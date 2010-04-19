Trending

World Champion Schurter wins in Italy

Lechner victorious among the women

Image 1 of 6

The men's podium

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 2 of 6

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on his way to a win.

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 3 of 6

Nino Schurter on the last lap

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 4 of 6

World Champion Nino Schurter leads the race.

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 5 of 6

Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter concentrated at the start.

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 6 of 6

Following in dad's footsteps, Andri Frischknecht took his first under 17 win.

(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Eva Lechner won the Internazionali d'Italia - Marlene Sunshine Race in Nalles, Italy, on Sunday.

World Champion Nino Schurter and his teammate Florian Vogel were out to test their legs before the first World Cup next weekend. Vogel was also in his first race since the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race in March.

A lead group formed early on which contained Tony Longo (Full Dynamix), Stephan Tempier (Bianchi), Vogel and Schurter. The Italian Longo dropped back after a mechanical, but Frenchmen Tempier hung tough to challenge the two Scott Swisspower favorites.

Finally, the Swiss teammates got away on the final climb and it appeared they would go one-two at the end. However, to the surprise of the many spectators, Schurter crossed the line solo with no Vogel in sight. Tempier was second at 12 seconds.

Finally after waiting for another four minutes, Vogel crossed the line running in fifth place. On the last descent, he got too close to a security mat and ripped off his rear derailleur.

"More important than loosing first or second place is the confirmation that I'm in good shape and ready for the World Cup," said Vogel. "Another guy that seems to be more than ready is Nino. He looked very confident and is hungry to win more."

In the women's race, Lechner defeated Tanja Zakelj and Nathalie Schneitter.

Schurter's young teammate, Andri Frischknecht, won his first Under 17 race.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nino Schurter (Swi)
2Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
3Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
4Mike Felderer (Ita)
5Florian Vogel (Swi)
6Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
7Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
8Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
9Diego Rosa (Ita)
10Hannes Metzler (Aut)
11Pierre Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
12Umberto Corti (Ita)
13Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
14Marek Konwa (Pol)
15Tony Longo (Ita)
16Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
17Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
18Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
19Matthias Leisling (Ger)
20Franz Hofer (Ita)
21Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
22Igor Baretto (Ita)
23Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
24Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
25Martino Fruet (Ita)
26Michele Casagrande (Ita)
27Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
28Luca Braidot (Ita)
29Davide Di Marco (Ita)
30Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
31Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
32Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
33Martin Loo (Est)
34Ramon Bianchi (Ita)
35David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por)
36Michael Pesse (Ita)
37Roberto Crisi (Ita)
38Hubert Pollinger (Ita)
39Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)
40Yader Zoli (Ita)
41Matjaz Budin (Slo)
42Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
43Gunther Huber (Ita)
44Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
45Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
46Lorenzo Martelli (Ita)
47Daniele Mensi (Ita)
48Luca Ronchi (Ita)
49Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
50Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
51Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)
52Robert Kordez (Slo)
53Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)
54Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
55Mirko Manarin (Ita)
56Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
57Jernej Muzga (Slo)
58Maurizio Tasca (Ita)
59Giovanni Gatti (Ita)
60Daniele Concordia (Ita)
61Mattia Penna (Ita)
62Markus Preiss (Aut)
63Lukas Hollrigl (Aut)
64Martin Foger (Aut)
65Michele Pezzotta (Ita)
66Thomas Forer (Ita)
67Roberto Clausi (Ita)
68Samuele Porro (Ita)
69Davide Coato (Ita)
70Patrick Marcher (Ita)
71Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)
72Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
73Davide Finetto (Ita)
DNFShlomi Haimy (Isr)
DNFGerald Burgsteiner (Aut)
DNFPierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
DNFRobert Kircher (Aut)
DNFElia Silvestri (Ita)
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut)
DNFManuel Ebert (Ita)
DNFDmitry Medvedev (Rus)
DNFAlessandro Fontana (Ita)
DNFMarco Ponta (Ita)
DNFMichael Balek (Aut)
DNFAlexey Medvedev (Rus)
DNFMartino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
DNFMarco Metti (Ita)
DNFAndrea Ferrari (Ita)
DNFRobert Gehbauer (Aut)
DNFVittorio Oliva (Ita)
DNFGeorg Piazza (Ita)
DNFRoberto Saraceni (Ita)
DNFFrederick Thoni (Aut)
DNFValerio Domenico (Ita)
DNSSebastian Batchelor (GBr)
DNSLuka Vodopivec (Slo)
DNSFederico Rizza (Ita)
DNSMirko Farnisi (Ita)
DNSDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
DNSDaniele Braidot (Ita)
DNSHector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
DNSRosario D'agostino (Ita)
DNSOle Christian Fagerli (Nor)
DNSBryan Falaschi (Ita)
DNSMichele Lotti (Ita)
DNSMichael Margesin (Ita)
DNSMattia Rossi

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eva Lechner (Ita)
2Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
3Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
4Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
5Judith Pollinger (Ita)
6Serena Calvetti (Ita)
7Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)
8Nina Homovec (Slo)
9Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
10Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
11Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
12Claudia Sieder (Ita)
13Kristien Nelen (Bel)
14Claudia Andolina (Ita)
15Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
16Raffaela Saravo (Ita)
17Christina Verhas (Aut)
18Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)
19Sibylle Werth (Ita)
20Karin Tosato (Ita)
21Marta Pastore (Ita)
22Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
23Roberta Monaldini (SMr)
24Stefania Vecchio (Ita)
DNSElena Gaddoni (Ita)
DNSNina Gulino (Ita)
DNSMichela Battaglia (Ita)
DNSJerneja Tratnik (Slo)
DNSFrancesca Cucciniello (Ita)
DNSChiara Pastore (Ita)
DNSMariangela Cerati (Ita)
DNSVera Carrara (Ita)
DNFStephanie Wiedner (Aut)

 

