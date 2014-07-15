Brennauer dominates Thüringen Rundfahrt prologue
German claims early race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:05:58
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:10
|4
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10
|6
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:00:17
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|10
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|11
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:22
|13
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:26
|14
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|15
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:28
|16
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:00:29
|17
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|20
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:00:32
|21
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:32
|22
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:33
|23
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:34
|24
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:34
|25
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:34
|26
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|0:00:34
|27
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:34
|28
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:34
|29
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:35
|30
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:00:35
|31
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|32
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:36
|33
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:37
|34
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:40
|35
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|36
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:00:42
|37
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:43
|38
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:44
|39
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:44
|40
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:44
|41
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:45
|42
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|43
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:46
|44
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:46
|45
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:47
|46
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:00:47
|47
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|48
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:00:49
|49
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|50
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
|0:00:49
|51
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:51
|52
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|53
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:53
|54
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:53
|55
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:00:53
|56
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:55
|57
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:00:54
|58
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:54
|59
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:56
|60
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:56
|61
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:59
|62
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:00:59
|63
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:00:59
|64
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:01:00
|65
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:01:02
|66
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:01:04
|67
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:01:04
|68
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:01:08
|69
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:01:08
|70
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:01:13
|71
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|72
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:01:15
|73
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:01:22
|74
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:02:21
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized - Lululemon
|0:18:29
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Australia
|0:00:23
|4
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Germany
|0:00:50
|6
|Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|7
|Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:55
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:05
|9
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:01:17
|10
|Poland
|0:01:23
|11
|Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:01:28
|12
|Team Koga Ladies
|0:01:48
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:02:11
