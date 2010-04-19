Image 1 of 6 The men's podium (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 6 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on his way to a win. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 6 Nino Schurter on the last lap (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 6 World Champion Nino Schurter leads the race. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 6 Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter concentrated at the start. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 6 of 6 Following in dad's footsteps, Andri Frischknecht took his first under 17 win. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Eva Lechner won the Internazionali d'Italia - Marlene Sunshine Race in Nalles, Italy, on Sunday.

World Champion Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel were out to test their legs before the first World Cup next weekend. Vogel was also in his first race since the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race in March.

A lead group formed early on which contained Tony Longo (Full Dynamix), Stephan Tempier (Bianchi), Vogel and Schurter. The Italian Longo dropped back after a mechanical, but Frenchmen Tempier hung tough to challenge the two Scott Swisspower favorites.

Finally, the Swiss teammates got away on the final climb and it appeared they would go one-two at the end. However, to the surprise of the many spectators, Schurter crossed the line solo with no Vogel in sight. Tempier was second at 12 seconds.

Finally after waiting for another four minutes, Vogel crossed the line running in fifth place. On the last descent, he got too close to a security mat and ripped off his rear derailleur.

"More important than loosing first or second place is the confirmation that I'm in good shape and ready for the World Cup," said Vogel. "Another guy that seems to be more than ready is Nino. He looked very confident and is hungry to win more."

In the women's race, Lechner defeated Tanja Zakelj and Nathalie Schneitter.

Schurter's young teammate, Andri Frischknecht, won his first Under 17 race.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 2 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) 3 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) 4 Mike Felderer (Ita) 5 Florian Vogel (Swi) 6 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 7 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) 8 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) 10 Hannes Metzler (Aut) 11 Pierre Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) 12 Umberto Corti (Ita) 13 Juri Ragnoli (Ita) 14 Marek Konwa (Pol) 15 Tony Longo (Ita) 16 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) 17 Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) 18 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) 19 Matthias Leisling (Ger) 20 Franz Hofer (Ita) 21 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 22 Igor Baretto (Ita) 23 Johann Pallhuber (Ita) 24 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) 25 Martino Fruet (Ita) 26 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 27 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 28 Luca Braidot (Ita) 29 Davide Di Marco (Ita) 30 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) 31 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 32 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 33 Martin Loo (Est) 34 Ramon Bianchi (Ita) 35 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) 36 Michael Pesse (Ita) 37 Roberto Crisi (Ita) 38 Hubert Pollinger (Ita) 39 Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col) 40 Yader Zoli (Ita) 41 Matjaz Budin (Slo) 42 Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) 43 Gunther Huber (Ita) 44 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) 45 Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita) 46 Lorenzo Martelli (Ita) 47 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 48 Luca Ronchi (Ita) 49 Francesco Niccoli (Ita) 50 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) 51 Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) 52 Robert Kordez (Slo) 53 Nejc Cernilogar (Slo) 54 Giacomo Antonello (Ita) 55 Mirko Manarin (Ita) 56 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) 57 Jernej Muzga (Slo) 58 Maurizio Tasca (Ita) 59 Giovanni Gatti (Ita) 60 Daniele Concordia (Ita) 61 Mattia Penna (Ita) 62 Markus Preiss (Aut) 63 Lukas Hollrigl (Aut) 64 Martin Foger (Aut) 65 Michele Pezzotta (Ita) 66 Thomas Forer (Ita) 67 Roberto Clausi (Ita) 68 Samuele Porro (Ita) 69 Davide Coato (Ita) 70 Patrick Marcher (Ita) 71 Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) 72 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) 73 Davide Finetto (Ita) DNF Shlomi Haimy (Isr) DNF Gerald Burgsteiner (Aut) DNF Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita) DNF Robert Kircher (Aut) DNF Elia Silvestri (Ita) DNF Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) DNF Manuel Ebert (Ita) DNF Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) DNF Alessandro Fontana (Ita) DNF Marco Ponta (Ita) DNF Michael Balek (Aut) DNF Alexey Medvedev (Rus) DNF Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) DNF Marco Metti (Ita) DNF Andrea Ferrari (Ita) DNF Robert Gehbauer (Aut) DNF Vittorio Oliva (Ita) DNF Georg Piazza (Ita) DNF Roberto Saraceni (Ita) DNF Frederick Thoni (Aut) DNF Valerio Domenico (Ita) DNS Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) DNS Luka Vodopivec (Slo) DNS Federico Rizza (Ita) DNS Mirko Farnisi (Ita) DNS Daniel Federspiel (Aut) DNS Daniele Braidot (Ita) DNS Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) DNS Rosario D'agostino (Ita) DNS Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) DNS Bryan Falaschi (Ita) DNS Michele Lotti (Ita) DNS Michael Margesin (Ita) DNS Mattia Rossi