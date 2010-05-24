Trending

Milani crowned Italian four cross champion

Marcellini takes women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mario Milani (Ita)
2Livio Zampieri (Ita)
3Dario Zampieri (Ita)
4Carlo Gambirasio (Ita)
5Daniele Cosseta (Ita)
6Davide Dolfin (Ita)
7Andrea Mocellin (Ita)
8Luca Fusani (Ita)
9Simone Gilli (Ita)
10Cesare Botti (Ita)
11Giacomo Bisi (Ita)
12Claudio Perotti (Ita)
13Edoardo Franco (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alia Marcellini (Ita)
2Elisa Canepa (Ita)
3Silvia Ferracin (Ita)
4Virginia Junin (Ita)

