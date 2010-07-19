Passeron grabs second win
Gendron wins women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|2
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|3
|Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|4
|Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
|5
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|6
|Hilton Clarke (United Health Care)
|7
|Erik Loberg (Nova ISCorp)
|8
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|9
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|10
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|11
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|12
|Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
|13
|Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
|14
|Josh Gillingham (Nova ISCorp)
|15
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|16
|James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|17
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|18
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|20
|Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
|21
|(Unknown Rider)
|22
|Gregory Christian (Panther/RGF Cycling p/b Felt Bicycles)
|23
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Spinergy)
|24
|Tomasz Boba (WDT/ALLVOI INTERNATIONAL CYCLING TEAM)
|25
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|26
|Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|27
|Peter Strittmatter (XXX Racing)
|28
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|29
|Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
|2
|Laura Parsons
|3
|Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
|5
|Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
|6
|Debbie Dust (Bouledougue Tout Noir)
|7
|Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
|8
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|9
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|10
|Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles)
|11
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|12
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|13
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
|14
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|15
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
|16
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|17
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
|18
|Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
|19
|Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
|20
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|21
|Skye Armstrong (Bicycle John's Serious Cycling)
|22
|Stacy Appelwick (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
