Wagner wins in North Holland
Skil-Shimano rider out-sprints Omloop, Mouris to take second season victory
Results
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:46:24
|2
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|6
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra)
|7
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ivor Bruin (Ned)
|10
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|11
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|12
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|13
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|14
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:15
|15
|Francois Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:00:22
|16
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|0:04:50
|18
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|19
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|20
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|21
|Steven Stenekes (Ned)
|22
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|23
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|24
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|Sander Lormans (Ned)
|26
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|27
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|28
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|29
|Jake Griffin (Ned)
|30
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned)
|31
|Frank Scherzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|32
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|34
|Rudy Vriend (Ned)
|35
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned)
|37
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|38
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Daan Meijers (Ned)
|40
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|41
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|42
|Jesse De Haan (Ned)
|43
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|44
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|45
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned)
|46
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
|47
|Dex Groen (Ned)
|48
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|49
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|50
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|51
|Ramon Windt (Ned)
|52
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|53
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|54
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|55
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|56
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|57
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|58
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD - Neri
|60
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|61
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|62
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|63
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|64
|Tom Van Der Meer (Ned)
|65
|Makato Shimada (Jpn)
|66
|Ruud Aerts (Ned)
|67
|Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|68
|Stefan Cohnen (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|69
|Joost Spring In T Veld (Ned)
|70
|Jasper Lenferink (Ned)
|71
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|72
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|73
|Peter Koning (Ned)
|74
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jos Pronk (Ned)
|77
|Wim Botman (Ned)
