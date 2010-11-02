Trending

Achermann victorious in Steinmaur

Zwick, Müller round out podium

Full Results
1Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:34:42
2Martina Zwick (Ger)0:01:19
3Lise Müller (Swi)0:02:03
4Alexa Hüni (Ger)0:02:18
5Deborah Inauen (Swi)0:02:24
6Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)0:03:22
7Fanny Martinet (Swi)0:03:44
8Agnes Naumann (Ger)0:06:19

