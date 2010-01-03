Van Der Poel spoils party for Belgians
Dutchman takes junior win
|1
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:39:43
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|0:00:05
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:00:16
|4
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|0:00:33
|5
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Team Saeco Heist o/d Berg
|6
|Jens Adams (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|0:00:51
|8
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) Team Saeco Focus 2012 VZW
|0:00:53
|9
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West VZW
|0:01:13
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|11
|Frederik Geerts (Bel) Bodysol- Lotto Cycling Team Menen Vzw
|0:02:17
|12
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) De Dijlespurters V.V. Mechelen
|0:02:57
|13
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Bodysol- Lotto Cycling Team Menen Vzw
|0:03:04
|14
|Jelle Cant (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|15
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)
|0:04:23
|16
|Mike Van Aken (Bel) Koninklijke Hoboken W.A.C. VZW
|0:04:25
|17
|Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|18
|Niels Ooms (Bel)
|0:05:57
|19
|Stijn Gielen (Bel) K.S.W. De Demerspurters Haacht-Betekom
|0:06:30
|20
|Olivier Vandevyver (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|21
|Charles-Etienne Lambert (Bel)
|0:07:30
|22
|Niels Verdijck (Bel) BMX Ranst VZW
|-1lap
|23
|Robin Delanghe (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|24
|Bjarne De Vroe (Bel)
|-2laps
|25
|Arne Wynants (Bel)
|-3laps
