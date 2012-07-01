Bazzana sprints to victory on Tour of Austria's opening stage
Team Type 1-Sanofi Italian assumes GC lead
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3:54:48
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|6
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|18
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|21
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|23
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|29
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|35
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|36
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|38
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|39
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|40
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|41
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|43
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|45
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|49
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|50
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|53
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|54
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|57
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|58
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|61
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|64
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|66
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|67
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|69
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|71
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|72
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|76
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|79
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|83
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:34
|84
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:35
|85
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:38
|86
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|0:00:43
|87
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:00:51
|93
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|94
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|95
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:59
|96
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|97
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|98
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:01:15
|99
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:29
|101
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:35
|102
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:38
|103
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|104
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:41
|105
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|106
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|107
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:08:36
|108
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|109
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|110
|Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|111
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|112
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|113
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|114
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|115
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|116
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|117
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|118
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|119
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|123
|Gernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|124
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|126
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|127
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|128
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|129
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|130
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|0:10:38
|131
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|132
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|135
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|136
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|137
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|139
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|140
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:16:13
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|11:44:24
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Team NetApp
|8
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:11
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Team Vorarlberg
|11
|Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|15
|RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:00:33
|16
|Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:08
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|10
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|7
|7
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|8
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|4
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|13
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|14
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|1
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:54:44
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:04
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|6
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|7
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:00:07
|11
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:15
|12
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|13
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|17
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|19
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|20
|David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:34
|23
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|24
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:39
|25
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:55
|26
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|28
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:19
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:42
|30
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:08:36
|31
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:08:40
|32
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|33
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|34
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|35
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Gernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|39
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|40
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:10:42
|41
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
