Image 1 of 18

Janse van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) salutes as he takes the win on stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Geelong

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 2 of 18

Pollock is a happy man as he dons the yellow jersey for his second consecutive day.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 3 of 18

Drapac were active at the front all day as they worked to protect the lead of Pollock.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 4 of 18

The red train marks the front of the field, on a fast, but windless day to Geelong.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 5 of 18

The pace was on, with plenty of riders being spat at the back on the day's second KOM.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 6 of 18

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 7 of 18

The route is looking a whole lot greener that it has in previous years after consistent rain over the last 12 months.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 8 of 18

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour has so far seen two winner from two lesser known teams - what will happen on day three?

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 9 of 18

Darren Lapthorne took some of the pressure off his team with a daring attack midway through the race.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 10 of 18

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 11 of 18

Chris Jongewaard is back in Australia as he builds toward a bid for the 2012 Olympics in mountain biking.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 12 of 18

Jongewaard said he suffered in the break, but conceded that the day in the main field sounded pretty hard. Here the peloton gets strung out at the 80km mark.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 13 of 18

Saxo Bank SunGard tried to split the main bunch and succeded, but were unable to dislodge overall leader Pollock.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 14 of 18

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 15 of 18

Rhys Pollock prepares for a difficult day of defending his leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 16 of 18

The peloton leaves the mining museum town of Sovereign Hill

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 17 of 18

The peloton leaves the mining museum town of Sovereign Hill

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 18 of 18

Janse van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) salutes as he takes the win on stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Geelong

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg has won a bunch sprint on the finish line in Geelong to claim the second stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. The MTN - Qhubeka rider pipped pre-race GC favourite Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank - SunGard) and Genesys young gun Steele Voff on the slight rise to the finish.

Twenty-two-year-old van Rensburg had been one of the aggressors on stage 1 and so sat sixth overall, 32 seconds off the pace from Pollock. Thank to the 10 second bonus the South African earned at the finish, van Rensburg now moves into fourth place, 22 seconds behind the lead.

Just like Pollock, van Rensburg rated the stage win in Geelong the best result of his career "by far". Earlier this year, van Rensburg won two stages of the Tour du Maroc, while last season he won the opening stage of the Tour of Rwanda.

"This is my first win out of Africa, I'm very happy," he told reporters at the finish line. "I was feeling really good all day, I was in [the] break yesterday and I was a bit jetlagged. I had a good night's rest and felt brilliant."

Though more than a few riders were taken by surprise by the six per cent gradient of the final kilometre, van Rensburg relished the challenge having enjoyed a good night’s rest in Ballarat.

"That last kilometre or so was quite steep and that suits me perfectly," he explained. "My team-mates took me from 40th to 10th and when I kicked, I knew there was no-one on my wheel, so it was perfect.

"For the past couple of weeks in South Africa we've been riding so well together, it's 100 per cent commitment."

Stage one winner Rhys Pollock (Drapac) maintained his lead on general classification with today’s result untroubling to the top three, while van Rensburg moved into equal third in the points classification following his win today.

"This is a bit of a surprise," Pollock said after learning he would again be wearing yellow on stage 3. "Our intention wasn't to keep the lead. We had a few teams trying to intimidate us into doing the work but we stuck to our guns."

"Darren [Lapthorne] and Adam [Phelan] stayed with me and brought me back when I dropped back, although we never got behind by more than 200 metres. And Stuart Shaw was doing a great job up the front.

"When we got to the last 50km, we decided to have a go to keep the jersey," Pollock said.

"I am not really sure that we can keep it though – we will see how we go. I have got some fantastic teammates who have shown today they can stay with me and bring me back.

"We will see what happens. It is just great for the team. Our team director will be sitting in the car sticking his chest out, I am sure."

Budget Forklift’s Chris Jongewaard was voted the race’s most aggressive rider following his efforts in the day’s long breakaway with Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing). Jongewaard, in his first race for the domestic outfit, took the lead of the KOM classification ahead of Pollock, Gudsell and Adam Hansen who are all tied for second.

How it unfolded

The peloton seemed eager to leave Australia’s mining history behind, reaching a speed of around 70 kilometres an hour soon after departing the open-air museum of Sovereign Hill enroute to Geelong. The race then moved onto roads familiar to many, the Australian Road Championship course at Mt. Buninyong with Omega Pharma-Lotto’s Adam Hansen attacking on the first KOM of the day, claiming not only the points over Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Cameron Wurf (Australian National Team) but also a slight gain on the peloton.

Ahead of the day’s first sprint, and after the field had been split ever so slightly several times but constant attacking, Drapac’s Darren Lapthorne and Pure Black’s James Williamson made their move, but only gained a maximum of 20 seconds on the peloton before being reeled in.
The pace slowed to 40km/h and despite skirmishes off the front by Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank – SunGard), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) the race was once again all together following an hour of racing.

It was only at the midway point that the peloton decided to let someone go, with Van Uden’s teammate Tim Gudsell, somehow ‘rolling’ away.

"I did initiate it [the break] in the end, but I didn’t mean to," he told Cyclingnews. "I was sitting top 10 on GC a couple of minutes down, slipping into a big break would have been ideal but I’d been following all the moves and looking after myself and making sure I was in good position. I was getting a little bit itchy to want to have a go but then I literally rolled off the front. I couldn’t have taken it any easier to get into a breakaway like that."

Chris Jongewaard was the only rider to follow Gudsell, a bit of a change from the start of the day when the Budget Forklifts rider had struggled to stay in touch with the main bunch.

"I thought, see how it goes, I just needed to get the legs moving so it was probably a good idea at the time," the 32-year-old Australian cross country national champion told Cyclingnews. It’s the first major stage race riding for Budget Forklifts, having left his former domestic road team Jayco-2XU in August before reuniting with the Milka-Trek mountain bike team in Europe.

"It was enough to hurt you [today]," Jongewaard said. "Two guys out there for the good part of the day it was maybe 100km or a little bit less, 90km, it starts to wear down on you. In some ways it was good to be in the break because from what I heard it was a little bit difficult back in the bunch."

The pair built a lead of around six-and-a-half minutes, giving Gudsell the virtual lead but by the time they reached the final KOM of the day, their advantage was down to 2:30.

"We were feeling it on those climbs and the guys in the peloton who had fresh legs were just able to rip time out of us,” Gudsell explained. “I knew it was inevitable after that."

The gap hovered around the minute mark for much of the race into Geelong before Gudsell and Jongewaard were finally caught five kilometres out from the finish.

"From the profile, we sort of thought that the last 50km was all downhill," the Kiwi explained. "If we had downhill tailwind with a few minutes, there’s nothing stopping you. So it was a little bit disappointing."

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:24:34
2Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
6Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
7Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
9Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
12Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
15Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
16Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
18Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
21Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
23Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team
24Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
25Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
27Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
29Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
30Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
31Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
35Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
36Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
38Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
39Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team
40Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
41Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
42James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
43William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
45Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
46Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
47Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
48Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
49Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:00:17
51Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
52Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
53Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
54Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing
55Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
56Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
57Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
58Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
59Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:22
61Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
62Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:25
63Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:00:28
64Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS
65Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
66Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
67Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
68Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
69Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:44
70Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
72Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
73Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
75Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
77Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
78Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:53
79Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
80Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
81Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
82Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
83Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:56
84John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:05
85Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
88Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:09
89Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
90Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
91Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:01:15
93Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
94Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
95Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
96David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
97Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
98Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:29

Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10pts
2Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers6
4Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
5Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6pts
2James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing4
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing6pts
2Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts4
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team4

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts18pts
2Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing12
3Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team6

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Cycling10:13:42
2Russian National Team
3Saxo Bank Sungard
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Katusha Team
6MTN - Qhubeka
7Genesys Wealth Advisers
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
9V Australia
10Australia National Team
11United Health Care Pro Cycling0:00:17
12Team Budget Forklifts
13Pureblack Racing
14Skil Shimano0:00:53
15Team Jayco - AIS0:00:56
16Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:01:07
17Utsunomiya Blitzen0:01:32
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:49

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7:33:45
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:15
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:18
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:22
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:50
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:51
9Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:02:53
10Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:03:07
11Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:08:36
12Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:08:37
13Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:56
14Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
15Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:09:05
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:10:30
17Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:10:32
18James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:10:34
19Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:36
20Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
22Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
23Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
25Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
26Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
28Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
30Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
32William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
33Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
35Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
37Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
38Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
40Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
41Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
42Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
44Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
46Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
47Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
48Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
49Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
50Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
53Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
54Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
55Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:53
56Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
57Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
58Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
59Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
60Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
62Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
63Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
64Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team0:10:56
65William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:58
66Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
67Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:11:04
68Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
69Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
70Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
71Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
72Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:20
73Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
75Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
76Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
77Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
78Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:11:27
80Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:29
81Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
82Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
83Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
84John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:41
85Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
87Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
88Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:11:45
89Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
90Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
91Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
92Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:51
93Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
94Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
95Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
96David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
97Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
98Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:05

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers18pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10
4Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard10
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo8
6Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
7Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
8Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers6
11James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing4
12Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
13Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts4
14Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2
15Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia2

KOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts18pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
4Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing12
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo8
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
8Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia6
9Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team6
10Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team4
11Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers7:34:00
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:07
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:08
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:35
6Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:08:22
7James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:10:19
8Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:21
9Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
10Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
11Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
12Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
16Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
17Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:38
18Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
20Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:10:49
21Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
22Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
23Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
24Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
25Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:11:05
26Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:14
28Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
29Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:26
30Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:11:30
31Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
32Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:11:36
33Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:11:50

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers23:00:28
2Drapac Cycling0:02:11
3Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:24
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6MTN - Qhubeka0:02:31
7Skil Shimano0:03:19
8Australia National Team0:04:49
9V Australia0:04:52
10Pureblack Racing0:05:09
11United Health Care Pro Cycling0:10:28
12Team Jayco - AIS0:11:04
13Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:11:18
14Russian National Team0:12:35
15Katusha Team
16Team Budget Forklifts0:12:52
17Utsunomiya Blitzen0:14:07
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:24

 

