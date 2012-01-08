Bertolini wins junior Italian 'cross title
Pedante beats Colledani for second spot
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gioele Bertolini (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)
|0:40:57
|2
|Francesco Pedante (Iron Metal Cicli Protek)
|0:00:41
|3
|Nadir Colledani (Work Service Brenta)
|0:00:44
|4
|Federico Zurlo (A.S.D.Postumia 73 Dino Liviero)
|0:01:16
|5
|Stefano Valdrighi (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)
|0:01:38
|6
|Stefano Bollardini (Melavì Tirano Bike)
|0:02:09
|7
|Simone Moletta (U.S. Montecorona)
|0:02:17
|8
|Simone Velasco (Work Service Brenta)
|0:02:25
|9
|Riccardo Redaelli (D.D. Team Protek Della Bona Damiani)
|0:02:33
|10
|Stefano Debellis (Abs Team Danieli)
|0:02:58
