Pauwels prevails at GP Heuts

Van der Haar and Van Amerongen complete podium

The Internationale Cyclo-cross Heerlen was contested in wintry conditions.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Elite men's winner Kevin Pauwels

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The elite men await the start in Heerlen.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
David Van Der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) fixes a dropped chain.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The elite men are off!

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Thijs Van Amerongen (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl) rides to a podium finish.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Twan Van Den Brand (Orange Babies Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) finishes in second place.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
U23 world champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
David Van Der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) on the snowy parcours.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Men's podium (l-r): Lars van der Haar, Kevin Pauwels and Thijs Van Amerongen

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Men's podium (l-r): Lars van der Haar, Kevin Pauwels and Thijs Van Amerongen

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Thijs Al (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Gert-Jan Bosman (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Marco Bianco (L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Francis Mourey (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) en route to a 4th place finish.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) soloed to victory in Heerlen.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) wins the Internationale Cyclo-cross Heerlen.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) warms up on a trainer

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Full Results
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:59:30
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:13
3Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:01:09
4Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles0:01:28
5Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
7Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:30
8David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
9Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
10Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
11Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:01:44
12Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:02
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:18
14Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:37
15Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:09
16Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
17Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:54
18Jordy Luisman (Ned) CRT Raalte
19Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:40
20Kaj Slenter (Ned)0:06:00
21Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
22Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel
23Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
24Paul Schuurmans (Ned)
25Thomas Rieff (Ned)
26Talius Kalina (Ltu)
27Bryan Van Den Hoek (Ned)

