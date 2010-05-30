Image 1 of 3 Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) races to a win in the elite women's race (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 3 Ben Cathro (MTBcut.tv) surprised some people with his win in the elite men's category (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 3 Elite women's podium at the iXS European Downhill Cup in Innerleithen (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Great Britain hosted a round of the iXS European Downhill Cup for the first time in Innerleithen this weekend. 275 participants from 15 countries chose to compete in the series' first race in Scotland. The venue is well known outside of Great Britain, so expectations were high going into the event, which drew many World Cup racers.

The series, in its third year, bridges the gap between national racing and World Cup racing, and one week before the Fort William World Cup, international racers were in attendance to test their legs.

Rebuilt for this race, Innerleithen's course dropped 260 meters within 1.6 kilometers, and being technically demanding, the course reflected the strength of the British racing scene. Changing weather conditions made the rooty sections even more tricky, but nevertheless the fast course, with its various steep sections, offered a lot of flow. Although the weather remained typically Scottish for the finals, a lot of spectators lined the course.

In the women's category, the day's decisive duel took shape in the seeding run: Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) and Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) were a full 20 seconds faster than the rest, with Jonnier winning the advantage to start last in Sunday’s race. But in the finals, Pugin proved to be faster, winning the race by four seconds. Jonnier followed in second, while Harriet Rücknagel (OnTheEdge) finished in third 22 seconds down.

On Saturday, junior rider Lewis Buchanan (MS Evil Racing) upset the elite men's category, riding the fastest time of the day and being the only rider apart from Nick Beer (Scott 11) to score a time under three minutes. In Sunday's finals, Ben Cathro (MTBcut.tv) was one of the first elite men to start, and his time of 2:57 stood to the very end, giving Cathro a long stay in the Red Bull Hot Seat and a somewhat surprising win in the elite category.

Buchanan proved his quality again and finished in second, closely followed by Matt Simmonds (CRC/Intense iXS). Thus the podium was purely Britsh. Reigning European champion Nick Beer followed in fourth, with Camoron Cole (Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) finishing in fifth.

Both the licensed under 17s and masters' categories were dominated by British riders: Fraser McGlone (All Terrain Cycles) won the juniors' race with a seven-second advantage on Joe Connell (Alpine bikes) and Riku Länsiö (HyPy). In the masters' category, Dale McMullan (Chainreaction Cycles) rode to the top spot of the podium, while Callum Gault (highline racing) and Cavill Jayson followed suit.

The next race of the series will be held on June 26-27 at Leogang’s Out of Bounds-Festival.Full

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott11 0:03:28.343 2 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:04.016 3 Harriet Ruecknagel (Ger) RSV Rederberch/ OnTheEdge 0:00:21.959 4 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) dr- gravity union 0:00:22.075 5 Harriet Latchem (GBr) propain and sixpack 0:00:30.332 6 Joanne Muoser (Ger) Suspension Center 0:00:45.775 7 Kim Schauff* (Ger) team plan B / iXS 0:00:45.813 8 Sarah Newman (GBr) fixonline 0:00:46.808 9 Kerry Wrigglesworth (GBr) O'Neal / Electric 0:00:50.229 10 Leoni Caroline Dickerhoff (Ger) DR-Gravity Union 0:00:52.569 11 Emma Wareham (GBr) LeisureLakesBikes.com 0:00:57.352 12 Rosie Smith* (GBr) 0:01:06.897 DNS Emily Horridue (GBr) DNS Nicole Beege (Ger) RCG Germania Weißenburg / HERO DNF Katrin Meistring (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Cathro (GBr) MTBcut.tv 0:02:57.281 2 Lewis Buchanan* (GBr) MS EVIL RACING 0:00:01.196 3 Matt Simmonds (GBr) CRC/Intense iXS 0:00:01.302 4 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott11 0:00:01.348 5 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:01.824 6 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) CRC/Intense iXS 0:00:02.365 7 Mitch Delfs (Aus) Lex / Pivot 0:00:03.857 8 Ben Reid (GBr) Dirt Norco 0:00:04.598 9 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:05.160 10 Filip Polc (Svk) MS EVIL RACING 0:00:05.259 11 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) Hope Technology 0:00:05.567 12 Adam Brayton (GBr) Mythic Factory Team 0:00:06.825 13 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott11 0:00:07.111 14 Joe Barnes (GBr) MTBcut.tv 0:00:08.134 15 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:08.329 16 Gary Forrest (GBr) Icycles 0:00:08.434 17 Peter Williams (GBr) MSC Bikes 0:00:10.515 18 Ashley Maller (GBr) santacruz uk/biketart 0:00:10.588 19 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:11.077 20 Will Rischbietu (Aus) Lex / Pivot 0:00:11.524 21 Josh Button (GBr) KONAWORLD Team 0:00:11.707 22 Tom Deacon (GBr) Mythic Factory Team 0:00:12.076 23 Chris Hutchens (GBr) Transcend Orange 0:00:14.435 24 Sam Flockhart* (GBr) Lapierre international 0:00:14.755 25 Evan Turpen (USA) Epicenter Cycling 0:00:15.498 26 Dominik Gspan (Swi) ewz mountainbiketeam loop 0:00:16.085 27 Martin Hanák (Cze) Max Cursor 0:00:16.183 28 Erik Irmisch (Ger) YT Industries/ SRAM/ Ufo 0:00:16.202 29 Benny Strasser (Ger) SZ Wildbad / Toxoholic's Turne 0:00:16.229 30 Bertrand Gilles (Bel) KONA/BARRACUDA 0:00:16.263 31 Mark Scott* (GBr) all terrain cycles 0:00:16.753 32 Fergus Lamb (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:00:16.932 33 Martin Frei (Swi) GT 0:00:17.102 34 David Duggan (GBr) Freeborn/Devinci 0:00:17.205 35 Joseph Nation (NZl) 0:00:17.437 36 Ben Hall (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:00:17.565 37 Kristof Lenssens (Bel) KONA/BARRACUDA 0:00:17.664 38 Joe Edge (GBr) Stendec 0:00:18.670 39 James Flinders (GBr) MSC Bikes UK 0:00:18.741 40 Thomas Gleave (GBr) bikeworks 0:00:19.188 41 Richard Leacock (NZl) 0:00:19.660 42 Ondrej Barta (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:20.034 43 Scott Laughland (GBr) RR Racing 0:00:20.066 44 Andrew Phillips (GBr) All Terrain Cycles 0:00:20.070 45 Alasdair Maclennan (GBr) Pinkbike.com 0:00:20.293 46 Martin Young (GBr) iXS Sports Division 0:00:20.723 47 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott11 0:00:21.341 48 Daniel Sims (NZl) Red Dog Racing 0:00:21.620 49 Dan Critchlow (GBr) Morewood/Burgtec/Race Face/SDG 0:00:21.777 50 Joe Flanagan (GBr) All Terrain 0:00:22.189 51 Liam Little (GBr) KNOX Keswick mountain bikes 0:00:22.295 52 Shaun Conway (GBr) 0:00:22.318 53 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS EVIl RACING 0:00:22.343 54 Jordan Doig* (GBr) MDC Bikes UK 0:00:22.477 55 Rhys Evans (GBr) no bull racin' 0:00:22.968 56 Dave Kynaston* (GBr) HBROOK Racing K9 0:00:23.073 57 Steven Turnbull (GBr) 0:00:23.313 58 James Hoggan* (NZl) 0:00:23.381 59 Sam Shucksmith (GBr) 0:00:23.499 60 Jamie Maller* (GBr) 0:00:23.533 61 Ronan Taylor* (GBr) High Line Racing/monsterbike 0:00:23.768 62 Ben Moorhouse (GBr) Ticket2Ride/Descent Gear/Nicol 0:00:23.909 63 Roman Roschi (Swi) Stöcklibike / Specialized 0:00:24.065 64 Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) Singletrackbikeparts.be 0:00:24.998 65 Graeme Forrest (GBr) 0:00:25.094 66 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) World Trail/Specialized 0:00:25.104 67 Ben Ayling (Aus) 0:00:25.163 68 Markus Planitzer (Aut) Bodenhaftung 0:00:25.190 69 Simon Buzacott (Aus) 0:00:25.528 70 James Metcalfe (GBr) 0:00:26.355 71 Thomas Lamb (GBr) Highline Racing 0:00:27.781 72 Philip Carters (GBr) 0:00:27.816 73 Oliver Morris (GBr) 0:00:28.395 74 Thomas Kelly (GBr) Solid UK/Borderline Events 0:00:28.471 75 James Scott (GBr) 0:00:28.518 76 Ben Millward* (GBr) Woodcars 0:00:28.534 77 Bradley Craggs* (GBr) Activ Cycles/Spartan Performan 0:00:28.543 78 Liam Moynihan (GBr) mountain high cycles/Orange bi 0:00:28.607 79 Martin Nairn (GBr) I CYCLES 0:00:28.819 80 Jack Ward* (GBr) The Bikeworx 0:00:28.890 81 James Green (GBr) Schwalbe/LeisureLakesBikes 0:00:29.033 82 Gauin Black (GBr) 0:00:29.250 83 Josh Lewis* (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate/Royal 0:00:30.171 84 Ziki Fontana* (Swi) Wildhorses Team 0:00:30.259 85 Daniel Carrigan* (GBr) Mtb-Essentials.com 0:00:30.386 86 Jamie Scott* (GBr) CycleLane 0:00:30.471 87 Matthew Ineson (GBr) 0:00:31.127 88 Ralph Richardson (GBr) Bike Outlet Racing/Troy lee De 0:00:31.400 89 Brett Cboan* (GBr) 0:00:31.879 90 Basil Weber* (Ger) ewz mountainbiketeam loop 0:00:31.966 91 Alex Powell* (GBr) 2StageFactory 0:00:32.063 92 Craig Munro (GBr) Vibe Racing 0:00:32.223 93 James Lamb (GBr) 0:00:32.365 94 Sam Baker* (NZl) GT/ Fox / Five Ten 0:00:32.469 95 Peter Walton (GBr) 0:00:32.559 96 Daniel Johnson (GBr) 0:00:32.775 97 Chris Breeze (GBr) Descent-Gear.co.uk 0:00:32.874 98 Samuel Maddison* (GBr) borderline events/ team orange 0:00:33.452 99 Fraser Houston (GBr) 0:00:34.422 100 Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) Singletrackbikeparts.be 0:00:34.598 101 Andrew Reynolds* (GBr) I-Cycles 0:00:35.011 102 Edo Franco (Ita) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:35.012 103 Damian Groves (GBr) 0:00:35.888 104 Christoph Ehrl (Ger) Bavarian Leon 0:00:35.986 105 Michael Turnbull* (GBr) Walkers Cycling Club 0:00:36.043 106 Jon Stout (GBr) The Bike Worx 0:00:37.602 107 Jan Smetana* (Ger) 0:00:37.757 108 Vivian Jones* (GBr) Team Bicycle Doctor/CCA-Sign 0:00:38.106 109 Jim Shaw* (GBr) Brian Rourke Cycles 0:00:38.187 110 Kris Read (GBr) Team Cruz 0:00:38.717 111 Christopher Gallagher* (GBr) planet-knox.com 0:00:38.833 112 Ben Williamson* (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:00:39.064 113 Paul Livesey (GBr) 0:00:39.249 114 Gary Neale (GBr) 0:00:39.300 115 Toni Tillmann (Ger) 0:00:39.409 116 James Cowan Stenhouse* (GBr) Walkers cycling/Hamilton Tarma 0:00:39.915 117 Nick Turner (GBr) The Development Spooky/FTW 0:00:40.222 118 Ryan Chambers (GBr) BorderlineEvents/Solid UK 0:00:40.548 119 George Simons (GBr) 0:00:40.923 120 Willem Herd* (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:00:41.061 121 Calum Mcritchie* (GBr) 0:00:41.265 122 Alexander Balfour (GBr) Glentress Riders 0:00:42.595 123 Alasdair Stevenson* (GBr) 0:00:43.254 124 Daniel Newman (GBr) 0:00:43.387 125 Mario Steiner (Ger) steiner-racing.de 0:00:45.142 126 Oliver Pearson (GBr) just riding along 0:00:45.352 127 Adam Neesham (GBr) 0:00:46.376 128 Felix Herdzina (Ger) Maxxis MG Sport 0:00:47.975 129 Jack Lennie* (GBr) 0:00:48.149 130 Cameron Leadbetter (GBr) Funn Components 0:00:51.062 131 Ben Stanley* (GBr) 0:00:51.576 132 Martin Shipman (GBr) 0:00:58.309 133 Jonathan Coulier* (GBr) Team Sword 0:01:02.424 134 Robert Shaw* (GBr) nema smx optics 0:01:16.516 135 Christopher Scott* (GBr) 0:01:28.181 136 Kenneth Porter (GBr) Innerleithen MTB Racing 0:01:34.089 137 Florian Drexel* (Ger) Bavarian Leon 0:01:35.961 138 Scott Mears (GBr) fox europe/leatt/burgtec/conti 0:01:37.788 139 Joe Smith (GBr) Kona World Team 0:08:40.704 DNS Freddy Hunziker* (Swi) Scott11 DNS Martin Knaup (Ger) Eschweiler SG Radsport DNS Josh Lane (GBr) DNS Daniel Lavis* (GBr) DNS Ben Rodgers (GBr) All Terrain Cycles DNS James Shepherd* (Aus) DNS Iain Sutherland (GBr) The Bike Worx DNS Mario Reinbacher (Aut) Bikestore DNF Joe Clixby* (GBr) Borderline -Team Mountain High

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) All Terrain Cycles 0:03:09.289 2 Joe Connell (GBr) Alpine bikes 0:00:07.099 3 Riku Länsiö (Fin) HyPy 0:00:08.111 4 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Novatec MSC Bikes CRC 0:00:09.736 5 George Gannicott (GBr) Icycles 0:00:14.768 6 Billy Matthews (GBr) Peaty Syndicate / Northwest Mo 0:00:15.591 7 Philip Atwill (GBr) swiss and swallow 0:00:18.211 8 Matthew Scott (GBr) Uplift Scotland 0:00:20.599 9 Craig Shaw (GBr) basecamp mtb 0:00:23.579 10 Brodie Hood (GBr) 0:00:26.550 11 Gregor Notman (GBr) 0:00:32.523 12 Freddie Oxley (GBr) solid/borderline/zapp 0:00:34.960 13 Matthew Lean (GBr) 0:00:37.309 14 Rory Mcritchie (GBr) 0:00:40.498 15 Thomas Hawkswell (GBr) West Highland Wheelers 0:00:42.143 16 Lachten Blair (GBr) 0:00:46.939 17 Fraser Leadbetter (GBr) Last Bikes | FUNN Mtb | 2016 D 0:01:20.024 18 Lewis Murray (GBr) 0:02:11.700 DNS Morgan Gulland (GBr)

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dale Mcmullan (GBr) Chainreaction Cycles 0:03:21.926 2 Callum Gault (GBr) highline racing 0:00:00.472 3 Jayson Cavill (GBr) 0:00:00.663 4 Thomas Reed (GBr) descend hamsterley / mountain 0:00:02.883 5 Sion Jones (GBr) Pearcecycles 0:00:02.895 6 Michael Cowan (Irl) ChainReactionCycles.com 0:00:02.994 7 Zac Hubery (GBr) 0:00:03.151 8 Alastair Maclennan (GBr) MTB Ride Guide - Off Beat Bike 0:00:03.926 9 Chris Coates (GBr) Cyclejersey.com 0:00:05.060 10 Phillip Mclaren (GBr) fulford cycles 0:00:13.323 11 Ian Mcintyre (GBr) Chain Reaction 0:00:15.092 12 Martin Hodgson (GBr) I Cycles 0:00:15.724 13 Martin Creaser (GBr) PROGRESSION/MAXXIS 0:00:17.902 14 Colin Williams (GBr) O'Neal / Electric 0:00:18.434 15 Steven Boyd (GBr) 0:00:19.560 16 Craig Cottrill (GBr) RidersRefuge.com 0:00:20.005 17 Simon Paton (GBr) Descent-Gear.com 0:00:21.180 18 Oliver Pusch (Ger) olison.de / dirtstylers.de / b 0:00:22.118 19 Michael Saville (GBr) full noise racing 0:00:28.443 20 Owen Allison (GBr) C.H.R. 0:00:29.962 21 John Rowan (GBr) 0:00:34.317 22 Steve Felstead (GBr) Ticket2rideBC.com/Descent-Gear 0:00:36.331 23 Ben Cox (GBr) LAST/FUNN 0:00:38.832 24 Iain Grandison (GBr) 0:00:39.003 25 Drew Freeman (GBr) team sword / merlin cycles 0:00:58.271 26 Dave Mellor (GBr) 0:00:58.392 27 Markus Wiersch (Ger) Royal Bavarian Woodpacker 0:01:06.950 DNS Neil Wilson (GBr) Glentress Riders

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Webster 0:03:26.219 2 Ed Thomsett 0:00:03.883 3 Scott Muirhead 0:00:04.515 4 Nick Buckley 0:00:05.012 5 Sam Green team-chr.co.uk 0:00:05.440 6 Andrew Green Green Tree Services 0:00:06.702 7 Tommy Ingham 0:00:07.566 8 Cameron Turnbull 0:00:10.173 9 Graham Davidson 0:00:10.291 10 Douglas Pflug 0:00:13.159 11 David Buckle 0:00:13.502 12 Matthew Greig 0:00:15.066 13 Mathew Weir 0:00:16.381 14 Joachim Krug www.Rockride.de 0:00:16.481 15 Paul Milne 0:00:20.486 16 Fraser Sandilands 0:00:22.784 17 Nick Lewis 0:00:24.316 18 Robert Slaney 0:00:24.799 19 Klaus Augustin 0:00:24.998 20 Scott Marshall 0:00:25.609 21 Ben Stead 0:00:30.274 22 Daniel Braund keswickbikes.co.uk 0:00:40.532 23 Chris Tundogan 0:00:48.819 24 Gordon Letts 0:00:59.763 25 Anthony Cuskelly 0:01:10.109 26 Martin Richter k1 sporthotel 0:01:16.038 DNS Lewis Elliot DNS Lesley Lageweg BG Racing DNS Andy Durie DNF Jordan Cavalier

Open junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grant Walker 0:03:32.952 2 Rene Bloechle MAXXIS - MG Sport 0:00:40.458

Open senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Elliot 0:03:25.514 2 Alan Boyne See You In Tea Bikes 0:00:10.398 3 Benjamin Edwards Cycle Recycle 0:00:10.533 4 Krzysztof Marchewa Edinburgh Bicycle Co-operative 0:00:13.132 5 Phil Mcgrath McGrath 0:00:16.230 6 Ryan Barr 0:00:22.716 7 Steve Scott 0:00:24.549 8 Shaun Kelly 0:00:25.662 9 Mats Lund Team Davros 0:00:26.959 10 David Christie 0:00:27.306 11 Wolfram Schwertner 0:00:30.465 12 Sebastian Kammerer Gravity Pilots e.V. - Team Ext 0:00:32.056 13 Stuart Wilson 0:00:35.823 14 Roger Beutler Bike-corner Bergamont 0:00:37.118 15 Slaven Haseta 0:00:38.853 16 Christian Kunz 0:00:43.499 17 Steven Mawical Singletrack 0:00:56.615 18 Jamie Johnson 0:01:23.035 19 Mark Patterson 0:01:58.296