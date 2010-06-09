Iurreta-Emakumeen Bira past winners
1988-2009
2009 Judith Arndt (Ger) Columbia Highroad Women
2008 Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2007 Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team Flexpoint
2006 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo
2005 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs
2004 Joane Somarriba (Spa) Bizkaia-Panda Software
2003 Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Farm Frites-Hartol
2002 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) M&H Figurella
2001 Leontien Van Moorsel (Ned) Farm Frites - Hartol
2000 Joane Somariba (Spa) Alfa Lum
1999 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1998 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1997 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1996 Dori Ruano Sanchon (Spa)
1995 Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1994 Alena Barilova (Svk)
1993 Alena Barilova (Svk)
1992 Lenka Ilavska (Svk)
1991 Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1990 Josune Gorostidi (Spa)
1989 Maria Mora (Spa)
1988 Inma de Carlos (Spa)
