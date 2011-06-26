Trending

Yamomoto takes his second U/23 championship

Amemiya and Nakao make up podium

Yamamoto shows off his medal.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Yamamoto won his second championship with his solo win in Hiroshima.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Yamamoto at the finish was a happy man.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Yamamoto wearing his brand new jersey.

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japanese Institute of Sport & Fitness4:26:04
2Masaki Amemiya (Jpn)0:00:08
3Keisuke Nakao (Jpn)0:00:10

