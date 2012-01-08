Trending

Bertolini wins junior Italian 'cross title

Pedante beats Colledani for second spot

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gioele Bertolini (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:40:57
2Francesco Pedante (Iron Metal Cicli Protek)0:00:41
3Nadir Colledani (Work Service Brenta)0:00:44
4Federico Zurlo (A.S.D.Postumia 73 Dino Liviero)0:01:16
5Stefano Valdrighi (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:01:38
6Stefano Bollardini (Melavì Tirano Bike)0:02:09
7Simone Moletta (U.S. Montecorona)0:02:17
8Simone Velasco (Work Service Brenta)0:02:25
9Riccardo Redaelli (D.D. Team Protek Della Bona Damiani)0:02:33
10Stefano Debellis (Abs Team Danieli)0:02:58

