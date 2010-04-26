Trending

Wagner wins in North Holland

Skil-Shimano rider out-sprints Omloop, Mouris to take second season victory

Results

1Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:46:24
2Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
5Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
6Erwan Brenterch (Fra)
7Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Ivor Bruin (Ned)
10Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
11Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
12Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
13Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
14Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:15
15Francois Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:00:22
16Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
17Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:04:50
18Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
19Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
21Steven Stenekes (Ned)
22James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
23Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
24Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Sander Lormans (Ned)
26Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
27Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
28Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
29Jake Griffin (Ned)
30Dion Beukeboom (Ned)
31Frank Scherzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
32Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
34Rudy Vriend (Ned)
35Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
36Pim Ligthart (Ned)
37Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
38Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
39Daan Meijers (Ned)
40Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental
41Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
42Jesse De Haan (Ned)
43Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
44Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
45Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned)
46Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
47Dex Groen (Ned)
48Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental
49Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
50Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
51Ramon Windt (Ned)
52Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
53Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
54Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
55Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
56Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
57Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
58Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
59Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD - Neri
60Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
61Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
62Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
63Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
64Tom Van Der Meer (Ned)
65Makato Shimada (Jpn)
66Ruud Aerts (Ned)
67Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
68Stefan Cohnen (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
69Joost Spring In T Veld (Ned)
70Jasper Lenferink (Ned)
71Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
72Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
73Peter Koning (Ned)
74Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
76Jos Pronk (Ned)
77Wim Botman (Ned)

