Pauwels prevails at GP Heuts
Van der Haar and Van Amerongen complete podium
Elite Men: -
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:59:30
|2
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:01:09
|4
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|0:01:28
|5
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|7
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:30
|8
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|9
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|10
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|11
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:01:44
|12
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:18
|14
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:37
|15
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:09
|16
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|17
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|18
|Jordy Luisman (Ned) CRT Raalte
|19
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|20
|Kaj Slenter (Ned)
|0:06:00
|21
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|22
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel
|23
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|24
|Paul Schuurmans (Ned)
|25
|Thomas Rieff (Ned)
|26
|Talius Kalina (Ltu)
|27
|Bryan Van Den Hoek (Ned)
