Mountain biker Lechner races to Italian 'cross national title
Rossi, Cucciniello round out top three on elite women's podium
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol)
|0:38:01
|2
|Vania Rossi (Gs Esercito)
|0:00:20
|3
|Francesca Cucciniello (Selle Italia Guerciotti)
|0:02:19
|4
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Scott R.T.A.S.D.)
|0:02:31
|5
|Veronica Alessio (D.D. Team Protek Della Bona Damiani)
|0:02:41
|6
|Judith Pollinger (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
|0:03:11
|7
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Carraro Team - Trentino)
|0:04:21
|8
|Krizia Ruggieri (Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano Cavallaro)
|0:04:26
|9
|Mara Dal Borgo (Asd Gs Sorgente Pradipozzo)
|0:05:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy