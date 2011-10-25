Trending

Akgul wins in Turkey

Belomoyna stands atop women's podium

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bilal Akgul (Tur)1:22:28
2Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:00:43
3Sina Soluksaran (IRI)0:00:44
4Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:02:40
5Mohsen Ramezani Alavi (IRI)0:02:55
6Faraz Shokri (IRI)0:03:03
7Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:03:43
8Yavuz Kilim (Tur)0:03:58
9Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:04:20
10Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
11Naser Pourhashemi (IRI)0:09:59
12Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)0:10:26
13Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:10:33
14Ali Çakas (Tur)0:10:46
15Kaveh Kebriaei (Tur)0:16:07
16Kerem Anil (Tur)
17Erdinc Palavan (Tur)
DNFBeyhan Golcayir (Tur)
DNSSamet Ceylan (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)1:02:39
2Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)0:07:26
3Semra Yetis (Tur)0:08:40
4Pelin Bayram (Tur)
5Ayris Isik (Tur)

