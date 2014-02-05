Jack Bauer takes narrow win in Herald Sun Tour prologue
Yellow jersey for Garmin Sharp rider after upstaging gc favourites
Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) has claimed the prologue of the 2014 Jayco Herald Sun Tour by just under a second over Tom Scully (New Zealand National Team). Scully had spent the majority of the race in the leaders hot seat but the second last rider to head onto the 2.5km race around the banks of Melbourne's Yarra River stole the show and the first leaders jersey of the race. Bauer also added the points jersey to his collection on a successful foray around an atmospheric course that witnessed large crowds who had popped by after work to watch the race.
"Tom is a pretty awesome bike rider - he's just come off the track, so I knew he'd be one of the men to beat today," Bauer said."It's a bit of a pity to knock a fellow Kiwi off the top perch, but it might as well be another Kiwi doing it."
On their debut at a UCI 2.1 ranked race, it was African Wildlife Safaris who started proceedings and duly took the first hot seat on offer. Late inclusion James Rendall was the rider to set the pace but his time on the stage was to be shorted lived as Neil Van Der Pleog (Avanti), missing his recognisable curly locks after a haircut earlier today, was the next rider to set the fastest time with 3:05 minutes.
Will Clarke (Drapac) was the next rider to take his place on the hot seat with a time of 3:02 minutes and it would take Scully's time to knock him off. Cameron Meyer then Steele von Hoff came close to Clarke's time on the technical course before Felix English, despite overcooking a few corners, came within a point of a second to slot into second place behind Clarke.
Clarke, English and von Hoff were enjoying their time on the stage until 2011 overall race winner Nathan Haas came in with a time of 3:03 to take his teammates place on the podium.
Scully then set the blistering time of 3:01 which gave him the race lead and stage win as the overall favourites failed to unseat the New Zealander but it would be another Kiwi who would end the twilight race in the yellow jersey and put Garmin in a commanding position to claim overall honours on Sunday afternoon.
"Like everyone says, he's (Gerrans) in the form of his life and there's no better bike rider from this side of the world at the moment." Bauer said.
"Obviously he's the man to beat and he has a strong team around him but so do we and we can do exactly the same thing. We definitely have a few cards to play."
Race favourite Simon Gerrans was 11th on testing course and said after the race that his goal was get through unscathed. "My objective was to get through as fast and safely as possible the tour wasn't going to be lost tonight," Gerrans said, adding that Orica-GreenEdge still have several hands to play. "Cameron Meyer and I are still well and truly within striking distance."
Defending champion Calvin Watson was 78th with a time of 3:16 while Haas ended up fifth with teammates von Hoff and Rohan Dennis one and two seconds off his time respectably.
The race heads to Ballarat tomorrow over 116km starting in Geelong and Bauer is confident in his team’s ability to deliver the win on Sunday. "I will see what I can do to hold onto the jersey early on before we hit the hills. Obviously the stages are fairly lumpy, especially that final at Arthur's Seat. Don't get me wrong - we come here to win always," Bauer said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:00
|2
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:01
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|6
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:04
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:05
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:03:06
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|13
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:03:07
|14
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|15
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|17
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|20
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|21
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|22
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|23
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|25
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|26
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:09
|28
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|30
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|33
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|34
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:03:10
|35
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|36
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|37
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|38
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|39
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|40
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:11
|41
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|44
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|45
|Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:03:12
|46
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|47
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|48
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|49
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|50
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|51
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|53
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|54
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|55
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|56
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|58
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|59
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|61
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|62
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|63
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:03:14
|64
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|65
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|66
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|67
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|69
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|70
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|71
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|72
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:03:15
|73
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|74
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|75
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|76
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|77
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:03:16
|78
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|79
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|80
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|81
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|82
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:03:17
|83
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|84
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:03:19
|85
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:03:21
|86
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|87
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|88
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:03:23
|89
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:03:25
|90
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|91
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|92
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|93
|Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:03:28
|94
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Team
|95
|Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:03:31
|96
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:03:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:03:02
|2
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|5
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|6
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|7
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|8
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:07
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:08
|12
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:09
|13
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|14
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:10
|15
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|16
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|17
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|18
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:11
|19
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|20
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|21
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:12
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|23
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|24
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:00:13
|26
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|27
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|28
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:14
|29
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|30
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|31
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:15
|32
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:00:18
|33
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:00:21
|34
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:00:25
|35
|Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:00:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp (USA)
|0:09:07
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling (AUS)
|0:09:17
|3
|Avanti Cycling Team (AUS)
|0:09:18
|4
|Orica-Green EDGE (AUS)
|5
|New Zealand National Team (NZL)
|0:09:20
|6
|Great Britain National Team (GBR)
|0:09:25
|7
|Jayco Australian U23 National Team (AUS)
|8
|Rapha Condor JLT (GBR)
|0:09:26
|9
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling (USA)
|0:09:27
|10
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team (AUS)
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling (ITA)
|0:09:30
|12
|Team Budget Forklifts (AUS)
|13
|Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia (AUS)
|0:09:33
|14
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project (AZE)
|0:09:39
|15
|OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team (SIN)
|0:09:41
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team (MAS)
|0:10:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:00
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:06
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|13
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:00:07
|14
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|15
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|17
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|20
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|21
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|22
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|23
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|25
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|26
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:09
|28
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|30
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|33
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|34
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:10
|35
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|36
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|37
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|38
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|39
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|40
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|41
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|44
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|45
|Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|46
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:12
|47
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|48
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|49
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|50
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|51
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|53
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|54
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|55
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|56
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|58
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|59
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|61
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|62
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|63
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|64
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:14
|65
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|66
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|67
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|69
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|70
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|71
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|72
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:00:15
|73
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|74
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|75
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|76
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|77
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:16
|78
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|79
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|80
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|81
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|82
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:00:17
|83
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|84
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:00:19
|85
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:00:20
|86
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|87
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:00:21
|88
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:00:23
|89
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:00:25
|90
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|91
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|92
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|93
|Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|94
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Team
|95
|Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:00:31
|96
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:00:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:03:02
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|5
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|6
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|7
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|8
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:07
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:08
|12
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:00:09
|13
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|14
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:00:10
|15
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|16
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|17
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|18
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:11
|19
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|20
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|21
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:12
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|23
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|24
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:00:13
|26
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|27
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|28
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:14
|29
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|30
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|31
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:15
|32
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:00:18
|33
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:00:21
|34
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:00:25
|35
|Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:00:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Sharp (USA)
|0:09:07
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling (AUS)
|0:00:10
|3
|Avanti Cycling Team (AUS)
|0:00:11
|4
|Orica-Green EDGE (AUS)
|5
|New Zealand National Team (NZL)
|0:00:13
|6
|Great Britain National Team (GBR)
|0:00:18
|7
|Jayco Australian U23 National Team (AUS)
|8
|Rapha Condor JLT (GBR)
|0:00:19
|9
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling (USA)
|0:00:20
|10
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team (AUS)
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling (ITA)
|0:00:23
|12
|Team Budget Forklifts (AUS)
|13
|Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia (AUS)
|0:00:26
|14
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project (AZE)
|0:00:32
|15
|OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team (SIN)
|0:00:34
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team (MAS)
|0:01:01
