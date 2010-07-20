House a cut above Menzies in Whitnall
Schneider holds off Allar in women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|2
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis)
|3
|Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
|4
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|5
|Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
|6
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|7
|Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose)
|9
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|10
|Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
|11
|Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
|12
|Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|13
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable-CRCA)
|14
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GearGrinder)
|15
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|16
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose)
|17
|Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling)
|18
|Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|19
|Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose)
|20
|Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
|21
|Bryan Larsen (RANCHO'S CYCLING TEAM)
|22
|Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita)
|23
|Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|24
|Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|25
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|26
|Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
|27
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/RBM)
|28
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|29
|Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
|30
|Nathan Kupperstock (Pelotonia Cycling p/b roll:)
|31
|Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose)
|32
|David Moyer (XXX RACING - ATHELTICO)
|33
|Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
|34
|Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose)
|35
|Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
|36
|Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
|37
|Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
|38
|Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|39
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|40
|Logan Vonbokel (MERCY ELITE CYCLING TEAM)
|41
|Alex Wieseler (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|42
|Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)
|43
|Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
|44
|Christopher Bailey (Svelte Cycles)
|45
|Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|46
|Peter Hurst (AXA EQUITABLE CYCLING TEAM/CRCA)
|47
|Philip Clarke (Team Trek)
|48
|David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|49
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose)
|50
|Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|51
|Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|52
|Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|53
|Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|54
|Keaton Hanson (Dogfish Racing)
|55
|Dewey Dickey (Mercy/Specialized)
|56
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|57
|Chris Hall (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|58
|Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
|59
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|60
|Adam Mills (MERCY ELITE CYCLING TEAM)
|61
|Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|62
|Robert Quinn (Racing Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
|2
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|3
|Laura Mccaughey (Salamander)
|4
|Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
|5
|Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
|6
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|7
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|8
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
|9
|Kelley Hess (TEAM KENDA)
|10
|Rebecca Wellons (BMW - Bianchi)
|11
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|12
|Maura Kinsella
|13
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|14
|Loren Eggenschwiler (Hotter 'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Tea)
