Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bilal Akgul (Tur)1:24:20
2Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:02:00
3Halil Korkmaz (Tur)0:07:00
4Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:12:18
5Mikail Simsek (Tur)0:13:42
6Yavuz Kilim (Tur)0:14:28
7Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:14:55
8Mehmet Kurt (Tur)0:16:36
9Besik Gevasheli (Geo)
10Kamil Akalp (Tur)
11Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
12Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
13Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
14Ugur Goksu (Tur)
15Ilyas Cadirci (Tur)
16Ali Çakas (Tur)
17Ismail Unal (Tur)
18Halil Kalic (Tur)
DNSHuseyin Tolga Gok (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)0:56:48
2Semra Yetis (Tur)0:03:32
3Gul Celebi (Tur)0:15:44
4Ayris Isik (Tur)0:28:37
5Pelin Bayram (Tur)

