Mourey claims another win in Germany
Cominelli, WIldhaber shut out locals
Elite Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:07
|2
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:00:06
|3
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:00:11
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|0:00:26
|6
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|8
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:00:35
|9
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:00:40
|10
|René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal
|0:00:42
|11
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine
|0:00:48
|12
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service
|0:00:55
|13
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg
|0:00:58
|14
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:01:07
|15
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|0:01:15
|16
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|17
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|18
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|0:01:26
|19
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|0:01:31
|20
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:01:41
|21
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|0:01:49
|22
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|0:02:07
|23
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|0:02:29
|24
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|0:02:32
|25
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Versluys
|0:02:33
|26
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|0:02:35
|27
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:02:36
|28
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:02:48
|29
|Severin Sagesser (Swi)
|0:03:00
|30
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|31
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|0:03:01
|32
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:03:13
|33
|Dario Stäuble (Swi)
|0:03:18
|34
|Jürg Graf (Swi) bsk Graf
|0:03:30
|35
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:03:38
|36
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|0:03:47
|37
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|0:03:55
|38
|Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau
|0:03:59
|39
|Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj
|0:04:03
|40
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thomus Racing Team
|0:04:04
|41
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:04:08
|42
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team
|0:05:10
|43
|Markus Kuriger (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach
|0:05:20
|44
|Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)
|0:06:29
|45
|Peter Erdin (Swi)
|0:06:32
|46
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle
|47
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|48
|Daniele Giustina (Ita) a.s.d. Trisports.it Bike
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy