Image 1 of 4

Jessica Stone races to a victory in Innerleithen
(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Image 2 of 4

The elite men's podium
(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Image 3 of 4

Ruaridh Cunningham
(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Image 4 of 4

Ruaridh Cunningham on his way to a win in Innerleithen
(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The third race of the iXS European Downhill Cup took place at Innerleithen in Scotland this weekend. With the Scottish weather being extremely challenging, it was the wettest race of the season so far. Ruaridh Cunningham and Jessica Stone coped best with those conditions and took the wins.

After the first two rounds in Switzerland and Austria, all competitors from mainland Europe had a bit further to go than usual, as the third of seven overall stops took the iXS European Cup to Innerleithen. After the series had already stopped here in 2010, it was time again for another visit to Scotland.

One week after the World Cup in Fort William, it was the second big downhill spectacle in Scotland. Only the weather wasn't up for any racing this weekend, and as a consequence this stop will make history as the wettest race this season. The course was modified exclusively for this race, and was still well rideable despite the wet conditions. Local hero and current British Champion Cunningham (Alpine Bikes Racing) showed off all his qualities and secured the last starting place in the finals in Saturday's seeding run.

Mud tyres were first choice again on Sunday, although it stopped raining for the finals. After his crash on Saturday Brook MacDonald hit the course a bit earlier and finished faster than anybody in the seeding run on the day before. He could make himself comfortable in the hot seat for quite a while, and it almost looked like he will stay in the lead until the end. Robin Wallner (Team Are Bike Park Sweden) was the first one to come very close, but didn't beat his time in the end. The next one to miss the fastest time by only five tenths of a second was Lewis Buchanan (Chain Reaction Cycles).

Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker Team), one who can cope very well with conditions like those in Innerleithen, was next to beat the fastest time. Finishing with the second fastest time in the seeding run he showed on Saturday that he was ready to attack again after his problems in the last races. But he too couldn't beat MacDonald's time and missed the podium.

The last one to finish was Cunningham, and it was pretty clear when he hit the final berms on the muddy meadow that he is going for the win. He finished in 3:02.056, with more than three seconds ahead of MacDonald and took the win, so in the end it was Cunnigham first, MacDonald second, Buchanan third, followed by Wallner and Pekoll. The MS Mondraker Team managed to take all three spots in the overall rankings, with MacDonald first, Damien Spagnolo second and Pekoll with only one point difference at three.

In the elite women's race, Jessica Stone (Unior Tools Team) repeated her success from Saturday and finished in the fastest time again, de-classing her competitors in 3:55.084 and more than 15 seconds ahead. Josefine Björkman (Swedish National Team) came second, and Rosie Smith (Bikeart/Knox) finished third.

Fastest in the Masters category was Dave Wardell, followed by Jack Tattersall and David Tallontire (Uplift Scotland).

The U17 male category was also dominated by British riders. Taylor Vernon (FOX/Bike it/Scott) took the win, with Daniel Farley (Wheelbase.co.uk/Kona) and William Weston (Madison Saracen Downhill Team) finishing second and third. Marcus Hansson (Team Hanssonbil.se) finished fourth and could defend the overall lead in the class.

In the U17 female category, Charlotte Mallin Martin was the only one starter. But looking back Tahnée Seagrave (FMD Racing) had to hold the flag for the female offspring last season, and is already making her mark in the World Cup at the moment.

Despite the not-so-optimal weather conditions, the long journey to Scotland was worth the effort. With three races done, the next stop will be Pila in Italy in August.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Alpine Bikes Racing0:03:02.06
2Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Racing0:00:03.47
3Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycling0:00:04.00
4Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bike Park Sweden0:00:07.86
5Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Racing0:00:08.11
6Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:08.57
7Rick Balbierer (Ger) Racergy0:00:08.57
8Greg Williamson (GBr) Scottish Cycling0:00:09.25
9Adam Brayton (GBr) Banshee One Industries0:00:09.27
10Peter Williams (GBr) I cycles/ ONeal, phunkt.com KP0:00:09.60
11Joseph Connell (GBr)0:00:10.01
12Elliot Machin (GBr) Foes racing/Balfa uk0:00:10.74
13William Jones (GBr) PS Cycles/ Cwmdown0:00:11.53
14Jack Reading (GBr) Ellsworth/ONeal/Fox-Mojo0:00:11.53
15Jack Geoghegan (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:11.60
16Brad Mather (GBr) empire cycles0:00:11.80
17Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:13.53
18James Swinden (GBr)0:00:14.22
19Ashley Maller (GBr) Fetish Bike Company UK0:00:14.26
20Johann Potgieter (RSA) LE CANFIELD Factory Team0:00:15.34
21Allan Findlay (GBr)0:00:15.76
22Scott Laughland (GBr) Rock And Road Cycles0:00:15.82
23Arran Gannicott (GBr) Gannicott Racing0:00:16.66
24Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:16.68
25Christopher Gallagher (GBr) Wigwam Racing0:00:17.61
26Philipp Bünnemann (Ger)0:00:17.73
27Alex Florian (GBr)0:00:17.88
28Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bike Park Sweden0:00:17.96
29Josh Lowe (GBr) Madison Saracen DH Team0:00:18.02
30Ewan Doherty (Irl) Plush0:00:18.72
31Nick Geoghegan (GBr) 44Racing Rockstar0:00:19.13
32Daniel Critchlow (GBr) Morewood / Burgtec0:00:20.17
33Michael Spence (GBr)0:00:20.27
34James Ramsay (GBr) Descend/Hamsterley0:00:21.17
35Jay Williamson (GBr) Wideopenmag.co.uk, fox head0:00:21.18
36Liam Little (GBr) Foes Balfa UK/ KNOX0:00:21.36
37Riku Länsiö (Fin) HyPy0:00:21.58
38Christopher Sinden (GBr) SolticeCycles.co.uk0:00:21.59
39Daniel Carrigan (GBr)0:00:21.90
40Michael Vickers (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate0:00:22.21
41Erik Irmisch (Ger) RACERGY0:00:23.71
42Andrew Kelly (GBr) All Terrain Cycles0:00:25.36
43Alex Holowko (GBr) Mojo Suspension0:00:25.85
44Sam Maddison (GBr)0:00:26.42
45George Belk (GBr)0:00:26.92
46Josh Lewis (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate uk0:00:27.34
47Michael Turnbull (GBr) Walkers Cycling Club0:00:28.75
48Matthew Atkinson (GBr) KinkyBikes.com0:00:30.14
49Ross Wilcox (GBr) Innerleithen MTB Racing0:00:30.74
50Gary Neale (GBr) freeflowbikes.com0:00:30.77
51Alasdair Stevenson (GBr)0:00:30.80
52Ryan Chambers (GBr) Ae7 bikes0:00:31.41
53Andrew Farley (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Kona0:00:31.44
54Mitchell Skene (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:00:31.88
55Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)0:00:32.05
56Joe Flanagan (GBr) All Terrain Cycles0:00:32.35
57Florian Kulike (Ger)0:00:32.79
58Jake Ward (GBr) Braintree BMX Racing Club0:00:33.20
59Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:34.21
60Calum Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:34.62
61Matthew Rushton (GBr)0:00:34.90
62Simon Parsons (GBr) Biketart/ Renthal/ Mojo0:00:35.66
63Steven Turnbull (GBr) Northern downhill0:00:37.47
64Samuel Wakefield (GBr)0:00:37.73
65Jake Hood (GBr) Bike Track People0:00:37.81
66Benjamin Williamson (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:00:38.34
67Michael Bischoff (Swi) Thömus Hot-Trail Racing Team0:00:38.41
68Jon Stout (GBr)0:00:38.53
69Paul Milne (GBr)0:00:38.94
70Callum Mccubbing (GBr) Ae7 Bikes0:00:38.98
71Basil Weber (Swi) Team PROJECT0:00:39.06
72Zach Peters (GBr)0:00:39.11
73John Bolton (GBr)0:00:39.26
74Andrew Weeding (GBr)0:00:39.43
75David Schinnerl (Aut) andersbiken/ kona grass roots0:00:39.52
76Cameron Ross (GBr) Single Track Bikes0:00:39.59
77Ewan Findlay (GBr) Base Camp Bikes0:00:39.67
78Colin Stewart (GBr)0:00:40.63
79Casper Burenby (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:40.69
80Thomas Pollock (GBr) Team CHR0:00:40.83
81Jamie Scott (GBr)0:00:42.46
82Matthew Cooper (GBr) Timmy Cooper fine furniture0:00:42.72
83Markus Planitzer (Aut) BBS-Racing0:00:43.00
84Lewis Summers (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:00:43.04
85Gavin Duke (GBr)0:00:43.65
86James Wilson (GBr)0:00:43.91
87Darren Wilson (GBr)0:00:44.52
88James Kidd (GBr) Devinci/Haven0:00:44.92
89Adam Lock (GBr)0:00:45.86
90Shane Craig (GBr) Team CHR0:00:46.75
91Craig Shaw (GBr) basecampmtb0:00:47.90
92Lukas Aeschlimann (Swi) Team PROJECT0:00:48.25
93Brodie Hood (GBr)0:00:48.53
94Nick Turner (GBr) The Development/FTW0:00:48.83
95Josh Chambers (GBr)0:00:49.62
96Jak Ferguson (GBr)0:00:49.75
97Marc Cunningham (GBr)0:00:50.98
98Christopher Cochrane (GBr)0:00:54.40
99Ruairidh Fraser (GBr) Cycle Highlands0:00:54.89
100Jack Bell (GBr)0:00:55.79
101Harry Bowman (GBr)0:00:56.48
102Michael Newbould (GBr) Moonglu RT0:00:56.50
103Robert Pickard (GBr)0:00:56.51
104Euan Thomson (GBr)0:00:56.61
105Chris Pickard (GBr)0:00:58.22
106Anthony Preston (GBr) Decade Europe/Commencal UK0:00:59.81
107John Shiell (GBr) Team CHR0:01:00.89
108James Fröhlich (Ger) Team Green DH. Racing0:01:05.52
109Felix Rudd (GBr) Bollocknack uk / North Pennine0:01:06.14
110Malcolm Porter (GBr)0:01:07.74
111William Cranston (GBr)0:01:09.04
112Aled Williams (GBr) tweekscycles.com0:01:11.08
113Christopher Scott (GBr) Descend/Hamsterley0:01:11.25
114Ethan Thomson (GBr)0:01:12.45
115Johannes Karlberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:14.15
116Bradly Illingworth (GBr) Northerndownhill0:01:17.20
117Kenneth Porter (GBr)0:01:26.98
118Fraser Leadbetter (GBr)0:01:30.61
119Euan Waugh (GBr) singletrack Bikes0:01:48.16
120Philipp Burger (Ger) Soulrider e.V.0:01:49.13
121Abe Watkinson (GBr)0:01:57.40
122Ben Cathro (GBr) Sick Skills MTB Coaching0:03:01.99
123Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:03:36.01
DNSReece Langhorn (GBr)
DNSBen Rodgers (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
DNSJames Flinders (GBr) mde bikes
DNSGareth Weston (GBr)
DNSChristopher Walters (GBr) Northerndownhill stepup cucles
DNSMichael Jones (GBr) Team Bicycle Doctor, wdmba
DNSCraig Brown (GBr)
DNSDamion Groves (GBr)
DNFCallum Dew (GBr) NWMTB / Oneal
DNFDavid Duggan (GBr) Devinci / Haven
DNFJakob Thunell (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNFPhilip Carters (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Stone (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:03:55.08
2Josefine Björkman (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:15.72
3Rosie Smith (GBr) Biketart/Knox/Schwalbe0:00:57.68
4Hannah Barnes (GBr)0:01:04.74
5Erin Maguire (GBr) Innerleithen MTB Racing0:01:17.39
6Kath Pickard (GBr)0:02:42.07

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Vernon (GBr) Fox, Bike It, Scott, Maxxis, M0:03:21.15
2Daniel Farley (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Kona0:00:03.06
3William Weston (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:04.00
4Marcus Hansson (Swe) Team Hanssonbil.se0:00:05.77
5Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:00:07.35
6Callum Havard (GBr) teamskene/mojo0:00:07.48
7Innes Graham (GBr) Lapierre - Cadets0:00:15.43
8Niall Morrison (GBr) Bike Track People0:00:16.56
9Jan Vacek (Cze) AGang Young Guns0:00:19.65
10Max Cranston (GBr)0:00:22.83
11Andrew Dorritt (GBr) Lapierre - Cadets0:00:23.80
12Brad Swinbank (GBr) SPS0:00:25.92
13Adam Hughes (GBr) Stewartry Wheelers0:00:30.38
14Ryan Middleton (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:00:34.89
15Dean Stevenson (GBr) Rock And Road Cycles0:00:43.50
16Rowan Carpenter (GBr) All Terrain Cycles0:00:47.10
17Ross Warrender (GBr)0:01:06.40
18Robbie Mclernon (GBr)0:01:08.27
19Grant Robertson (GBr) Velocity 44 Stirling0:01:36.35
20Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Ae7 Bikes0:04:32.16
DNSThomas Atkinson (GBr)
DNSNiall Simpson (GBr)

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Mallin Martin (GBr)0:04:54.29

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dave Wardell (GBr)0:03:23.04
2Jack Tattersall (GBr)0:00:01.70
3David Tallontire (GBr) Uplift Scotland0:00:03.55
4Craig Taylor (GBr) Devinci/Haven/Loaded0:00:06.23
5Neil White (GBr) Fanatik Bike Co. USA0:00:12.45
6Justin Grice (GBr) Keswickbikes.co.uk0:00:14.12
7Chris Coates (GBr)0:00:18.23
8Ben Stead (GBr) Cycle Recycle0:00:19.56
9Andrew Green (GBr) Scottish Downhill Association0:00:19.88
10Robert Tait (GBr) Team CHR0:00:20.25
11Alex Bayne (GBr) Derry Air Cycles0:00:24.68
12Andy Hyam (GBr) yeti yorkshire pudding0:00:25.95
13Andrew Green (GBr)0:00:31.00
14Benjamin Edwards (GBr) Cycle Recycle0:00:31.63
15Thomas Weber (Swi) Team PROJECT0:00:32.42
16Mark Gibson (GBr)0:00:42.78
17Owen Allison (GBr)0:00:53.18
18Daz Westwood (GBr)0:01:03.44
19Craig Bulliment (GBr)0:01:09.62
DNSSteve Scott (GBr) standards down racing
DNSMarkus Ruth (Ger) www.soulrider-ev.de

