Van Der Poel spoils party for Belgians

Dutchman takes junior win

Results
1David Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team0:39:43
2Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek0:00:05
3Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:00:16
4Diether Sweeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek0:00:33
5Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Team Saeco Heist o/d Berg
6Jens Adams (Bel) Avia Cycling Team0:00:50
7Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek0:00:51
8Bart De Vocht (Bel) Team Saeco Focus 2012 VZW0:00:53
9Floris De Tier (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West VZW0:01:13
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:02:05
11Frederik Geerts (Bel) Bodysol- Lotto Cycling Team Menen Vzw0:02:17
12Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) De Dijlespurters V.V. Mechelen0:02:57
13Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Bodysol- Lotto Cycling Team Menen Vzw0:03:04
14Jelle Cant (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:04:19
15Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)0:04:23
16Mike Van Aken (Bel) Koninklijke Hoboken W.A.C. VZW0:04:25
17Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:05:37
18Niels Ooms (Bel)0:05:57
19Stijn Gielen (Bel) K.S.W. De Demerspurters Haacht-Betekom0:06:30
20Olivier Vandevyver (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:06:44
21Charles-Etienne Lambert (Bel)0:07:30
22Niels Verdijck (Bel) BMX Ranst VZW-1lap
23Robin Delanghe (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
24Bjarne De Vroe (Bel)-2laps
25Arne Wynants (Bel)-3laps

