Brennauer dominates Thüringen Rundfahrt prologue

German claims early race lead

Prologue winner Lisa Brennauer at the finish line

(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)
The podium with Lisa Brennauer (middle), Christine Majerus (left) and Trixi Worrack (right)

(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:05:58
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:09
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:10
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:00:10
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:00:10
6Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:00:17
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:18
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:19
9Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:21
10Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:21
11Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:21
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:22
13Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:26
14Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:27
15Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:28
16Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:00:29
17Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:29
18Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:31
19Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:32
20Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:00:32
21Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:32
22Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:33
23Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:34
24Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:34
25Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:34
26Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:00:34
27Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:34
28Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:34
29Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:35
30Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:00:35
31Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:35
32Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:36
33Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:37
34Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:40
35Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:43
36Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:00:42
37Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:43
38Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:44
39Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:44
40Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:44
41Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:45
42Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:45
43Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:46
44Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:46
45Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:00:47
46Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:00:47
47Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:48
48Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:00:49
49Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:49
50Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland0:00:49
51Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:00:51
52Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:51
53Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:53
54Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:53
55Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:53
56Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:55
57Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:54
58Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:54
59Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:00:56
60Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:56
61Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:59
62Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:00:59
63Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:59
64Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:01:00
65Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:01:02
66Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:01:04
67Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:01:04
68Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:01:08
69Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:08
70Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:01:13
71Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:01:15
72Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:15
73Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:01:22
74Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:21

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:26
2Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:05
3Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:08
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:08
5Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:00:15
6Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:17
8Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:18
9Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:19
10Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:00:19
11Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:00:21
12Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:21
13Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:24
14Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:25
15Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:27
16Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:00:28
17Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:29
18Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:37
19Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:37
20Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:00:40
21Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:41
22Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:48
23Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:00:55

Amateurs
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:06:08
2Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:00:07
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:12
4Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:22
5Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:00:22
6Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:24
7Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:00:24
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:25
9Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:00:26
10Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:26
11Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:28
12Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:31
13Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:00:33
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:34
15Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:35
16Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:35
17Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:36
18Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:37
19Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:00:37
20Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:38
21Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:00:39
22Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland0:00:40
23Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:00:41
24Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:41
25Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:43
26Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:43
27Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:43
28Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:45
29Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:44
30Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:45
31Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:00:46
32Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:46
33Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:49
34Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:00:49
35Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:50
36Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:50
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:00:52
38Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:54
39Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:55
40Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:00:58
41Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:59
42Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:05
43Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:01:12
44Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized - Lululemon0:18:29
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:10
3Australia0:00:23
4Bigla Cycling Team0:00:35
5Germany0:00:50
6Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:53
7Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:55
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:05
9Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:17
10Poland0:01:23
11Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:28
12Team Koga Ladies0:01:48
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:02:11

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:05:58
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:09
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:00:10
6Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:00:16
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:18
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:20
10Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:21
11Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:22
13Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:26
14Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:27
15Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:28
16Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
17Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:29
18Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:31
19Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:32
20Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
21Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:33
23Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
24Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:34
25Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
26Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
27Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
28Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:35
30Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
31Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
32Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
33Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:37
34Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:40
35Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:42
36Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
37Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
38Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:44
39Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
41Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:45
42Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
43Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
44Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:46
45Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
46Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:00:47
47Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
48Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:00:48
49Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
50Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland0:00:49
51Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:00:51
52Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
53Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:52
54Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:53
55Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
56Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:54
57Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
58Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
59Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:00:56
60Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
61Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:59
62Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
63Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
64Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
65Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:01:01
66Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:01:04
67Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
68Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:01:07
69Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:08
70Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:01:13
71Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:01:14
72Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:15
73Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:01:22
74Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:21

Amateurs classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:06:07
2Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:00:07
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:12
4Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:23
5Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
6Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:25
7Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
9Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:00:26
10Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
11Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:28
12Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:31
13Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:00:33
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:35
15Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:36
16Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
17Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
18Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:37
19Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
20Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:38
21Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:00:39
22Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland0:00:40
23Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:00:42
24Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
25Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:43
26Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:44
27Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
28Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:45
29Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
30Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
31Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:00:47
32Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
33Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:50
34Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
35Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
36Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:00:52
38Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:55
39Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
40Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:00:58
41Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:59
42Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:06
43Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:01:13
44Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:12

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:25
2Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:05
3Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:08
4Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:00:15
6Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
8Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:18
9Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:19
10Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
11Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:00:21
12Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:24
14Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:26
15Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:27
16Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:00:29
17Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
18Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:00:37
19Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
20Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:00:40
21Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:41
22Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:48
23Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:00:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized - Lululemon0:18:29
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:10
3Australia0:00:23
4Bigla Cycling Team0:00:35
5Germany0:00:50
6Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:53
7Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:55
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:05
9Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:17
10Poland0:01:23
11Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:28
12Team Koga Ladies0:01:48
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:02:11

