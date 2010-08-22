Trending

Camellini wins iXS Downhill in Pila Gressan

Ruchti fastest among the women

Nicolas Vouilloz took an out-of-competition run

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Julien Camellini won the elite men's race

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Elite men's podium

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

One of the most beautiful races of the European iXS downhill series was staged last weekend in Pila. The cup's penultimate race attracted 320 riders from 15 countries.

The race had a World Cup like feel and an Italian flavour, and the event was broadcast on RAI television. Well known stars like Nicolas Vouilloz and Corrado Herin were not competing but rode the course out-of-competition and set first indicative times.

A couple of riders already had shown their ambitions for a podium finish in the seeding run: the reigning Italian champion Lorenzo Suding (MTB Herin School) put five seconds between himself and the competition, securing himself the right to start last on Sunday. Still the list of participants had a lot more big names to offer, like New Zealand's champion Wyn Masters (Kenda Playbike), 12-fold German national champion Marcus Klausmann (Ghost ATG) or Shaun O'Connor (Kenda Playbike), second-place finisher at the Australian national championships.

For the race's final heat, however, the course got even trickier as the grippy surface had turned into fine dust after Friday's rainfalls, getting extremely slippery. Junior racer Ronan Taylor (High line Racing) fared well in these conditions, being the first rider on course in the elite category. He made himself comfortable in the Hot Seat, and his time stood for more than 120 riders to finally put him in 14th position.

When the seeding run's 10 fastest riders went on course, a true thriller developed as O'Connor finished with a new fastest time only to be bested by the winner of the series' previous race in Spicák, Marcel Beer (GT/iXS). Next up was Marco Milivinti (Team Cingolani) who placed himself right between these two before Julien Camellini (Chain Reaction) put himself on the leader board with a new fastest time. The last rider to start was Suding, but he could not repeat his ride from the seeding run and had to settle for fifth. Thus Camellini won the race with a time of 4:09 minutes and two seconds advantage on Beer and Milivinti. The overall standings are still being led by Thomas Braithwaite (Hope Technology).

In the women's race, overall leader Miriam Ruchti (iXS/Commencal) did not waste an opportunity, winning both the seeding run and the race. After a strong second place in the seeding run, Sandra Rübesam (Giant Germany) only finished in seventh. Italian champion Elisa Canepa (Eli-Ca RRide asd) finished in second, with Sidonie Jolidon (Neubike Bex) in third.

Wilfred van de Haterd (NOX Cycles) further extended his lead in the overall, getting the maximum amount of points. Second on the day was Heinz Hostettler (BanditBike.ch), with Henrik Karppinen in third.

The extremely competitive under 17 category was won by Carlo Caire (Argentina Bike). By finishing in second, Riku Laensioe (DaKine-Oakley) successfully defended his overall lead, as Francesco Colombo (Team AXO) finished in third. The girls' under 17 category was contested by four riders, and the win went to Tahnee Seagrave (Intense Cycles).

The last race of this year's iXS European Downhill Cup will be held on September 11-12 Châtel, France.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Camellini (Fra)0:04:09.99
2Marcel Beer (Swi)0:00:02.21
3Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:00:04.54
4Shaun O'Connor (Aus)0:00:05.33
5Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:00:07.09
6Wyn Masters (NZl)0:00:09.44
7Markus Schwab (Swi)0:00:09.99
8Dave Goris (Bel)0:00:10.07
9Andréa Gamenara (Ita)0:00:10.59
10Martin Frei (Swi)0:00:10.72
11Lutz Weber (Swi)0:00:10.75
12Loïc Delteil (Fra)0:00:11.12
13Andreas Sieber (Ger)0:00:13.50
14Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:13.74
15Andreas Krieger (Ger)0:00:14.65
16Mattia Arduino (Ita)0:00:14.75
17Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:14.90
18Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:15.02
19Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:15.32
20George Belk (GBr)0:00:16.76
21Justyn Norek (Ita)0:00:16.84
22Edoardo Franco (Ita)0:00:17.59
23Gregory Brunache (Fra)0:00:17.60
24Rick Balbierer (Ger)0:00:18.09
25Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:19.01
26Billy Caroli (Swi)0:00:19.05
27Sagi Kopel (Isr)0:00:19.67
28Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:19.75
29Belli Walter (Ita)0:00:19.75
30Davide Sottocornola (Ita)0:00:19.81
31Cristian Mazzolini (Ita)0:00:20.07
32Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:20.24
33Basil Weber (Swi)0:00:21.06
34Francesco Locatelli (Ita)0:00:21.28
35Tommy Herrmann (Ger)0:00:21.61
36Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:21.73
37Livio Zampieri (Ita)0:00:22.33
38Martin Slovak (Cze)0:00:22.38
39Willi Lutzeler (Ger)0:00:22.74
40Davide Bionaz (Ita)0:00:23.09
41Brandon Love (GBr)0:00:23.69
42Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:24.18
43Andreas Schafer (Swi)0:00:24.29
44Luca Fusani (Ita)0:00:24.77
45Josua Hein (Ger)0:00:24.83
46Johann Plano (Fra)0:00:24.85
47Simon Brum (Fra)0:00:24.98
48Jim Shaw (GBr)0:00:25.06
49Morgan Adam (GBr)0:00:25.11
50Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:25.86
51Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:25.97
52Patrik Deuss (Swi)0:00:26.81
53Michel Angelini (Ita)0:00:27.22
54Paolo Bionaz (Ita)0:00:27.38
55Marcus Neumann (Ger)0:00:27.44
56Dominik Mai (Ger)0:00:27.96
57Julien Juglair (Ita)0:00:28.13
58Christian Vogt (Ger)0:00:28.18
59Fabrice Tirefort (Swi)0:00:28.24
60Samuele Aicardi (Ita)0:00:28.41
61Daniele Cosseta (Ita)0:00:28.78
62James Owain (GBr)0:00:29.05
63Wolfgang Eysholdt (Ger)0:00:29.09
64Ziki Fontana (Swi)0:00:29.22
65Benjamin Oluoch (Ger)0:00:29.42
66Nicolas Cherik (Swi)0:00:30.72
67Maximilian Bender (Ger)0:00:30.87
68Martin Young (GBr)0:00:30.94
69Marco Perardi (Ita)0:00:31.41
70Sam Shucksmith (GBr)0:00:31.50
71Daniel Vogt (Ger)0:00:31.81
72Markus Planitzer (Aut)0:00:32.70
73Manuel Dal Pozzo (Ita)0:00:32.91
74Christoph Faessler (Swi)0:00:33.36
75Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:33.42
76Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:35.09
77Pascal Tinner (Swi)0:00:35.53
78Xavier Angelini (Ita)0:00:35.86
79Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)0:00:35.88
80Mario Reinbacher (Aut)0:00:36.10
81Matteo Bertelli (Ita)0:00:36.92
82Patrick Meyer (Swi)0:00:37.23
83David Schmied (Ger)0:00:38.42
84Alessandro Basso (Ita)0:00:38.97
85Andre Wackenhut (Ger)0:00:39.54
86Jerome Crottaz (Swi)0:00:40.47
87Felix Herdzina (Ger)0:00:41.37
88Davide Dolfin (Ita)0:00:41.59
89Sion Witecross (GBr)0:00:41.71
90Paul Livesey (GBr)0:00:41.99
91Raphael Heule (Swi)0:00:42.52
92Kevin Setzer (Ger)0:00:42.68
93Emmanuel Fiaux (Fra)0:00:43.71
94Christoph Schnettler (Ger)0:00:43.74
95Perry Gardener (GBr)0:00:44.30
96Mattia Moraschi (Ita)0:00:45.21
97Lorenzo Sommariva (Ita)0:00:45.26
98Markus Bihler (Ger)0:00:45.49
99David Lischka (Ger)0:00:45.79
100Timo Pries (Ger)0:00:45.86
101Lorenzo Baragiola (Swi)0:00:46.40
102Leonardo Piccini (Ita)0:00:47.61
103Matthieu Fauvel (Fra)0:00:47.66
104Tommaso Ghia (Ita)0:00:49.82
105Lucas Meyer (Swi)0:00:50.69
106Jochen Rehwald (Ger)0:00:51.94
107Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:52.13
108Federico Giubilato (Ita)0:00:55.10
109Filippo Toni (Ita)0:00:56.22
110Sven Unger (Ger)0:00:57.21
111Mat Moseley (GBr)0:00:57.31
112Daniele Galliani (Ita)0:00:57.84
113Emyr Davies (GBr)0:00:57.99
114Simon Heußer (Ger)0:00:59.59
115Andrea Pilenta (Ita)0:01:01.86
116Marco Criscvolo (Ita)0:01:02.25
117Christoph Ehrl (Ger)0:01:04.60
118Davide Ferriani (Ita)0:01:11.30
119Vincenzo Scapucci (Ita)0:01:20.18
120Filippo Broggin (Ita)0:01:33.30
121Stefan Bax (Ger)0:01:38.38
122Sergio Rebuffo (Ita)0:01:48.74
123Sven Liebscher (Ger)0:01:57.69
124Dario Zampieri (Ita)0:01:59.74
125Sandro Alfeo (Ita)0:02:35.34
126Christian Bovolenta (Ita)0:03:23.53
127Martin Hanak (Cze)0:03:42.00
128Oren Hasson (Isr)0:04:26.35
129Max Kruse (Ger)0:04:42.20
130Fabian Pfister (Swi)0:07:40.43
131Nicholas Mcconachie (NZl)0:10:52.09
DNSMarcus Klausmann (Ger)
DNSMoritz Kruse (Ger)
DNSStefano Balestracci (Ita)
DNSDaniel Hanusch (Ger)
DNSRobin Schmitt (Ger)
DNSKevin Schramm (Ger)
DNSFrancois Domaine (Ita)
DNSMax Mcneil (Ita)
DNSMartin Schelberger (Aut)
DNSAlex Giovanni Rolando (Ita)
DNFRobert Meyer (Ger)
DNFHendrik Jonke (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:05:03.40
2Elisa Canepa (Ita)0:00:01.64
3Sidonie Jolidon (Swi)0:00:08.49
4Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:08.55
5Anita Gehrig (Swi)0:00:11.43
6Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:00:12.72
7Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:00:14.01
8Leoni-Caroline Dickerhoff (Ger)0:00:16.03
9Joanne Muoser (Swi)0:00:32.41
10Liz Schwemmer (Ger)0:00:43.62
11Gloria Salvatori (Ita)0:01:04.96
DNFCarina Cappellari (Swi)

 

