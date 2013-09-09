Trending

Cunningham and Cernilogar win in Chatel

iXS European Downhill Cup stops in France

Zarja Cernilogar on her way to winning in Chatel

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Ziga Pandur

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Ruaridh Cunningham en route to victory in Chatel, France

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Elite men's podium at iXS European downhill cup in Chatel, France

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The fifth round of the iXS European Downhill Cup is in the books: Last weekend, 230 riders from 19 different nations spent an exciting weekend in Châtel, France. In the end, Ruaridh Cunningham and Zarja Cernilogar succeeded and managed to collect some more points for their overall standings.

Châtel is a little village near the Swiss border and belongs to one of the largest mountain bike areas in Europe. Portes du Soleil is regarded as one of the best regions as far as the number of courses and trails is concerned. In 2008, Châtel played host to the iXS European Cup for the first time. With its 1500 meters, it belongs to the rather short tracks of the series, but with approximately 300 meters there is still a lot of vertical to play with.

On Friday, the riders had their first training sessions, while Ruaridh Cunningham (Unior Tools Team) introduced them to the track in the course check. Unfortunately, it started raining in the afternoon and continued the whole night through, which made the track slippery and extremely hard to ride.

Even Saturday morning's sunshine was not strong enough to dry off the track and so everyone was waiting for a nerve-racking seeding run. In the elite women's category, Miriam Ruchti (SC-Intense) set the best time, after she had failed to win in Châtel in the past five years. Joel Connell (SC-Intense) dominated the elite men's category and not even Ziga Pandur (Unior Tools Team) went faster than Connell, who temporarily sat atop the men's overall standings.

On Sunday morning, the rain had finally turned the track into a chute for every rider. The course was wet, slippery and far from easy, but even when all riders and bikes were covered in mud, they all still enjoyed the day and had a lot of fun.

The finals on Sunday were opened by the masters category, which was dominated by Stencel Rostislav (Bikeplac Racing), followed by Paolo Alleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) and Neil White (Fanatik Bike Co. USA).

In the U17 category, Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro) failed to defend his overall lead due to a three-second gap and a best time that was set by Loris Revelli (Argentina Bikes) already in the seeding run. On Sunday he even dropped down to fifth, while Revelli won with a time of 2:53.631 ahead of Thibault Laly (Cycleworks GT bicycle) and Bryan Pfeiffer (Valloire Galibier Vtt).

The fastest woman in the elite women's category was Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn GT), who succeeded over her strongest competitor Ruchti. The podium was rounded out by Ruchti in second and Carina Cappellari (Suspension Center) in third place. Cernilogar extended her lead over second place Jana Bártová (Bikeplac Racing) in the overall standings and already can be seen as the winner of the series in her category.

In the elite men's category, Jack Moir (Yeti Fox Shox) was one of the first riders down the hill, as he had a flat in the seeding run. He stayed in the hot seat for quite some time, watching one rider after the other coming down the hill, but nobody was able to take his lead. Even last year's Swiss champ Lars Peyer (SC-Intense) could not dislodge him from his seat.

The only one who went faster than Moir was Cunningham with a best time of 2:47.763. Both the last participants Ziga Pandur and Joel Connell had some problems and did not reach this time. In the end, Cunningham won the race, followed by Moir and Lars Peyer.

The temporary overall standings are led by Joe Connell (369), Miran Vauh (366) and Ziga Pandur (360), followed by Marcus Klausmann (316) and Manuel Gruber (313).

The last race of the iXS European Downhill Cup will be another highlight at the end of the season, when the participants will fight for the last points that are still on offer in Maribor, Slovenia.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:02:47.76
2Jack Moir (Aus)0:00:01.58
3Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:01.69
4Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:00:02.52
5Ziga Pandur (Slo)0:00:02.78
6Miran Vauh (Slo)0:00:06.14
7Wyn Masters (NZl)0:00:07.78
8Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:08.17
9Joe Connell (GBr)0:00:09.80
10Billy Caroli (Swi)0:00:10.86
11Raphael Robles (Fra)0:00:10.99
12Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:11.40
13Marcus Klausmann (Ger)0:00:12.26
14Andreas Sieber (Ger)0:00:13.59
15Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:13.85
16Joe Vejvoda (Aus)0:00:13.95
17Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:14.00
18Jonas Bernet (Swi)0:00:14.19
19Mark Van Lankveld (Ned)0:00:14.88
20Julien Rossé (Swi)0:00:15.57
21Julien Hericher (Fra)0:00:15.69
22Arthur Esslinger (Fra)0:00:16.73
23Riku Lansio (Fin)0:00:17.26
24Joel Gebbie (GBr)0:00:17.42
25Fabian Fader (Ger)0:00:18.24
26Manuel Gruber (Aut)0:00:18.41
27Josua Hein (Ger)0:00:18.88
28Maxime Chapuis (Swi)0:00:19.12
29Tom Bersselaar (Ned)0:00:19.19
30Ewan Doherty (Irl)0:00:19.46
31Olivier Nicole (Fra)0:00:19.77
32Charles Canonne (Fra)0:00:19.85
33Irénée Menjou (Fra)0:00:20.07
34Jonathan Wacker (Swi)0:00:20.14
35Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel)0:00:20.43
36Ludovic Oget (Fra)0:00:21.11
37Mike Schaer (Swi)0:00:21.46
38Ales Virtic (Slo)0:00:22.54
39Nico Koelbl (Ger)0:00:23.66
40Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:23.80
41Nicolo Hofer (Swi)0:00:24.28
42Martin Kägi (Swi)0:00:25.08
43Mehdi Lorenz (Swi)0:00:25.14
44Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:25.31
45Daniel Vogt (Ger)0:00:25.90
46Philipp Bünnemann (Ger)0:00:26.17
47Nicolas Cherik (Swi)0:00:26.73
48Vito Tschenett (Swi)0:00:27.11
49Christian Vogt (Ger)0:00:27.43
50Michael Pfaff (Ger)0:00:28.10
51Antti Lampen (Fin)0:00:28.56
52Josh Lowe (GBr)0:00:28.83
53Jacques Bouvet (Ger)0:00:28.86
54Fabian Heim (Ger)0:00:29.03
55Lee Huskinson (GBr)0:00:29.69
56Thomas Estaque (Fra)0:00:30.97
57Luca Beckmann (Swi)0:00:31.44
58Thomas Düber (Ger)0:00:32.01
59Duncan Porter (GBr)0:00:32.07
60Marco Schlegel (Swi)0:00:32.12
61Ben Williamson (GBr)0:00:32.26
62Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:32.36
63Julien Juglair (Ita)0:00:33.03
64Dennis Scharf (Ger)0:00:34.07
65Rene Schmidt (Ger)0:00:34.46
66Gaël Wirz (Swi)0:00:34.47
67Willem Herd (GBr)0:00:34.54
68Timothée Muller (Fra)0:00:36.61
69Michel Angelini (Ita)0:00:36.98
70Joachim Krug (Ger)0:00:37.22
71Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)0:00:37.85
72Luca Bolkenius (Ger)0:00:38.23
73Fabian Kuttel (Swi)0:00:40.30
74Beda Berchtold (Swi)0:00:40.96
75Yonatan Yatom (Isr)0:00:43.54
76Samuel Bull (RSA)0:00:43.76
77Patrik Kuster (Swi)0:00:45.30
78Benjamin Rouiller (Swi)0:00:47.38
79Ramun Tschenett (Swi)0:00:47.91
80Alan Turin (Swi)0:00:50.41
81Niko Kindle (Lie)0:00:50.48
82Stefan Garlicki (RSA)0:00:50.82
83Youri Swiecki (Fra)0:00:51.41
84Benjamin Staehle (Fra)0:00:51.87
85Matthieu Astier (Fra)0:00:53.49
86Dominic Tinner (Swi)0:00:54.53
87Quentin Deschamps (Fra)0:00:54.67
88Sergio Tschenett (Swi)0:00:54.73
89Alessandro Letey (Ita)0:00:55.67
90Federico Verri (Ita)0:00:55.81
91Stefano Grasso (Ita)0:00:56.10
92Julien Piccolo (Fra)0:00:57.75
93Harry Bowman (GBr)0:00:58.59
94Quentin Deloye (Fra)0:00:58.64
95Elliot Lees (GBr)0:00:59.57
96Nico Kasper (Ger)0:01:00.28
97Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)0:01:00.47
98Daniel Godard (USA)0:01:01.13
99Balz Weber (Swi)0:01:01.88
100Lorenzo Frigerio (Ita)0:01:06.76
101Edoardo Franco (Ita)0:01:07.98
102Basil Weber (Swi)0:01:09.40
103Davide Garrone (Ita)0:01:14.93
104Theo Ferrand (Fra)0:01:14.99
105Tom Turlo (Swi)0:01:20.18
106Joël Reusser (Swi)0:01:26.32
107Maximilian Bender (Ger)0:01:37.31
108Johannes Schorr (Ger)0:01:38.05
109Leon Rosser (GBr)0:01:39.87
110Nicola Friedli (Swi)0:01:40.40
111Olivier Thill (Lux)0:01:46.43
112Baptiste Richard (Fra)0:01:46.55
113Enrico Zamboni (Swi)0:01:48.64
114Florian Kulike (Ger)0:01:57.93
115Nicolas Boucher (Fra)0:01:58.32
116Bastien Balmet (Fra)0:02:01.43
117Joel Andrey (Swi)0:02:15.26
118Leon Baldinger (Swi)0:02:34.29
119Dan Sheridan (Irl)0:02:35.79
120Fraser Coates (GBr)0:02:39.86
121Adi Van Der Merwe (RSA)0:02:42.75
122Roger Keller (Swi)0:02:45.64

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)0:03:38.51
2Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:00.66
3Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:08.02
4Lorraine Truong (Swi)0:00:24.00
5Sandra Borner (Ger)0:00:29.88
6Geraldine Fink (Swi)0:00:30.92
7Jana Bartova (Cze)0:00:31.35
8Minna Riihimaki (Fin)0:00:33.20
9Alba Wunderlin (Swi)0:00:39.87
10Noga Korem (Isr)0:00:49.55
11Yvonne Birker (Swi)0:01:59.48

 

