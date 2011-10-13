WorldTour teams again put to the sword as MTN Qhubeka's van Rensburg edges Cooke in Geelong
Drapac control the race perfectly to guarantee another day in yellow for Pollock
Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg has won a bunch sprint on the finish line in Geelong to claim the second stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. The MTN - Qhubeka rider pipped pre-race GC favourite Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank - SunGard) and Genesys young gun Steele Voff on the slight rise to the finish.
Twenty-two-year-old van Rensburg had been one of the aggressors on stage 1 and so sat sixth overall, 32 seconds off the pace from Pollock. Thank to the 10 second bonus the South African earned at the finish, van Rensburg now moves into fourth place, 22 seconds behind the lead.
Just like Pollock, van Rensburg rated the stage win in Geelong the best result of his career "by far". Earlier this year, van Rensburg won two stages of the Tour du Maroc, while last season he won the opening stage of the Tour of Rwanda.
"This is my first win out of Africa, I'm very happy," he told reporters at the finish line. "I was feeling really good all day, I was in [the] break yesterday and I was a bit jetlagged. I had a good night's rest and felt brilliant."
Though more than a few riders were taken by surprise by the six per cent gradient of the final kilometre, van Rensburg relished the challenge having enjoyed a good night’s rest in Ballarat.
"That last kilometre or so was quite steep and that suits me perfectly," he explained. "My team-mates took me from 40th to 10th and when I kicked, I knew there was no-one on my wheel, so it was perfect.
"For the past couple of weeks in South Africa we've been riding so well together, it's 100 per cent commitment."
Stage one winner Rhys Pollock (Drapac) maintained his lead on general classification with today’s result untroubling to the top three, while van Rensburg moved into equal third in the points classification following his win today.
"This is a bit of a surprise," Pollock said after learning he would again be wearing yellow on stage 3. "Our intention wasn't to keep the lead. We had a few teams trying to intimidate us into doing the work but we stuck to our guns."
"Darren [Lapthorne] and Adam [Phelan] stayed with me and brought me back when I dropped back, although we never got behind by more than 200 metres. And Stuart Shaw was doing a great job up the front.
"When we got to the last 50km, we decided to have a go to keep the jersey," Pollock said.
"I am not really sure that we can keep it though – we will see how we go. I have got some fantastic teammates who have shown today they can stay with me and bring me back.
"We will see what happens. It is just great for the team. Our team director will be sitting in the car sticking his chest out, I am sure."
Budget Forklift’s Chris Jongewaard was voted the race’s most aggressive rider following his efforts in the day’s long breakaway with Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing). Jongewaard, in his first race for the domestic outfit, took the lead of the KOM classification ahead of Pollock, Gudsell and Adam Hansen who are all tied for second.
How it unfolded
The peloton seemed eager to leave Australia’s mining history behind, reaching a speed of around 70 kilometres an hour soon after departing the open-air museum of Sovereign Hill enroute to Geelong. The race then moved onto roads familiar to many, the Australian Road Championship course at Mt. Buninyong with Omega Pharma-Lotto’s Adam Hansen attacking on the first KOM of the day, claiming not only the points over Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Cameron Wurf (Australian National Team) but also a slight gain on the peloton.
Ahead of the day’s first sprint, and after the field had been split ever so slightly several times but constant attacking, Drapac’s Darren Lapthorne and Pure Black’s James Williamson made their move, but only gained a maximum of 20 seconds on the peloton before being reeled in.
The pace slowed to 40km/h and despite skirmishes off the front by Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank – SunGard), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) the race was once again all together following an hour of racing.
It was only at the midway point that the peloton decided to let someone go, with Van Uden’s teammate Tim Gudsell, somehow ‘rolling’ away.
"I did initiate it [the break] in the end, but I didn’t mean to," he told Cyclingnews. "I was sitting top 10 on GC a couple of minutes down, slipping into a big break would have been ideal but I’d been following all the moves and looking after myself and making sure I was in good position. I was getting a little bit itchy to want to have a go but then I literally rolled off the front. I couldn’t have taken it any easier to get into a breakaway like that."
Chris Jongewaard was the only rider to follow Gudsell, a bit of a change from the start of the day when the Budget Forklifts rider had struggled to stay in touch with the main bunch.
"I thought, see how it goes, I just needed to get the legs moving so it was probably a good idea at the time," the 32-year-old Australian cross country national champion told Cyclingnews. It’s the first major stage race riding for Budget Forklifts, having left his former domestic road team Jayco-2XU in August before reuniting with the Milka-Trek mountain bike team in Europe.
"It was enough to hurt you [today]," Jongewaard said. "Two guys out there for the good part of the day it was maybe 100km or a little bit less, 90km, it starts to wear down on you. In some ways it was good to be in the break because from what I heard it was a little bit difficult back in the bunch."
The pair built a lead of around six-and-a-half minutes, giving Gudsell the virtual lead but by the time they reached the final KOM of the day, their advantage was down to 2:30.
"We were feeling it on those climbs and the guys in the peloton who had fresh legs were just able to rip time out of us,” Gudsell explained. “I knew it was inevitable after that."
The gap hovered around the minute mark for much of the race into Geelong before Gudsell and Jongewaard were finally caught five kilometres out from the finish.
"From the profile, we sort of thought that the last 50km was all downhill," the Kiwi explained. "If we had downhill tailwind with a few minutes, there’s nothing stopping you. So it was a little bit disappointing."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:24:34
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|6
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
|7
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|12
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|24
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|25
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|27
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|29
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|31
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|36
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|38
|Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|39
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team
|40
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|42
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|43
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|45
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|46
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|47
|Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|48
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
|49
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:00:17
|51
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|52
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|53
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|55
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|56
|Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|57
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|58
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|59
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:22
|61
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:25
|63
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:00:28
|64
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|65
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|66
|Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|67
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|68
|Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|69
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:44
|70
|Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
|72
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|75
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|77
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|78
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:53
|79
|Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|80
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|83
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:56
|84
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:05
|85
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|87
|Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:09
|89
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|90
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|92
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:01:15
|93
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|94
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|95
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|97
|Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|98
|Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|8
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|4
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|4
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|4
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|8
|3
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|18
|pts
|2
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|12
|3
|Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|10:13:42
|2
|Russian National Team
|3
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|V Australia
|10
|Australia National Team
|11
|United Health Care Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|12
|Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|Pureblack Racing
|14
|Skil Shimano
|0:00:53
|15
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:56
|16
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|17
|Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:01:32
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7:33:45
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:15
|3
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:00:18
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:50
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:51
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:53
|10
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:03:07
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:08:36
|12
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:08:37
|13
|Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:56
|14
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:05
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:10:30
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:10:32
|18
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:10:34
|19
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:36
|20
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|23
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|25
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|26
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|30
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|32
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|33
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|37
|Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|38
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|40
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|42
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
|44
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|47
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
|49
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|50
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|52
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
|53
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
|54
|Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|55
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:53
|56
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|57
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|58
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|59
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|60
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|62
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|63
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|64
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:10:56
|65
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:10:58
|66
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:11:04
|68
|Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|69
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|70
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|71
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|72
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:20
|73
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|75
|Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
|76
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
|77
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|78
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:11:27
|80
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:29
|81
|Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|83
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|84
|John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:11:41
|85
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|88
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:11:45
|89
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|90
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|91
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:51
|93
|Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|94
|Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|95
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|96
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|97
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|98
|Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|18
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|4
|Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|10
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|8
|7
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|6
|8
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|10
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|11
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|4
|12
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|13
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|4
|14
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2
|15
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|18
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|4
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|12
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|8
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|6
|9
|Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
|6
|10
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
|4
|11
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7:34:00
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:07
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:08
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:08:22
|7
|James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:10:19
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:21
|9
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
|10
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|11
|Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
|17
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:38
|18
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|20
|Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|0:10:49
|21
|Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|22
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|23
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|24
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|25
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:11:05
|26
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:14
|28
|Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
|29
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:26
|30
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:11:30
|31
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:11:36
|33
|Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|23:00:28
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:02:11
|3
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:24
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:31
|7
|Skil Shimano
|0:03:19
|8
|Australia National Team
|0:04:49
|9
|V Australia
|0:04:52
|10
|Pureblack Racing
|0:05:09
|11
|United Health Care Pro Cycling
|0:10:28
|12
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:11:04
|13
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|14
|Russian National Team
|0:12:35
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:12:52
|17
|Utsunomiya Blitzen
|0:14:07
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:24
