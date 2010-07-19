Trending

Passeron grabs second win

Gendron wins women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
2Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
3Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
4Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
5James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
6Hilton Clarke (United Health Care)
7Erik Loberg (Nova ISCorp)
8Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
9Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
10Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
11Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
12Carlos Uran (Colombia National)
13Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
14Josh Gillingham (Nova ISCorp)
15Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
16James Langedyk (Garneau Club Chaussure)
17Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
18Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
19Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
20Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
21(Unknown Rider)
22Gregory Christian (Panther/RGF Cycling p/b Felt Bicycles)
23Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling presented by Spinergy)
24Tomasz Boba (WDT/ALLVOI INTERNATIONAL CYCLING TEAM)
25Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
26Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
27Peter Strittmatter (XXX Racing)
28Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
29Andrew Otte (Purdue University)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
2Laura Parsons
3Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA)
4Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
5Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
6Debbie Dust (Bouledougue Tout Noir)
7Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
8Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
9Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
10Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles)
11Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
12Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
13Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
14Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
15Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
16Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
17Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
18Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
19Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
20Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
21Skye Armstrong (Bicycle John's Serious Cycling)
22Stacy Appelwick (Bouledogue Tout Noir)

