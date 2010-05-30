Cathro wins in Innerleithen
French women Pugin, Jonnier go one-two at iXS Downhill
Great Britain hosted a round of the iXS European Downhill Cup for the first time in Innerleithen this weekend. 275 participants from 15 countries chose to compete in the series' first race in Scotland. The venue is well known outside of Great Britain, so expectations were high going into the event, which drew many World Cup racers.
The series, in its third year, bridges the gap between national racing and World Cup racing, and one week before the Fort William World Cup, international racers were in attendance to test their legs.
Rebuilt for this race, Innerleithen's course dropped 260 meters within 1.6 kilometers, and being technically demanding, the course reflected the strength of the British racing scene. Changing weather conditions made the rooty sections even more tricky, but nevertheless the fast course, with its various steep sections, offered a lot of flow. Although the weather remained typically Scottish for the finals, a lot of spectators lined the course.
In the women's category, the day's decisive duel took shape in the seeding run: Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) and Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) were a full 20 seconds faster than the rest, with Jonnier winning the advantage to start last in Sunday’s race. But in the finals, Pugin proved to be faster, winning the race by four seconds. Jonnier followed in second, while Harriet Rücknagel (OnTheEdge) finished in third 22 seconds down.
On Saturday, junior rider Lewis Buchanan (MS Evil Racing) upset the elite men's category, riding the fastest time of the day and being the only rider apart from Nick Beer (Scott 11) to score a time under three minutes. In Sunday's finals, Ben Cathro (MTBcut.tv) was one of the first elite men to start, and his time of 2:57 stood to the very end, giving Cathro a long stay in the Red Bull Hot Seat and a somewhat surprising win in the elite category.
Buchanan proved his quality again and finished in second, closely followed by Matt Simmonds (CRC/Intense iXS). Thus the podium was purely Britsh. Reigning European champion Nick Beer followed in fourth, with Camoron Cole (Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) finishing in fifth.
Both the licensed under 17s and masters' categories were dominated by British riders: Fraser McGlone (All Terrain Cycles) won the juniors' race with a seven-second advantage on Joe Connell (Alpine bikes) and Riku Länsiö (HyPy). In the masters' category, Dale McMullan (Chainreaction Cycles) rode to the top spot of the podium, while Callum Gault (highline racing) and Cavill Jayson followed suit.
The next race of the series will be held on June 26-27 at Leogang’s Out of Bounds-Festival.Full
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11
|0:03:28.343
|2
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:04.016
|3
|Harriet Ruecknagel (Ger) RSV Rederberch/ OnTheEdge
|0:00:21.959
|4
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi) dr- gravity union
|0:00:22.075
|5
|Harriet Latchem (GBr) propain and sixpack
|0:00:30.332
|6
|Joanne Muoser (Ger) Suspension Center
|0:00:45.775
|7
|Kim Schauff* (Ger) team plan B / iXS
|0:00:45.813
|8
|Sarah Newman (GBr) fixonline
|0:00:46.808
|9
|Kerry Wrigglesworth (GBr) O'Neal / Electric
|0:00:50.229
|10
|Leoni Caroline Dickerhoff (Ger) DR-Gravity Union
|0:00:52.569
|11
|Emma Wareham (GBr) LeisureLakesBikes.com
|0:00:57.352
|12
|Rosie Smith* (GBr)
|0:01:06.897
|DNS
|Emily Horridue (GBr)
|DNS
|Nicole Beege (Ger) RCG Germania Weißenburg / HERO
|DNF
|Katrin Meistring (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Cathro (GBr) MTBcut.tv
|0:02:57.281
|2
|Lewis Buchanan* (GBr) MS EVIL RACING
|0:00:01.196
|3
|Matt Simmonds (GBr) CRC/Intense iXS
|0:00:01.302
|4
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott11
|0:00:01.348
|5
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:01.824
|6
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) CRC/Intense iXS
|0:00:02.365
|7
|Mitch Delfs (Aus) Lex / Pivot
|0:00:03.857
|8
|Ben Reid (GBr) Dirt Norco
|0:00:04.598
|9
|Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:05.160
|10
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS EVIL RACING
|0:00:05.259
|11
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) Hope Technology
|0:00:05.567
|12
|Adam Brayton (GBr) Mythic Factory Team
|0:00:06.825
|13
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott11
|0:00:07.111
|14
|Joe Barnes (GBr) MTBcut.tv
|0:00:08.134
|15
|Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:08.329
|16
|Gary Forrest (GBr) Icycles
|0:00:08.434
|17
|Peter Williams (GBr) MSC Bikes
|0:00:10.515
|18
|Ashley Maller (GBr) santacruz uk/biketart
|0:00:10.588
|19
|Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|0:00:11.077
|20
|Will Rischbietu (Aus) Lex / Pivot
|0:00:11.524
|21
|Josh Button (GBr) KONAWORLD Team
|0:00:11.707
|22
|Tom Deacon (GBr) Mythic Factory Team
|0:00:12.076
|23
|Chris Hutchens (GBr) Transcend Orange
|0:00:14.435
|24
|Sam Flockhart* (GBr) Lapierre international
|0:00:14.755
|25
|Evan Turpen (USA) Epicenter Cycling
|0:00:15.498
|26
|Dominik Gspan (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop
|0:00:16.085
|27
|Martin Hanák (Cze) Max Cursor
|0:00:16.183
|28
|Erik Irmisch (Ger) YT Industries/ SRAM/ Ufo
|0:00:16.202
|29
|Benny Strasser (Ger) SZ Wildbad / Toxoholic's Turne
|0:00:16.229
|30
|Bertrand Gilles (Bel) KONA/BARRACUDA
|0:00:16.263
|31
|Mark Scott* (GBr) all terrain cycles
|0:00:16.753
|32
|Fergus Lamb (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|0:00:16.932
|33
|Martin Frei (Swi) GT
|0:00:17.102
|34
|David Duggan (GBr) Freeborn/Devinci
|0:00:17.205
|35
|Joseph Nation (NZl)
|0:00:17.437
|36
|Ben Hall (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|0:00:17.565
|37
|Kristof Lenssens (Bel) KONA/BARRACUDA
|0:00:17.664
|38
|Joe Edge (GBr) Stendec
|0:00:18.670
|39
|James Flinders (GBr) MSC Bikes UK
|0:00:18.741
|40
|Thomas Gleave (GBr) bikeworks
|0:00:19.188
|41
|Richard Leacock (NZl)
|0:00:19.660
|42
|Ondrej Barta (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team
|0:00:20.034
|43
|Scott Laughland (GBr) RR Racing
|0:00:20.066
|44
|Andrew Phillips (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
|0:00:20.070
|45
|Alasdair Maclennan (GBr) Pinkbike.com
|0:00:20.293
|46
|Martin Young (GBr) iXS Sports Division
|0:00:20.723
|47
|Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott11
|0:00:21.341
|48
|Daniel Sims (NZl) Red Dog Racing
|0:00:21.620
|49
|Dan Critchlow (GBr) Morewood/Burgtec/Race Face/SDG
|0:00:21.777
|50
|Joe Flanagan (GBr) All Terrain
|0:00:22.189
|51
|Liam Little (GBr) KNOX Keswick mountain bikes
|0:00:22.295
|52
|Shaun Conway (GBr)
|0:00:22.318
|53
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS EVIl RACING
|0:00:22.343
|54
|Jordan Doig* (GBr) MDC Bikes UK
|0:00:22.477
|55
|Rhys Evans (GBr) no bull racin'
|0:00:22.968
|56
|Dave Kynaston* (GBr) HBROOK Racing K9
|0:00:23.073
|57
|Steven Turnbull (GBr)
|0:00:23.313
|58
|James Hoggan* (NZl)
|0:00:23.381
|59
|Sam Shucksmith (GBr)
|0:00:23.499
|60
|Jamie Maller* (GBr)
|0:00:23.533
|61
|Ronan Taylor* (GBr) High Line Racing/monsterbike
|0:00:23.768
|62
|Ben Moorhouse (GBr) Ticket2Ride/Descent Gear/Nicol
|0:00:23.909
|63
|Roman Roschi (Swi) Stöcklibike / Specialized
|0:00:24.065
|64
|Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) Singletrackbikeparts.be
|0:00:24.998
|65
|Graeme Forrest (GBr)
|0:00:25.094
|66
|Rhys Atkinson (Aus) World Trail/Specialized
|0:00:25.104
|67
|Ben Ayling (Aus)
|0:00:25.163
|68
|Markus Planitzer (Aut) Bodenhaftung
|0:00:25.190
|69
|Simon Buzacott (Aus)
|0:00:25.528
|70
|James Metcalfe (GBr)
|0:00:26.355
|71
|Thomas Lamb (GBr) Highline Racing
|0:00:27.781
|72
|Philip Carters (GBr)
|0:00:27.816
|73
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:28.395
|74
|Thomas Kelly (GBr) Solid UK/Borderline Events
|0:00:28.471
|75
|James Scott (GBr)
|0:00:28.518
|76
|Ben Millward* (GBr) Woodcars
|0:00:28.534
|77
|Bradley Craggs* (GBr) Activ Cycles/Spartan Performan
|0:00:28.543
|78
|Liam Moynihan (GBr) mountain high cycles/Orange bi
|0:00:28.607
|79
|Martin Nairn (GBr) I CYCLES
|0:00:28.819
|80
|Jack Ward* (GBr) The Bikeworx
|0:00:28.890
|81
|James Green (GBr) Schwalbe/LeisureLakesBikes
|0:00:29.033
|82
|Gauin Black (GBr)
|0:00:29.250
|83
|Josh Lewis* (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate/Royal
|0:00:30.171
|84
|Ziki Fontana* (Swi) Wildhorses Team
|0:00:30.259
|85
|Daniel Carrigan* (GBr) Mtb-Essentials.com
|0:00:30.386
|86
|Jamie Scott* (GBr) CycleLane
|0:00:30.471
|87
|Matthew Ineson (GBr)
|0:00:31.127
|88
|Ralph Richardson (GBr) Bike Outlet Racing/Troy lee De
|0:00:31.400
|89
|Brett Cboan* (GBr)
|0:00:31.879
|90
|Basil Weber* (Ger) ewz mountainbiketeam loop
|0:00:31.966
|91
|Alex Powell* (GBr) 2StageFactory
|0:00:32.063
|92
|Craig Munro (GBr) Vibe Racing
|0:00:32.223
|93
|James Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:32.365
|94
|Sam Baker* (NZl) GT/ Fox / Five Ten
|0:00:32.469
|95
|Peter Walton (GBr)
|0:00:32.559
|96
|Daniel Johnson (GBr)
|0:00:32.775
|97
|Chris Breeze (GBr) Descent-Gear.co.uk
|0:00:32.874
|98
|Samuel Maddison* (GBr) borderline events/ team orange
|0:00:33.452
|99
|Fraser Houston (GBr)
|0:00:34.422
|100
|Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) Singletrackbikeparts.be
|0:00:34.598
|101
|Andrew Reynolds* (GBr) I-Cycles
|0:00:35.011
|102
|Edo Franco (Ita) Kenda-Playbiker
|0:00:35.012
|103
|Damian Groves (GBr)
|0:00:35.888
|104
|Christoph Ehrl (Ger) Bavarian Leon
|0:00:35.986
|105
|Michael Turnbull* (GBr) Walkers Cycling Club
|0:00:36.043
|106
|Jon Stout (GBr) The Bike Worx
|0:00:37.602
|107
|Jan Smetana* (Ger)
|0:00:37.757
|108
|Vivian Jones* (GBr) Team Bicycle Doctor/CCA-Sign
|0:00:38.106
|109
|Jim Shaw* (GBr) Brian Rourke Cycles
|0:00:38.187
|110
|Kris Read (GBr) Team Cruz
|0:00:38.717
|111
|Christopher Gallagher* (GBr) planet-knox.com
|0:00:38.833
|112
|Ben Williamson* (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|0:00:39.064
|113
|Paul Livesey (GBr)
|0:00:39.249
|114
|Gary Neale (GBr)
|0:00:39.300
|115
|Toni Tillmann (Ger)
|0:00:39.409
|116
|James Cowan Stenhouse* (GBr) Walkers cycling/Hamilton Tarma
|0:00:39.915
|117
|Nick Turner (GBr) The Development Spooky/FTW
|0:00:40.222
|118
|Ryan Chambers (GBr) BorderlineEvents/Solid UK
|0:00:40.548
|119
|George Simons (GBr)
|0:00:40.923
|120
|Willem Herd* (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|0:00:41.061
|121
|Calum Mcritchie* (GBr)
|0:00:41.265
|122
|Alexander Balfour (GBr) Glentress Riders
|0:00:42.595
|123
|Alasdair Stevenson* (GBr)
|0:00:43.254
|124
|Daniel Newman (GBr)
|0:00:43.387
|125
|Mario Steiner (Ger) steiner-racing.de
|0:00:45.142
|126
|Oliver Pearson (GBr) just riding along
|0:00:45.352
|127
|Adam Neesham (GBr)
|0:00:46.376
|128
|Felix Herdzina (Ger) Maxxis MG Sport
|0:00:47.975
|129
|Jack Lennie* (GBr)
|0:00:48.149
|130
|Cameron Leadbetter (GBr) Funn Components
|0:00:51.062
|131
|Ben Stanley* (GBr)
|0:00:51.576
|132
|Martin Shipman (GBr)
|0:00:58.309
|133
|Jonathan Coulier* (GBr) Team Sword
|0:01:02.424
|134
|Robert Shaw* (GBr) nema smx optics
|0:01:16.516
|135
|Christopher Scott* (GBr)
|0:01:28.181
|136
|Kenneth Porter (GBr) Innerleithen MTB Racing
|0:01:34.089
|137
|Florian Drexel* (Ger) Bavarian Leon
|0:01:35.961
|138
|Scott Mears (GBr) fox europe/leatt/burgtec/conti
|0:01:37.788
|139
|Joe Smith (GBr) Kona World Team
|0:08:40.704
|DNS
|Freddy Hunziker* (Swi) Scott11
|DNS
|Martin Knaup (Ger) Eschweiler SG Radsport
|DNS
|Josh Lane (GBr)
|DNS
|Daniel Lavis* (GBr)
|DNS
|Ben Rodgers (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
|DNS
|James Shepherd* (Aus)
|DNS
|Iain Sutherland (GBr) The Bike Worx
|DNS
|Mario Reinbacher (Aut) Bikestore
|DNF
|Joe Clixby* (GBr) Borderline -Team Mountain High
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr) All Terrain Cycles
|0:03:09.289
|2
|Joe Connell (GBr) Alpine bikes
|0:00:07.099
|3
|Riku Länsiö (Fin) HyPy
|0:00:08.111
|4
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Novatec MSC Bikes CRC
|0:00:09.736
|5
|George Gannicott (GBr) Icycles
|0:00:14.768
|6
|Billy Matthews (GBr) Peaty Syndicate / Northwest Mo
|0:00:15.591
|7
|Philip Atwill (GBr) swiss and swallow
|0:00:18.211
|8
|Matthew Scott (GBr) Uplift Scotland
|0:00:20.599
|9
|Craig Shaw (GBr) basecamp mtb
|0:00:23.579
|10
|Brodie Hood (GBr)
|0:00:26.550
|11
|Gregor Notman (GBr)
|0:00:32.523
|12
|Freddie Oxley (GBr) solid/borderline/zapp
|0:00:34.960
|13
|Matthew Lean (GBr)
|0:00:37.309
|14
|Rory Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:40.498
|15
|Thomas Hawkswell (GBr) West Highland Wheelers
|0:00:42.143
|16
|Lachten Blair (GBr)
|0:00:46.939
|17
|Fraser Leadbetter (GBr) Last Bikes | FUNN Mtb | 2016 D
|0:01:20.024
|18
|Lewis Murray (GBr)
|0:02:11.700
|DNS
|Morgan Gulland (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dale Mcmullan (GBr) Chainreaction Cycles
|0:03:21.926
|2
|Callum Gault (GBr) highline racing
|0:00:00.472
|3
|Jayson Cavill (GBr)
|0:00:00.663
|4
|Thomas Reed (GBr) descend hamsterley / mountain
|0:00:02.883
|5
|Sion Jones (GBr) Pearcecycles
|0:00:02.895
|6
|Michael Cowan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles.com
|0:00:02.994
|7
|Zac Hubery (GBr)
|0:00:03.151
|8
|Alastair Maclennan (GBr) MTB Ride Guide - Off Beat Bike
|0:00:03.926
|9
|Chris Coates (GBr) Cyclejersey.com
|0:00:05.060
|10
|Phillip Mclaren (GBr) fulford cycles
|0:00:13.323
|11
|Ian Mcintyre (GBr) Chain Reaction
|0:00:15.092
|12
|Martin Hodgson (GBr) I Cycles
|0:00:15.724
|13
|Martin Creaser (GBr) PROGRESSION/MAXXIS
|0:00:17.902
|14
|Colin Williams (GBr) O'Neal / Electric
|0:00:18.434
|15
|Steven Boyd (GBr)
|0:00:19.560
|16
|Craig Cottrill (GBr) RidersRefuge.com
|0:00:20.005
|17
|Simon Paton (GBr) Descent-Gear.com
|0:00:21.180
|18
|Oliver Pusch (Ger) olison.de / dirtstylers.de / b
|0:00:22.118
|19
|Michael Saville (GBr) full noise racing
|0:00:28.443
|20
|Owen Allison (GBr) C.H.R.
|0:00:29.962
|21
|John Rowan (GBr)
|0:00:34.317
|22
|Steve Felstead (GBr) Ticket2rideBC.com/Descent-Gear
|0:00:36.331
|23
|Ben Cox (GBr) LAST/FUNN
|0:00:38.832
|24
|Iain Grandison (GBr)
|0:00:39.003
|25
|Drew Freeman (GBr) team sword / merlin cycles
|0:00:58.271
|26
|Dave Mellor (GBr)
|0:00:58.392
|27
|Markus Wiersch (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker
|0:01:06.950
|DNS
|Neil Wilson (GBr) Glentress Riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Webster
|0:03:26.219
|2
|Ed Thomsett
|0:00:03.883
|3
|Scott Muirhead
|0:00:04.515
|4
|Nick Buckley
|0:00:05.012
|5
|Sam Green team-chr.co.uk
|0:00:05.440
|6
|Andrew Green Green Tree Services
|0:00:06.702
|7
|Tommy Ingham
|0:00:07.566
|8
|Cameron Turnbull
|0:00:10.173
|9
|Graham Davidson
|0:00:10.291
|10
|Douglas Pflug
|0:00:13.159
|11
|David Buckle
|0:00:13.502
|12
|Matthew Greig
|0:00:15.066
|13
|Mathew Weir
|0:00:16.381
|14
|Joachim Krug www.Rockride.de
|0:00:16.481
|15
|Paul Milne
|0:00:20.486
|16
|Fraser Sandilands
|0:00:22.784
|17
|Nick Lewis
|0:00:24.316
|18
|Robert Slaney
|0:00:24.799
|19
|Klaus Augustin
|0:00:24.998
|20
|Scott Marshall
|0:00:25.609
|21
|Ben Stead
|0:00:30.274
|22
|Daniel Braund keswickbikes.co.uk
|0:00:40.532
|23
|Chris Tundogan
|0:00:48.819
|24
|Gordon Letts
|0:00:59.763
|25
|Anthony Cuskelly
|0:01:10.109
|26
|Martin Richter k1 sporthotel
|0:01:16.038
|DNS
|Lewis Elliot
|DNS
|Lesley Lageweg BG Racing
|DNS
|Andy Durie
|DNF
|Jordan Cavalier
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Walker
|0:03:32.952
|2
|Rene Bloechle MAXXIS - MG Sport
|0:00:40.458
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Elliot
|0:03:25.514
|2
|Alan Boyne See You In Tea Bikes
|0:00:10.398
|3
|Benjamin Edwards Cycle Recycle
|0:00:10.533
|4
|Krzysztof Marchewa Edinburgh Bicycle Co-operative
|0:00:13.132
|5
|Phil Mcgrath McGrath
|0:00:16.230
|6
|Ryan Barr
|0:00:22.716
|7
|Steve Scott
|0:00:24.549
|8
|Shaun Kelly
|0:00:25.662
|9
|Mats Lund Team Davros
|0:00:26.959
|10
|David Christie
|0:00:27.306
|11
|Wolfram Schwertner
|0:00:30.465
|12
|Sebastian Kammerer Gravity Pilots e.V. - Team Ext
|0:00:32.056
|13
|Stuart Wilson
|0:00:35.823
|14
|Roger Beutler Bike-corner Bergamont
|0:00:37.118
|15
|Slaven Haseta
|0:00:38.853
|16
|Christian Kunz
|0:00:43.499
|17
|Steven Mawical Singletrack
|0:00:56.615
|18
|Jamie Johnson
|0:01:23.035
|19
|Mark Patterson
|0:01:58.296
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachael Walker
|0:04:26.165
