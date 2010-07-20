Trending

House a cut above Menzies in Whitnall

Schneider holds off Allar in women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
2Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis)
3Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
4Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
5Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
6Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
7Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
8Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose)
9James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
10Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
11Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
12Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
13John Minturn (AXA Equitable-CRCA)
14Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
15Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
16Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose)
17Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling)
18Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
19Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose)
20Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
21Bryan Larsen (RANCHO'S CYCLING TEAM)
22Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita)
23Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
24Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
25Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
26Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
27Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
28John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
29Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
30Nathan Kupperstock (Pelotonia Cycling p/b roll:)
31Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose)
32David Moyer (XXX RACING - ATHELTICO)
33Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
34Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose)
35Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
36Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
37Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
38Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
39Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
40Logan Vonbokel (MERCY ELITE CYCLING TEAM)
41Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
42Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)
43Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
44Christopher Bailey (Svelte Cycles)
45Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
46Peter Hurst (AXA EQUITABLE CYCLING TEAM/CRCA)
47Philip Clarke (Team Trek)
48David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
49Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose)
50Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
51Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
52Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
53Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
54Keaton Hanson (Dogfish Racing)
55Dewey Dickey (Mercy/Specialized)
56Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
57Chris Hall (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
58Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
59Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
60Adam Mills (MERCY ELITE CYCLING TEAM)
61Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
62Robert Quinn (Racing Republic)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
2Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
3Laura Mccaughey (Salamander)
4Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
5Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
6Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
7Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
8Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
9Kelley Hess (TEAM KENDA)
10Rebecca Wellons (BMW - Bianchi)
11Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
12Maura Kinsella
13Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
14Loren Eggenschwiler (Hotter 'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Tea)

Latest on Cyclingnews