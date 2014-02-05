Image 1 of 12 Jack Bauer (Garmin Sharp) was the fastest on the narrow and technical course (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 12 Jack Bauer wears the leades jersey going into stage 1 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 12 Last years winner Calvin Watson finished 15 seconds down (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 12 Jack Bauer crosses the finish line in top position (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 12 Race favourite Simon Gerrans drives it to the line (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 12 Tim Roe also looked strong (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 12 Simon Clarke was the top Orica-Greenedge rider (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 12 Rohan Dennis powers to the line (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 12 Tom Scully sat in top spot for most of the race today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 12 Nathan Haas was looking strong (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 12 Mark O'Brien is sure to feature when the climbing starts (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 12 Will Clarke in Federation Square prior to the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) has claimed the prologue of the 2014 Jayco Herald Sun Tour by just under a second over Tom Scully (New Zealand National Team). Scully had spent the majority of the race in the leaders hot seat but the second last rider to head onto the 2.5km race around the banks of Melbourne's Yarra River stole the show and the first leaders jersey of the race. Bauer also added the points jersey to his collection on a successful foray around an atmospheric course that witnessed large crowds who had popped by after work to watch the race.

"Tom is a pretty awesome bike rider - he's just come off the track, so I knew he'd be one of the men to beat today," Bauer said."It's a bit of a pity to knock a fellow Kiwi off the top perch, but it might as well be another Kiwi doing it."

On their debut at a UCI 2.1 ranked race, it was African Wildlife Safaris who started proceedings and duly took the first hot seat on offer. Late inclusion James Rendall was the rider to set the pace but his time on the stage was to be shorted lived as Neil Van Der Pleog (Avanti), missing his recognisable curly locks after a haircut earlier today, was the next rider to set the fastest time with 3:05 minutes.

Will Clarke (Drapac) was the next rider to take his place on the hot seat with a time of 3:02 minutes and it would take Scully's time to knock him off. Cameron Meyer then Steele von Hoff came close to Clarke's time on the technical course before Felix English, despite overcooking a few corners, came within a point of a second to slot into second place behind Clarke.

Clarke, English and von Hoff were enjoying their time on the stage until 2011 overall race winner Nathan Haas came in with a time of 3:03 to take his teammates place on the podium.

Scully then set the blistering time of 3:01 which gave him the race lead and stage win as the overall favourites failed to unseat the New Zealander but it would be another Kiwi who would end the twilight race in the yellow jersey and put Garmin in a commanding position to claim overall honours on Sunday afternoon.

"Like everyone says, he's (Gerrans) in the form of his life and there's no better bike rider from this side of the world at the moment." Bauer said.

"Obviously he's the man to beat and he has a strong team around him but so do we and we can do exactly the same thing. We definitely have a few cards to play."

Race favourite Simon Gerrans was 11th on testing course and said after the race that his goal was get through unscathed. "My objective was to get through as fast and safely as possible the tour wasn't going to be lost tonight," Gerrans said, adding that Orica-GreenEdge still have several hands to play. "Cameron Meyer and I are still well and truly within striking distance."

Defending champion Calvin Watson was 78th with a time of 3:16 while Haas ended up fifth with teammates von Hoff and Rohan Dennis one and two seconds off his time respectably.

The race heads to Ballarat tomorrow over 116km starting in Geelong and Bauer is confident in his team’s ability to deliver the win on Sunday. "I will see what I can do to hold onto the jersey early on before we hit the hills. Obviously the stages are fairly lumpy, especially that final at Arthur's Seat. Don't get me wrong - we come here to win always," Bauer said.



Results

Prologue result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:00 2 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:00:01 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:02 4 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 6 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:05 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:06 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 13 Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:03:07 14 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 15 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 16 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 17 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 20 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 21 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:08 22 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 23 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 25 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 26 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:03:09 28 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 30 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp 31 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 33 Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 34 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:03:10 35 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 36 Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 37 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 38 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 39 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 40 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:11 41 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 42 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 44 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 45 Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:03:12 46 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 47 Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 48 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 49 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 50 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team 51 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team 53 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 54 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:13 55 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 56 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 58 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 59 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 60 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 61 Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 62 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 63 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:03:14 64 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 65 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 66 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 67 Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 69 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 70 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 71 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 72 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:03:15 73 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 74 Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 75 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 76 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 77 Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:16 78 Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 79 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 80 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 81 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 82 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:03:17 83 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team 84 Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team 0:03:19 85 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:03:21 86 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 87 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 88 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:03:23 89 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team 0:03:25 90 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team 91 Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:03:27 92 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 93 Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:03:28 94 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Team 95 Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:03:31 96 Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:03:34

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 0:03:02 2 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:04 3 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:05 4 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 5 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 6 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 7 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:06 8 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:00:07 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 11 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:00:08 12 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:00:09 13 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 14 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:00:10 15 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 16 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 17 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team 18 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:11 19 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 20 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 21 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:12 22 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 23 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 24 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 25 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:00:13 26 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 27 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 28 Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:14 29 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 30 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 31 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:15 32 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:00:18 33 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:00:21 34 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:00:25 35 Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:00:29

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin Sharp (USA) 0:09:07 2 Drapac Professional Cycling (AUS) 0:09:17 3 Avanti Cycling Team (AUS) 0:09:18 4 Orica-Green EDGE (AUS) 5 New Zealand National Team (NZL) 0:09:20 6 Great Britain National Team (GBR) 0:09:25 7 Jayco Australian U23 National Team (AUS) 8 Rapha Condor JLT (GBR) 0:09:26 9 United Healthcare Pro Cycling (USA) 0:09:27 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team (AUS) 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling (ITA) 0:09:30 12 Team Budget Forklifts (AUS) 13 Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia (AUS) 0:09:33 14 Synergy Baku Cycling Project (AZE) 0:09:39 15 OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team (SIN) 0:09:41 16 Terengganu Cycling Team (MAS) 0:10:08

Overall classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:03:00 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:06 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 13 Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:00:07 14 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 15 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 16 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 17 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 20 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 21 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:08 22 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 23 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 25 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 26 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:09 28 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 30 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp 31 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:09 33 Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 34 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:00:10 35 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 36 Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 37 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 38 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 39 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 40 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 41 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 42 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 44 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 45 Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 46 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:00:12 47 Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 48 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 49 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 50 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team 51 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team 53 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 54 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:13 55 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 56 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 58 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 59 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 60 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 61 Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 62 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 63 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 64 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:14 65 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 66 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 67 Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 69 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 70 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 71 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 72 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:00:15 73 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 74 Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 75 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 76 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 77 Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:16 78 Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 79 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 80 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 81 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 82 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:00:17 83 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team 84 Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team 0:00:19 85 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:00:20 86 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 87 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:00:21 88 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:00:23 89 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team 0:00:25 90 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team 91 Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:27 92 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 93 Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 94 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Team 95 Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:00:31 96 Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:00:34

