Image 1 of 3 Nicolas Vouilloz took an out-of-competition run (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 3 Julien Camellini won the elite men's race (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 3 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

One of the most beautiful races of the European iXS downhill series was staged last weekend in Pila. The cup's penultimate race attracted 320 riders from 15 countries.

The race had a World Cup like feel and an Italian flavour, and the event was broadcast on RAI television. Well known stars like Nicolas Vouilloz and Corrado Herin were not competing but rode the course out-of-competition and set first indicative times.

A couple of riders already had shown their ambitions for a podium finish in the seeding run: the reigning Italian champion Lorenzo Suding (MTB Herin School) put five seconds between himself and the competition, securing himself the right to start last on Sunday. Still the list of participants had a lot more big names to offer, like New Zealand's champion Wyn Masters (Kenda Playbike), 12-fold German national champion Marcus Klausmann (Ghost ATG) or Shaun O'Connor (Kenda Playbike), second-place finisher at the Australian national championships.

For the race's final heat, however, the course got even trickier as the grippy surface had turned into fine dust after Friday's rainfalls, getting extremely slippery. Junior racer Ronan Taylor (High line Racing) fared well in these conditions, being the first rider on course in the elite category. He made himself comfortable in the Hot Seat, and his time stood for more than 120 riders to finally put him in 14th position.

When the seeding run's 10 fastest riders went on course, a true thriller developed as O'Connor finished with a new fastest time only to be bested by the winner of the series' previous race in Spicák, Marcel Beer (GT/iXS). Next up was Marco Milivinti (Team Cingolani) who placed himself right between these two before Julien Camellini (Chain Reaction) put himself on the leader board with a new fastest time. The last rider to start was Suding, but he could not repeat his ride from the seeding run and had to settle for fifth. Thus Camellini won the race with a time of 4:09 minutes and two seconds advantage on Beer and Milivinti. The overall standings are still being led by Thomas Braithwaite (Hope Technology).

In the women's race, overall leader Miriam Ruchti (iXS/Commencal) did not waste an opportunity, winning both the seeding run and the race. After a strong second place in the seeding run, Sandra Rübesam (Giant Germany) only finished in seventh. Italian champion Elisa Canepa (Eli-Ca RRide asd) finished in second, with Sidonie Jolidon (Neubike Bex) in third.

Wilfred van de Haterd (NOX Cycles) further extended his lead in the overall, getting the maximum amount of points. Second on the day was Heinz Hostettler (BanditBike.ch), with Henrik Karppinen in third.

The extremely competitive under 17 category was won by Carlo Caire (Argentina Bike). By finishing in second, Riku Laensioe (DaKine-Oakley) successfully defended his overall lead, as Francesco Colombo (Team AXO) finished in third. The girls' under 17 category was contested by four riders, and the win went to Tahnee Seagrave (Intense Cycles).

The last race of this year's iXS European Downhill Cup will be held on September 11-12 Châtel, France.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Camellini (Fra) 0:04:09.99 2 Marcel Beer (Swi) 0:00:02.21 3 Marco Milivinti (Ita) 0:00:04.54 4 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) 0:00:05.33 5 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:07.09 6 Wyn Masters (NZl) 0:00:09.44 7 Markus Schwab (Swi) 0:00:09.99 8 Dave Goris (Bel) 0:00:10.07 9 Andréa Gamenara (Ita) 0:00:10.59 10 Martin Frei (Swi) 0:00:10.72 11 Lutz Weber (Swi) 0:00:10.75 12 Loïc Delteil (Fra) 0:00:11.12 13 Andreas Sieber (Ger) 0:00:13.50 14 Ronan Taylor (GBr) 0:00:13.74 15 Andreas Krieger (Ger) 0:00:14.65 16 Mattia Arduino (Ita) 0:00:14.75 17 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:14.90 18 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 0:00:15.02 19 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 0:00:15.32 20 George Belk (GBr) 0:00:16.76 21 Justyn Norek (Ita) 0:00:16.84 22 Edoardo Franco (Ita) 0:00:17.59 23 Gregory Brunache (Fra) 0:00:17.60 24 Rick Balbierer (Ger) 0:00:18.09 25 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:19.01 26 Billy Caroli (Swi) 0:00:19.05 27 Sagi Kopel (Isr) 0:00:19.67 28 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:19.75 29 Belli Walter (Ita) 0:00:19.75 30 Davide Sottocornola (Ita) 0:00:19.81 31 Cristian Mazzolini (Ita) 0:00:20.07 32 Nils Correvon (Swi) 0:00:20.24 33 Basil Weber (Swi) 0:00:21.06 34 Francesco Locatelli (Ita) 0:00:21.28 35 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 0:00:21.61 36 Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:21.73 37 Livio Zampieri (Ita) 0:00:22.33 38 Martin Slovak (Cze) 0:00:22.38 39 Willi Lutzeler (Ger) 0:00:22.74 40 Davide Bionaz (Ita) 0:00:23.09 41 Brandon Love (GBr) 0:00:23.69 42 Lars Peyer (Swi) 0:00:24.18 43 Andreas Schafer (Swi) 0:00:24.29 44 Luca Fusani (Ita) 0:00:24.77 45 Josua Hein (Ger) 0:00:24.83 46 Johann Plano (Fra) 0:00:24.85 47 Simon Brum (Fra) 0:00:24.98 48 Jim Shaw (GBr) 0:00:25.06 49 Morgan Adam (GBr) 0:00:25.11 50 Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:25.86 51 Nicolas Walser (Swi) 0:00:25.97 52 Patrik Deuss (Swi) 0:00:26.81 53 Michel Angelini (Ita) 0:00:27.22 54 Paolo Bionaz (Ita) 0:00:27.38 55 Marcus Neumann (Ger) 0:00:27.44 56 Dominik Mai (Ger) 0:00:27.96 57 Julien Juglair (Ita) 0:00:28.13 58 Christian Vogt (Ger) 0:00:28.18 59 Fabrice Tirefort (Swi) 0:00:28.24 60 Samuele Aicardi (Ita) 0:00:28.41 61 Daniele Cosseta (Ita) 0:00:28.78 62 James Owain (GBr) 0:00:29.05 63 Wolfgang Eysholdt (Ger) 0:00:29.09 64 Ziki Fontana (Swi) 0:00:29.22 65 Benjamin Oluoch (Ger) 0:00:29.42 66 Nicolas Cherik (Swi) 0:00:30.72 67 Maximilian Bender (Ger) 0:00:30.87 68 Martin Young (GBr) 0:00:30.94 69 Marco Perardi (Ita) 0:00:31.41 70 Sam Shucksmith (GBr) 0:00:31.50 71 Daniel Vogt (Ger) 0:00:31.81 72 Markus Planitzer (Aut) 0:00:32.70 73 Manuel Dal Pozzo (Ita) 0:00:32.91 74 Christoph Faessler (Swi) 0:00:33.36 75 Oliver Morris (GBr) 0:00:33.42 76 Ian Schaad (Swi) 0:00:35.09 77 Pascal Tinner (Swi) 0:00:35.53 78 Xavier Angelini (Ita) 0:00:35.86 79 Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr) 0:00:35.88 80 Mario Reinbacher (Aut) 0:00:36.10 81 Matteo Bertelli (Ita) 0:00:36.92 82 Patrick Meyer (Swi) 0:00:37.23 83 David Schmied (Ger) 0:00:38.42 84 Alessandro Basso (Ita) 0:00:38.97 85 Andre Wackenhut (Ger) 0:00:39.54 86 Jerome Crottaz (Swi) 0:00:40.47 87 Felix Herdzina (Ger) 0:00:41.37 88 Davide Dolfin (Ita) 0:00:41.59 89 Sion Witecross (GBr) 0:00:41.71 90 Paul Livesey (GBr) 0:00:41.99 91 Raphael Heule (Swi) 0:00:42.52 92 Kevin Setzer (Ger) 0:00:42.68 93 Emmanuel Fiaux (Fra) 0:00:43.71 94 Christoph Schnettler (Ger) 0:00:43.74 95 Perry Gardener (GBr) 0:00:44.30 96 Mattia Moraschi (Ita) 0:00:45.21 97 Lorenzo Sommariva (Ita) 0:00:45.26 98 Markus Bihler (Ger) 0:00:45.49 99 David Lischka (Ger) 0:00:45.79 100 Timo Pries (Ger) 0:00:45.86 101 Lorenzo Baragiola (Swi) 0:00:46.40 102 Leonardo Piccini (Ita) 0:00:47.61 103 Matthieu Fauvel (Fra) 0:00:47.66 104 Tommaso Ghia (Ita) 0:00:49.82 105 Lucas Meyer (Swi) 0:00:50.69 106 Jochen Rehwald (Ger) 0:00:51.94 107 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:52.13 108 Federico Giubilato (Ita) 0:00:55.10 109 Filippo Toni (Ita) 0:00:56.22 110 Sven Unger (Ger) 0:00:57.21 111 Mat Moseley (GBr) 0:00:57.31 112 Daniele Galliani (Ita) 0:00:57.84 113 Emyr Davies (GBr) 0:00:57.99 114 Simon Heußer (Ger) 0:00:59.59 115 Andrea Pilenta (Ita) 0:01:01.86 116 Marco Criscvolo (Ita) 0:01:02.25 117 Christoph Ehrl (Ger) 0:01:04.60 118 Davide Ferriani (Ita) 0:01:11.30 119 Vincenzo Scapucci (Ita) 0:01:20.18 120 Filippo Broggin (Ita) 0:01:33.30 121 Stefan Bax (Ger) 0:01:38.38 122 Sergio Rebuffo (Ita) 0:01:48.74 123 Sven Liebscher (Ger) 0:01:57.69 124 Dario Zampieri (Ita) 0:01:59.74 125 Sandro Alfeo (Ita) 0:02:35.34 126 Christian Bovolenta (Ita) 0:03:23.53 127 Martin Hanak (Cze) 0:03:42.00 128 Oren Hasson (Isr) 0:04:26.35 129 Max Kruse (Ger) 0:04:42.20 130 Fabian Pfister (Swi) 0:07:40.43 131 Nicholas Mcconachie (NZl) 0:10:52.09 DNS Marcus Klausmann (Ger) DNS Moritz Kruse (Ger) DNS Stefano Balestracci (Ita) DNS Daniel Hanusch (Ger) DNS Robin Schmitt (Ger) DNS Kevin Schramm (Ger) DNS Francois Domaine (Ita) DNS Max Mcneil (Ita) DNS Martin Schelberger (Aut) DNS Alex Giovanni Rolando (Ita) DNF Robert Meyer (Ger) DNF Hendrik Jonke (Aut)