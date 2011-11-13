Trending

Kupfernagel takes home soil win

Schweizer, Achermann on podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens (Ger) 380:41:08
2Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team (Ger) 220:00:02
3Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain (Swi) 230:00:50
4Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion (Swi) 210:01:57
5Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) 240:02:19
6Katrin Leumann (Swi) (Swi) 300:02:21
7Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf (Swi) 230:03:11
8Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil (Swi) 270:04:20
9Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) (Fra) 230:04:45
10Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell (Swi) 180:04:49
11Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino (Ita) 310:04:59
12Tatjana Dold (Ger) 300:05:23
13Valentine Grob (Swi) 210:08:24
14Rahel Bättig (Swi) 240:02:40

