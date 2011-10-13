Image 1 of 18 Janse van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) salutes as he takes the win on stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Geelong (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 2 of 18 Pollock is a happy man as he dons the yellow jersey for his second consecutive day. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 3 of 18 Drapac were active at the front all day as they worked to protect the lead of Pollock. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 4 of 18 The red train marks the front of the field, on a fast, but windless day to Geelong. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 5 of 18 The pace was on, with plenty of riders being spat at the back on the day's second KOM. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 7 of 18 The route is looking a whole lot greener that it has in previous years after consistent rain over the last 12 months. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 8 of 18 The Jayco Herald Sun Tour has so far seen two winner from two lesser known teams - what will happen on day three? (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 9 of 18 Darren Lapthorne took some of the pressure off his team with a daring attack midway through the race. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 11 of 18 Chris Jongewaard is back in Australia as he builds toward a bid for the 2012 Olympics in mountain biking. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 12 of 18 Jongewaard said he suffered in the break, but conceded that the day in the main field sounded pretty hard. Here the peloton gets strung out at the 80km mark. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 13 of 18 Saxo Bank SunGard tried to split the main bunch and succeded, but were unable to dislodge overall leader Pollock. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 14 of 18 (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 15 of 18 Rhys Pollock prepares for a difficult day of defending his leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 16 of 18 The peloton leaves the mining museum town of Sovereign Hill (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 17 of 18 The peloton leaves the mining museum town of Sovereign Hill (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 18 of 18 Janse van Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka) salutes as he takes the win on stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Geelong (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg has won a bunch sprint on the finish line in Geelong to claim the second stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. The MTN - Qhubeka rider pipped pre-race GC favourite Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank - SunGard) and Genesys young gun Steele Voff on the slight rise to the finish.

Twenty-two-year-old van Rensburg had been one of the aggressors on stage 1 and so sat sixth overall, 32 seconds off the pace from Pollock. Thank to the 10 second bonus the South African earned at the finish, van Rensburg now moves into fourth place, 22 seconds behind the lead.

Just like Pollock, van Rensburg rated the stage win in Geelong the best result of his career "by far". Earlier this year, van Rensburg won two stages of the Tour du Maroc, while last season he won the opening stage of the Tour of Rwanda.

"This is my first win out of Africa, I'm very happy," he told reporters at the finish line. "I was feeling really good all day, I was in [the] break yesterday and I was a bit jetlagged. I had a good night's rest and felt brilliant."

Though more than a few riders were taken by surprise by the six per cent gradient of the final kilometre, van Rensburg relished the challenge having enjoyed a good night’s rest in Ballarat.

"That last kilometre or so was quite steep and that suits me perfectly," he explained. "My team-mates took me from 40th to 10th and when I kicked, I knew there was no-one on my wheel, so it was perfect.

"For the past couple of weeks in South Africa we've been riding so well together, it's 100 per cent commitment."

Stage one winner Rhys Pollock (Drapac) maintained his lead on general classification with today’s result untroubling to the top three, while van Rensburg moved into equal third in the points classification following his win today.

"This is a bit of a surprise," Pollock said after learning he would again be wearing yellow on stage 3. "Our intention wasn't to keep the lead. We had a few teams trying to intimidate us into doing the work but we stuck to our guns."

"Darren [Lapthorne] and Adam [Phelan] stayed with me and brought me back when I dropped back, although we never got behind by more than 200 metres. And Stuart Shaw was doing a great job up the front.

"When we got to the last 50km, we decided to have a go to keep the jersey," Pollock said.

"I am not really sure that we can keep it though – we will see how we go. I have got some fantastic teammates who have shown today they can stay with me and bring me back.

"We will see what happens. It is just great for the team. Our team director will be sitting in the car sticking his chest out, I am sure."

Budget Forklift’s Chris Jongewaard was voted the race’s most aggressive rider following his efforts in the day’s long breakaway with Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing). Jongewaard, in his first race for the domestic outfit, took the lead of the KOM classification ahead of Pollock, Gudsell and Adam Hansen who are all tied for second.

How it unfolded

The peloton seemed eager to leave Australia’s mining history behind, reaching a speed of around 70 kilometres an hour soon after departing the open-air museum of Sovereign Hill enroute to Geelong. The race then moved onto roads familiar to many, the Australian Road Championship course at Mt. Buninyong with Omega Pharma-Lotto’s Adam Hansen attacking on the first KOM of the day, claiming not only the points over Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank-SunGard) and Cameron Wurf (Australian National Team) but also a slight gain on the peloton.

Ahead of the day’s first sprint, and after the field had been split ever so slightly several times but constant attacking, Drapac’s Darren Lapthorne and Pure Black’s James Williamson made their move, but only gained a maximum of 20 seconds on the peloton before being reeled in.

The pace slowed to 40km/h and despite skirmishes off the front by Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank – SunGard), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo), Pat Shaw (Genesys) and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black) the race was once again all together following an hour of racing.

It was only at the midway point that the peloton decided to let someone go, with Van Uden’s teammate Tim Gudsell, somehow ‘rolling’ away.

"I did initiate it [the break] in the end, but I didn’t mean to," he told Cyclingnews. "I was sitting top 10 on GC a couple of minutes down, slipping into a big break would have been ideal but I’d been following all the moves and looking after myself and making sure I was in good position. I was getting a little bit itchy to want to have a go but then I literally rolled off the front. I couldn’t have taken it any easier to get into a breakaway like that."

Chris Jongewaard was the only rider to follow Gudsell, a bit of a change from the start of the day when the Budget Forklifts rider had struggled to stay in touch with the main bunch.

"I thought, see how it goes, I just needed to get the legs moving so it was probably a good idea at the time," the 32-year-old Australian cross country national champion told Cyclingnews. It’s the first major stage race riding for Budget Forklifts, having left his former domestic road team Jayco-2XU in August before reuniting with the Milka-Trek mountain bike team in Europe.

"It was enough to hurt you [today]," Jongewaard said. "Two guys out there for the good part of the day it was maybe 100km or a little bit less, 90km, it starts to wear down on you. In some ways it was good to be in the break because from what I heard it was a little bit difficult back in the bunch."

The pair built a lead of around six-and-a-half minutes, giving Gudsell the virtual lead but by the time they reached the final KOM of the day, their advantage was down to 2:30.

"We were feeling it on those climbs and the guys in the peloton who had fresh legs were just able to rip time out of us,” Gudsell explained. “I knew it was inevitable after that."

The gap hovered around the minute mark for much of the race into Geelong before Gudsell and Jongewaard were finally caught five kilometres out from the finish.

"From the profile, we sort of thought that the last 50km was all downhill," the Kiwi explained. "If we had downhill tailwind with a few minutes, there’s nothing stopping you. So it was a little bit disappointing."



Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:24:34 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 6 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 7 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 12 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 16 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 17 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 18 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 21 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 23 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 24 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 25 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 27 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 29 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 31 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 36 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 38 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 39 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team 40 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 42 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 43 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 45 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 46 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 47 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 48 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 49 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:00:17 51 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 52 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 53 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 55 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 56 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 57 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 58 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 59 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:22 61 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 62 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:25 63 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:00:28 64 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 65 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 66 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 67 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 68 Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts 69 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:44 70 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 72 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 75 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 77 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 78 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:53 79 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 80 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 81 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 82 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 83 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:56 84 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:05 85 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:09 89 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 90 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 91 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 92 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:01:15 93 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 95 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 96 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 97 Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 98 Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:29

Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 4 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 pts 2 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 4 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 6 pts 2 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 4 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 3 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 4

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 18 pts 2 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 12 3 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 6

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 10:13:42 2 Russian National Team 3 Saxo Bank Sungard 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Katusha Team 6 MTN - Qhubeka 7 Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 V Australia 10 Australia National Team 11 United Health Care Pro Cycling 0:00:17 12 Team Budget Forklifts 13 Pureblack Racing 14 Skil Shimano 0:00:53 15 Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:56 16 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:01:07 17 Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:01:32 18 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:49

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7:33:45 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:15 3 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:18 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:22 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:23 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:50 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:51 9 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:02:53 10 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:03:07 11 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:08:36 12 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:08:37 13 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:56 14 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 15 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:09:05 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:10:30 17 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:10:32 18 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:10:34 19 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:36 20 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 23 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 25 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 26 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 30 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 32 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 33 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 37 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 38 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 40 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 42 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 43 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 44 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 46 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 47 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 48 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 49 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 50 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 52 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 53 Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team 54 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 55 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:53 56 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 57 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 58 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 59 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 60 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 62 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 63 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 64 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team 0:10:56 65 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:58 66 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 67 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:11:04 68 Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts 69 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 70 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 71 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 72 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:20 73 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 75 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 76 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 77 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 78 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 0:11:27 80 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:29 81 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 82 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 83 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 84 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 0:11:41 85 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 87 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 88 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:11:45 89 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 90 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 91 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 92 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:51 93 Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 94 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 95 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 96 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 97 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 98 Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:05

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 18 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 4 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 10 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 8 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 7 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 6 8 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 10 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 11 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 4 12 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 13 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 4 14 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 15 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 2

KOM Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 18 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 4 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 12 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 8 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 9 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 6 10 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 4 11 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 7:34:00 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:07 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:08 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:35 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:08:22 7 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:10:19 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:21 9 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 10 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 11 Bradley Potigieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 16 Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team 17 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:38 18 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 20 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:10:49 21 Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts 22 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 23 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 24 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 25 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:11:05 26 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:14 28 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 29 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:26 30 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:11:30 31 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 32 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 0:11:36 33 Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:11:50