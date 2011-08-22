Verrier wins in Anzere
Marggraff takes one for Ecuador
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:03:50.72
|2
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:02.21
|3
|Noah Grossman (Ger)
|0:00:02.52
|4
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:02.93
|5
|Alexander Evans (GBr)
|0:00:03.12
|6
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:03.56
|7
|Guillaume Chancrin (Fra)
|0:00:03.91
|8
|Sam Shucksmith (GBr)
|0:00:03.98
|9
|Alexandre Claudin (Fra)
|0:00:04.07
|10
|Yannick Colomb (Fra)
|0:00:04.36
|11
|Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:04.49
|12
|Alexandre Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:04.69
|13
|Ian Schaad (Swi)
|0:00:04.74
|14
|Rom Devouassoux (Fra)
|0:00:05.24
|15
|Callum Dew (GBr)
|0:00:05.69
|16
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:05.94
|17
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:06.23
|18
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra)
|0:00:07.38
|19
|Freddy Hunziker (Swi)
|0:00:07.50
|20
|Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
|0:00:08.40
|21
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|0:00:08.41
|22
|Marius Paccolat (Swi)
|0:00:08.55
|23
|Christian Vogt (Ger)
|0:00:09.12
|24
|Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:10.16
|25
|Esteban Deronzier (Fra)
|0:00:10.20
|26
|Samuel Baumann (Swi)
|0:00:10.43
|27
|Julien Hericher (Fra)
|0:00:11.47
|28
|Tim Kaelin (Swi)
|0:00:11.55
|29
|Simon Brum (Fra)
|0:00:12.10
|30
|Antonin Urner (Swi)
|0:00:12.40
|31
|David Pache (Swi)
|0:00:12.79
|32
|Fabian Geiser (Ita)
|0:00:12.88
|33
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:13.14
|34
|Lucas Frigout (Fra)
|0:00:13.73
|35
|Gaetan Varniere (Fra)
|0:00:13.78
|36
|Florian Lonfat (Swi)
|0:00:13.93
|37
|Tim Moniot (Fra)
|0:00:14.46
|38
|Adam Price (GBr)
|0:00:15.66
|39
|Matthieu Theriaux (Fra)
|0:00:16.45
|40
|Alex Holowko (GBr)
|0:00:16.46
|41
|Pascal Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:16.64
|42
|Ludo Minod (Swi)
|0:00:17.07
|43
|Stefan Beck (Ger)
|0:00:17.55
|44
|Andreas Schafer (Swi)
|0:00:17.96
|45
|Romain Burnier (Swi)
|0:00:18.14
|46
|Patrik Deuss (Swi)
|0:00:18.31
|47
|Colin Favre (Swi)
|0:00:18.32
|48
|Christoph Faessler (Swi)
|0:00:18.77
|49
|Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)
|0:00:19.56
|50
|Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra)
|0:00:20.02
|51
|Fabian Pfister (Swi)
|0:00:20.53
|52
|Joseph Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:21.61
|53
|Daniel Vogt (Ger)
|0:00:22.77
|54
|Ziki Fontana (Swi)
|0:00:23.81
|55
|Jonas Bernet (Swi)
|0:00:24.28
|56
|Florian Müller (Swi)
|0:00:25.74
|57
|Ken Zimmermann (Swi)
|0:00:32.09
|58
|Borja Alvarez Carrasco (Spa)
|59
|Fabian Bieli (Swi)
|0:00:36.11
|60
|Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)
|0:00:37.75
|61
|Arnaud Monnet (Swi)
|0:00:40.91
|62
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|0:01:03.98
|63
|Sebastian Bellido (Swi)
|0:01:09.31
|64
|Maik Pfeifer (Ger)
|0:01:09.83
|65
|Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)
|0:01:32.52
|66
|Kevin Guri (Fra)
|0:01:38.68
|DNF
|Jason Davies (GBr)
|DNF
|Falk Banker (Ger)
|DNF
|Gian-Luca Zuest (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diana Marggraff (Ecu)
|0:04:29.94
|2
|Anita Gehrig (Swi)
|0:00:06.99
|3
|Noemi Derron (Swi)
|0:00:12.74
|4
|Laura Lohner (Fra)
|0:00:12.87
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy