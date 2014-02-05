Trending

Jack Bauer takes narrow win in Herald Sun Tour prologue

Yellow jersey for Garmin Sharp rider after upstaging gc favourites

Jack Bauer (Garmin Sharp) was the fastest on the narrow and technical course

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Jack Bauer wears the leades jersey going into stage 1

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Last years winner Calvin Watson finished 15 seconds down

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Jack Bauer crosses the finish line in top position

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Race favourite Simon Gerrans drives it to the line

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Tim Roe also looked strong

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Simon Clarke was the top Orica-Greenedge rider

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Rohan Dennis powers to the line

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Tom Scully sat in top spot for most of the race today

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Nathan Haas was looking strong

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Mark O'Brien is sure to feature when the climbing starts

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Will Clarke in Federation Square prior to the stage

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) has claimed the prologue of the 2014 Jayco Herald Sun Tour by just under a second over Tom Scully (New Zealand National Team). Scully had spent the majority of the race in the leaders hot seat but the second last rider to head onto the 2.5km race around the banks of Melbourne's Yarra River stole the show and the first leaders jersey of the race. Bauer also added the points jersey to his collection on a successful foray around an atmospheric course that witnessed large crowds who had popped by after work to watch the race.

"Tom is a pretty awesome bike rider - he's just come off the track, so I knew he'd be one of the men to beat today," Bauer said."It's a bit of a pity to knock a fellow Kiwi off the top perch, but it might as well be another Kiwi doing it."

On their debut at a UCI 2.1 ranked race, it was African Wildlife Safaris who started proceedings and duly took the first hot seat on offer. Late inclusion James Rendall was the rider to set the pace but his time on the stage was to be shorted lived as Neil Van Der Pleog (Avanti), missing his recognisable curly locks after a haircut earlier today, was the next rider to set the fastest time with 3:05 minutes.

Will Clarke (Drapac) was the next rider to take his place on the hot seat with a time of 3:02 minutes and it would take Scully's time to knock him off. Cameron Meyer then Steele von Hoff came close to Clarke's time on the technical course before Felix English, despite overcooking a few corners, came within a point of a second to slot into second place behind Clarke.

Clarke, English and von Hoff were enjoying their time on the stage until 2011 overall race winner Nathan Haas came in with a time of 3:03 to take his teammates place on the podium.

Scully then set the blistering time of 3:01 which gave him the race lead and stage win as the overall favourites failed to unseat the New Zealander but it would be another Kiwi who would end the twilight race in the yellow jersey and put Garmin in a commanding position to claim overall honours on Sunday afternoon.

"Like everyone says, he's (Gerrans) in the form of his life and there's no better bike rider from this side of the world at the moment." Bauer said.

"Obviously he's the man to beat and he has a strong team around him but so do we and we can do exactly the same thing. We definitely have a few cards to play."

Race favourite Simon Gerrans was 11th on testing course and said after the race that his goal was get through unscathed. "My objective was to get through as fast and safely as possible the tour wasn't going to be lost tonight," Gerrans said, adding that Orica-GreenEdge still have several hands to play. "Cameron Meyer and I are still well and truly within striking distance."

Defending champion Calvin Watson was 78th with a time of 3:16 while Haas ended up fifth with teammates von Hoff and Rohan Dennis one and two seconds off his time respectably.

The race heads to Ballarat tomorrow over 116km starting in Geelong and Bauer is confident in his team’s ability to deliver the win on Sunday. "I will see what I can do to hold onto the jersey early on before we hit the hills. Obviously the stages are fairly lumpy, especially that final at Arthur's Seat. Don't get me wrong - we come here to win always," Bauer said.

Results

Prologue result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:03:00
2Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team0:00:01
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:02
4Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
6Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:04
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:05
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:06
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
13Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:03:07
14Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
15Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
16Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
17Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
20Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
21Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:08
22Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
23Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
25Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
26Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
27Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:03:09
28Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
29Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
30Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
31Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
32Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
33Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
34Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:03:10
35Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
36Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
37Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
38Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
39Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
40Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:11
41James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
42George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
44Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
45Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling0:03:12
46Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
47Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
48Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
49Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
50Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
51Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
53Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
54Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:13
55John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
56Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
58James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
59Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
60Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
61Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
62Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
63Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:03:14
64Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
65Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
66Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
67Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
69Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
70Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
71Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
72Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:03:15
73Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
74Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
75Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
76Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
77Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:16
78Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
79Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
80Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
81Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
82Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:03:17
83Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
84Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team0:03:19
85Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:03:21
86Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
87Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
88Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:03:23
89Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team0:03:25
90Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
91Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:03:27
92Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
93Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team0:03:28
94Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Team
95Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Team0:03:31
96Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:03:34

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:03:02
2Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:04
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:05
4Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
5Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
6Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
7Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:06
8Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team0:00:07
10Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
11Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:00:08
12James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team0:00:09
13Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
14Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:00:10
15Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
16Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
17Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
18Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:11
19Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
20Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
21Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:12
22Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
23Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
24Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
25Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:00:13
26Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
27Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
28Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:14
29Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
30Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
31Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:15
32Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:00:18
33Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:00:21
34Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:00:25
35Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:00:29

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Sharp (USA)0:09:07
2Drapac Professional Cycling (AUS)0:09:17
3Avanti Cycling Team (AUS)0:09:18
4Orica-Green EDGE (AUS)
5New Zealand National Team (NZL)0:09:20
6Great Britain National Team (GBR)0:09:25
7Jayco Australian U23 National Team (AUS)
8Rapha Condor JLT (GBR)0:09:26
9United Healthcare Pro Cycling (USA)0:09:27
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team (AUS)
11Cannondale Pro Cycling (ITA)0:09:30
12Team Budget Forklifts (AUS)
13Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia (AUS)0:09:33
14Synergy Baku Cycling Project (AZE)0:09:39
15OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team (SIN)0:09:41
16Terengganu Cycling Team (MAS)0:10:08

