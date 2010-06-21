Zorzi claims women's title
Gatto finishes runner up
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Artuso-Lievore
|0:22:28
|2
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Artuso-Lievore
|0:00:01
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cassina Rizzardi
|0:00:13
|4
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Gs Cicli Fiorin-Despar Asd
|0:00:15
|5
|Chiara Favaron Bissoli (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd
|0:00:21
|6
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Verso L'iride Maccari Spumanti
|0:00:42
|7
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) A.S.D.Cristoforetti Cordioli Costr
|0:00:50
|8
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Pedale Reggio
|0:01:02
|9
|Barbara Pavan (Ita) Ju Sport Gorla Minore
|0:01:08
|10
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Gs Cicli Fiorin-Despar Asd
|0:01:09
|11
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) G.S. Potentia 1945
|0:01:50
|12
|Vanessa Greco (Ita) A.S.D.C. Villadose Angelo Gomme
|0:01:52
|13
|Valentina Zorzetto (Ita) Verso L'iride Maccari Spumanti
|0:01:54
|14
|Noemi Colotti (Ita) G.S. Potentia 1945
|0:02:19
|15
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Elba Bike
|0:02:55
|16
|Anita Lo Turco (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd
|17
|Alessandra Carraro (Ita) A.S.D.C. Villadose Angelo Gomme
|0:02:59
|18
|Elisa Arman (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd
|0:03:06
|19
|Daniela Bolza (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd
|0:03:10
