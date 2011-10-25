Akgul wins in Turkey
Belomoyna stands atop women's podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|1:22:28
|2
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:00:43
|3
|Sina Soluksaran (IRI)
|0:00:44
|4
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:02:40
|5
|Mohsen Ramezani Alavi (IRI)
|0:02:55
|6
|Faraz Shokri (IRI)
|0:03:03
|7
|Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
|0:03:43
|8
|Yavuz Kilim (Tur)
|0:03:58
|9
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:04:20
|10
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|11
|Naser Pourhashemi (IRI)
|0:09:59
|12
|Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
|0:10:26
|13
|Kamil Akalp (Tur)
|0:10:33
|14
|Ali Çakas (Tur)
|0:10:46
|15
|Kaveh Kebriaei (Tur)
|0:16:07
|16
|Kerem Anil (Tur)
|17
|Erdinc Palavan (Tur)
|DNF
|Beyhan Golcayir (Tur)
|DNS
|Samet Ceylan (Tur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|1:02:39
|2
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
|0:07:26
|3
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:08:40
|4
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
|5
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
