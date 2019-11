Image 1 of 20 Davide Villella wins the Japan Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 20 Bauke Mollema in the special Trek-Segafredo kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 20 Through the forest (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 20 The peloton makes its way up the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 20 Jonathan Vaughters made an appearance on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 20 Fans play a game with the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 20 The peloton strings out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 20 Takaaki Hori of Japan leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 20 The peloton climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 20 Davide Villella on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 20 The riders spray the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 20 Davide Villella celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 20 Davide Villella is congratulated by his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 20 Chris Juul Jensen crosses the finish line for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 20 Taylor Phinney in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 20 Xabier Zandio happy to finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 20 Congratulations for the winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 20 The top thee (l-r) Chris Juul Jensen, Davide Villella, Robert Power (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 20 Simone Petilli goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) took his first victory of the 2016 season after a well timed attack at the Japan Cup. Villella made his move on the last of the 14-laps, choosing the steepest climb as his launch pad.

The Italian held onto his advantage, with Orica-BikeExchange's Christopher Juul-Jensen taking second place six seconds behind him. Robert Power made it two riders on the podium for Orica-BikeExchange a further eight seconds back.

"I have missed a victory all season, so I'm really happy to get the win here today," Villella said of his performance. "The teamwork – all of the teammates and all of the staff – was amazing. I want to say a very big thank you for the team that believed in me and helped me all the day. We had a great group here, and I could not do it alone."



