55 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 56 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 57 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 59 Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 60 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team 61 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 62 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 63 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 64 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 65 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 66 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 67 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 68 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 69 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 70 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team 72 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 74 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:25 75 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 76 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:29 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:36 78 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:46 79 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:08 80 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:09 81 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 82 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 84 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:30 85 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:01:33 86 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 90 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 91 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 92 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 93 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 94 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:12 DNF Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts DNF Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 3 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 4 5 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 1 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 6 2 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 4 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 1 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 6 2 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 4 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 3 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 18 pts 2 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 12 3 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 6

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 pts 2 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 3 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 2

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11:50:01 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:15 3 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:18 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:22 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:23 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:50 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:51 9 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:02:53 10 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:03:07 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:08:37 12 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:09:45 13 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:04 14 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:24 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:10:26 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:10:30 17 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:32 18 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:10:34 19 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:36 20 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 21 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 22 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 27 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 29 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 31 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 32 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 34 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 35 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 36 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 40 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 41 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 42 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 43 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 46 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 47 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 48 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 49 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 50 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:10:38 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:48 52 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:10:53 53 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 54 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 55 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 56 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 57 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 58 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 59 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team 0:10:56 60 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:58 61 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:01 62 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:11:04 63 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 64 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 65 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 66 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:19 67 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:20 68 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 69 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 70 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team 71 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 72 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 0:11:27 73 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:11:29 74 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:41 75 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 76 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:11:45 77 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 78 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 79 Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:11:51 80 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 81 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:00 82 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:12:20 83 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:21 84 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:37 85 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:53 86 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 0:13:00 87 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:02 88 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:13:10 90 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 0:13:12 91 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:14 92 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:13:18 93 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 94 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 18 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 14 4 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 12 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 10 8 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 9 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 8 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 11 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 6 12 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 14 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 15 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 4 16 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 4 17 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 4 18 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 19 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 4 20 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 21 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 22 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 26 pts 2 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 18 3 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 5 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 12 6 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 12 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 8 9 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 10 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 8 11 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 12 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Australian National Team 6 13 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 4 14 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4

Young Rider's Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 11:50:16 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:07 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:08 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:35 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:08:22 7 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:17 8 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:10:19 9 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 0:10:21 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 15 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 0:10:38 16 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:46 17 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:10:49 18 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 19 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 20 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:04 22 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:11:05 23 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:11:14 24 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:26 25 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:11:30 26 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:11:36 27 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:45 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:06 29 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:13:03