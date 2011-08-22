Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:03:50.72
2Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:02.21
3Noah Grossman (Ger)0:00:02.52
4Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:02.93
5Alexander Evans (GBr)0:00:03.12
6Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:03.56
7Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)0:00:03.91
8Sam Shucksmith (GBr)0:00:03.98
9Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:04.07
10Yannick Colomb (Fra)0:00:04.36
11Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:04.49
12Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:04.69
13Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:04.74
14Rom Devouassoux (Fra)0:00:05.24
15Callum Dew (GBr)0:00:05.69
16George Belk (GBr)0:00:05.94
17Maxime Chapuis (Swi)0:00:06.23
18Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)0:00:07.38
19Freddy Hunziker (Swi)0:00:07.50
20Fabian Kuttel (Swi)0:00:08.40
21Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:08.41
22Marius Paccolat (Swi)0:00:08.55
23Christian Vogt (Ger)0:00:09.12
24Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:10.16
25Esteban Deronzier (Fra)0:00:10.20
26Samuel Baumann (Swi)0:00:10.43
27Julien Hericher (Fra)0:00:11.47
28Tim Kaelin (Swi)0:00:11.55
29Simon Brum (Fra)0:00:12.10
30Antonin Urner (Swi)0:00:12.40
31David Pache (Swi)0:00:12.79
32Fabian Geiser (Ita)0:00:12.88
33Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:13.14
34Lucas Frigout (Fra)0:00:13.73
35Gaetan Varniere (Fra)0:00:13.78
36Florian Lonfat (Swi)0:00:13.93
37Tim Moniot (Fra)0:00:14.46
38Adam Price (GBr)0:00:15.66
39Matthieu Theriaux (Fra)0:00:16.45
40Alex Holowko (GBr)0:00:16.46
41Pascal Tinner (Swi)0:00:16.64
42Ludo Minod (Swi)0:00:17.07
43Stefan Beck (Ger)0:00:17.55
44Andreas Schafer (Swi)0:00:17.96
45Romain Burnier (Swi)0:00:18.14
46Patrik Deuss (Swi)0:00:18.31
47Colin Favre (Swi)0:00:18.32
48Christoph Faessler (Swi)0:00:18.77
49Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)0:00:19.56
50Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra)0:00:20.02
51Fabian Pfister (Swi)0:00:20.53
52Joseph Taylor (GBr)0:00:21.61
53Daniel Vogt (Ger)0:00:22.77
54Ziki Fontana (Swi)0:00:23.81
55Jonas Bernet (Swi)0:00:24.28
56Florian Müller (Swi)0:00:25.74
57Ken Zimmermann (Swi)0:00:32.09
58Borja Alvarez Carrasco (Spa)
59Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:36.11
60Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)0:00:37.75
61Arnaud Monnet (Swi)0:00:40.91
62Reece Langhorn (GBr)0:01:03.98
63Sebastian Bellido (Swi)0:01:09.31
64Maik Pfeifer (Ger)0:01:09.83
65Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)0:01:32.52
66Kevin Guri (Fra)0:01:38.68
DNFJason Davies (GBr)
DNFFalk Banker (Ger)
DNFGian-Luca Zuest (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Marggraff (Ecu)0:04:29.94
2Anita Gehrig (Swi)0:00:06.99
3Noemi Derron (Swi)0:00:12.74
4Laura Lohner (Fra)0:00:12.87

