Bradiot and Zakelj win Trofeo Citta di Gorizia

Gorizia hosts latest round of Italian cross country national series

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Braidot (Ita)1:27:00
2Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:01:01
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:01:44
4Martin Loo (Est)0:02:58
5Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:04:26
6Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:04:54
7Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:05:50
8Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:06:01
9Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:06:34
10Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:07:45
11Martino Fruet (Ita)0:07:46
12Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)0:07:56
13Marco Ponta (Ita)0:08:10
14Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)0:09:09
15Umberto Corti (Ita)0:09:42
16Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:11:00
17Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:11:43
18Alberto Rossi (Ita)0:13:58
19Stefano Braidot (Ita)0:14:24
20Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)0:15:12
21Beltain Schmid (Ita)0:15:14
22Fabio Ursi (Ita)
23Urban Ferencak (Slo)
24Martin Pollinger (Ita)
25Michael Oberrauch (Ita)
26Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
27Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
28Marco De Col (Ita)
29Alessandro Repetti (Ita)
30Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
31Michael Pesse (Ita)
32Davide Simone Ferrero (Ita)
33Elia Silvestri (Ita)
34Leonardo Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
35Filip Turk (Cro)
36Emanuele Crisi (Ita)
37Daniele Luchini (Ita)
38Benjamin Curk (Slo)
39David Van Orsdel (USA)
40Davide Nardei (Ita)
41Roland Gantner (Aut)
42Blaz Ursic (Slo)
43Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
44Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
45Matej Skuzin (Cro)
46Marco Pretolani (Ita)
47Davide Clerici (Ita)
48Nicola Luchini (Ita)
49Andrea Terenzi (SMr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo)1:33:03
2Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:02:23
3Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:02:51
4Jacqueline Alvarez (Arg)0:04:51
5Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:07:10
6Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:07:43
7Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:08:06
8Julia Innerhofer (Ita)0:10:08
9Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:11:06
10Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:12:58
11Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:21:14
12Giulia Gaspardino (Ita)0:22:00
13Marta Pastore (Ita)0:23:01
14Nicole Tovo (Ita)0:26:00
15Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)0:26:01
16Judith Pollinger (Ita)
17Tina Perše (Slo)
18Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)

