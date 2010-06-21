Trending

Zorzi claims women's title

Gatto finishes runner up

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Artuso-Lievore0:22:28
2Viviana Gatto (Ita) Artuso-Lievore0:00:01
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cassina Rizzardi0:00:13
4Elena Valentini (Ita) Gs Cicli Fiorin-Despar Asd0:00:15
5Chiara Favaron Bissoli (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd0:00:21
6Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Verso L'iride Maccari Spumanti0:00:42
7Giulia Ronchi (Ita) A.S.D.Cristoforetti Cordioli Costr0:00:50
8Anna Trevisi (Ita) Pedale Reggio0:01:02
9Barbara Pavan (Ita) Ju Sport Gorla Minore0:01:08
10Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Gs Cicli Fiorin-Despar Asd0:01:09
11Dalia Muccioli (Ita) G.S. Potentia 19450:01:50
12Vanessa Greco (Ita) A.S.D.C. Villadose Angelo Gomme0:01:52
13Valentina Zorzetto (Ita) Verso L'iride Maccari Spumanti0:01:54
14Noemi Colotti (Ita) G.S. Potentia 19450:02:19
15Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Elba Bike0:02:55
16Anita Lo Turco (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd
17Alessandra Carraro (Ita) A.S.D.C. Villadose Angelo Gomme0:02:59
18Elisa Arman (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd0:03:06
19Daniela Bolza (Ita) Banca Popolare-Adriana Bz-Asd0:03:10

