Mourey claims another win in Germany

Cominelli, WIldhaber shut out locals

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:59:07
2Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:00:06
3Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:00:11
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:00:13
5Sascha Weber (Ger)0:00:26
6Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
7Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
8David Kasek (Cze)0:00:35
9Lars Forster (Swi)0:00:40
10René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal0:00:42
11Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine0:00:48
12Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service0:00:55
13Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg0:00:58
14Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:01:07
15Ralph Naef (Swi)0:01:15
16Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
17Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
18Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:01:26
19Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)0:01:31
20Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:01:41
21Raymond Kunzli (Swi)0:01:49
22Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:02:07
23Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco0:02:29
24Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco0:02:32
25Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Versluys0:02:33
26Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:02:35
28Filip Eberl (Cze)0:02:48
29Severin Sagesser (Swi)0:03:00
30Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
31Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:03:01
32Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:03:13
33Dario Stäuble (Swi)0:03:18
34Jürg Graf (Swi) bsk Graf0:03:30
35Julian Schelb (Ger)0:03:38
36Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control0:03:47
37Michael Winterberg (Swi)0:03:55
38Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau0:03:59
39Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj0:04:03
40Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thomus Racing Team0:04:04
41Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:04:08
42Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team0:05:10
43Markus Kuriger (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach0:05:20
44Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)0:06:29
45Peter Erdin (Swi)0:06:32
46Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle
47Petr Hampl (Cze)
48Daniele Giustina (Ita) a.s.d. Trisports.it Bike

