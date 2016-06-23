Trending

Past Winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
2014Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin–Sharp
2013Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin–Sharp
2012Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale
2011Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
2010Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin–Transitions
2009Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2008Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre
2007Manuele Mori (Ita) Saunier Duval–Prodir
2006Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Saunier Duval–Prodir
2005Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre–Caffita
2004Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003Sergio Barbero (Ita) Lampre
2002Sergio Barbero (Ita) Lampre–Daikin
2001Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre–Daikin
2000Massimo Codol (Ita) Lampre–Daikin
1999Sergio Barbero (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Bianchi
1998Fabien De Waele (Bel) Lotto–Mobistar
1997Yoshiyuki Abe (Jpn) Mapei–GB
1996Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Team Polti
1995Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
1994Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
1993Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
1992Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK

