Mountain biker Lechner races to Italian 'cross national title

Rossi, Cucciniello round out top three on elite women's podium

Eva Lechner wins the 2012 Italian 'cross national championship

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Eva Lechner on her way to winning the Italian 'cross title

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Eva Lechner topped the elite women's podium at Italian 'cross nats

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol)0:38:01
2Vania Rossi (Gs Esercito)0:00:20
3Francesca Cucciniello (Selle Italia Guerciotti)0:02:19
4Nicoletta Bresciani (Scott R.T.A.S.D.)0:02:31
5Veronica Alessio (D.D. Team Protek Della Bona Damiani)0:02:41
6Judith Pollinger (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)0:03:11
7Ilenia Lazzaro (Carraro Team - Trentino)0:04:21
8Krizia Ruggieri (Pol.Va Dilett. "Gaetano Cavallaro)0:04:26
9Mara Dal Borgo (Asd Gs Sorgente Pradipozzo)0:05:11

