Bradiot and Zakelj win Trofeo Citta di Gorizia
Gorizia hosts latest round of Italian cross country national series
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|1:27:00
|2
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:01
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|0:01:44
|4
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:02:58
|5
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:04:26
|6
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:04:54
|7
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:05:50
|8
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:06:01
|9
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:06:34
|10
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:07:45
|11
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:07:46
|12
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
|0:07:56
|13
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:08:10
|14
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|0:09:09
|15
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:09:42
|16
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:11:00
|17
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:11:43
|18
|Alberto Rossi (Ita)
|0:13:58
|19
|Stefano Braidot (Ita)
|0:14:24
|20
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|0:15:12
|21
|Beltain Schmid (Ita)
|0:15:14
|22
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|23
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|24
|Martin Pollinger (Ita)
|25
|Michael Oberrauch (Ita)
|26
|Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
|27
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
|28
|Marco De Col (Ita)
|29
|Alessandro Repetti (Ita)
|30
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|31
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|32
|Davide Simone Ferrero (Ita)
|33
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|34
|Leonardo Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|35
|Filip Turk (Cro)
|36
|Emanuele Crisi (Ita)
|37
|Daniele Luchini (Ita)
|38
|Benjamin Curk (Slo)
|39
|David Van Orsdel (USA)
|40
|Davide Nardei (Ita)
|41
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|42
|Blaz Ursic (Slo)
|43
|Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
|44
|Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
|45
|Matej Skuzin (Cro)
|46
|Marco Pretolani (Ita)
|47
|Davide Clerici (Ita)
|48
|Nicola Luchini (Ita)
|49
|Andrea Terenzi (SMr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1:33:03
|2
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|0:02:23
|3
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:02:51
|4
|Jacqueline Alvarez (Arg)
|0:04:51
|5
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:07:10
|6
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:07:43
|7
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:08:06
|8
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita)
|0:10:08
|9
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:11:06
|10
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:12:58
|11
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|0:21:14
|12
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita)
|0:22:00
|13
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:23:01
|14
|Nicole Tovo (Ita)
|0:26:00
|15
|Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)
|0:26:01
|16
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|17
|Tina Perše (Slo)
|18
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
