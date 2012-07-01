Trending

Bazzana sprints to victory on Tour of Austria's opening stage

Team Type 1-Sanofi Italian assumes GC lead

Kisses, salami, champagne and a yellow jersey for Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alessnadro Bazzana (Team Type 1) gets kisses for the stage win

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
A happy Team Type 1 after the stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alessandro Bazzana of Team Type 1 takes the sprint to win the first stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton doesn't have time to admire the lovely Alpine scenery

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Acqua e Sapone pulls the peloton along

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Full Results
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3:54:48
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
6Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
16Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
17Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
21David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
22Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
23Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
28Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
29Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
32Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
36Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
37Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
38Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
39Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
40Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
41Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
43Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
45Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
46Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
48Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
49Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
50Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
53Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
54Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
57Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
58Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
59Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
61Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
66Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
67Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
68Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
69Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
70Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
71Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
72Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:23
76Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
79Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
82Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
83Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:34
84Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:35
85Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:38
86Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:00:43
87Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
89Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:00:51
93Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
94Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
95Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:59
96Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
97Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:13
98Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:01:15
99Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:29
101Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:35
102Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:38
103Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
104Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:41
105Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
106Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
107Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:36
108Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
109Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
110Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
111Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
112Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
113Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
114Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
115Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
116Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
117Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
118Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
119Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
123Gernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
124Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
125Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
126Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
127Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
128Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
129Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
130Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:10:38
131Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
132Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
133Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
135Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
136Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
137Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
138Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
139Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
140Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
141Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:13

Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan11:44:24
2Colnago - CSF Inox
3BMC Racing Team
4Katusha Team
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Movistar Team
7Team NetApp
8Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:11
9Acqua & Sapone
10Team Vorarlberg
11Tirol Cycling Team
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
13Astana Pro Team
14WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
15RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:00:33
16Bretagne - Schuller
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
18Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:08

General classification after stage 1
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3:54:38
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:10
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
6Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
16Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
17Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
18Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
21David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
22Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
23Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
28Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
29Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
30Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
31Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
32Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
36Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
37Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
38Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
39Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
40Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
41Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:00:13
43Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:19
44Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
45Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
47Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
48Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
51Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
55Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
56Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
58Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
59Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
61Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
66Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
67Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
68Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
69Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
70Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
71Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
72Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:33
76Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
79Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
82Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
83Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:44
84Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:45
85Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:48
86Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:00:53
87Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
89Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:01
93Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
94Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
95Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:09
96Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
97Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:23
98Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:01:25
99Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:39
101Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
102Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:48
103Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
104Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:51
105Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
106Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
107Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:08:42
108Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:46
109Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
110Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
111Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
112Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
113Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
114Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
115Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
116Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
117Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
118Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
119Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
121Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
124Gernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
125Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
126Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
127Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
128Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
129Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
130Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:44
131Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:10:48
132Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
133Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
135Michael Schwaiger (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
136Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
137Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
138Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
139Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
140Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
141Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:23

Points classification
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein10
4Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi8
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team7
7Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
8Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan4
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp4
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
13Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
14Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Mountains classification
1Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1

U25 riders classification
1Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:54:44
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:04
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
6Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
7Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:00:07
11Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:15
12Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
13Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
14George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
17Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
18Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
19Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
20David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:27
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:34
23Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
24Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:39
25Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
26Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:17
28Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:19
29Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:42
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:08:36
31Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:08:40
32Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
33Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
34Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
36Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Gernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
39Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
40Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:10:42
41Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams classification
1RadioShack-Nissan11:44:24
2Colnago - CSF Inox
3BMC Racing Team
4Katusha Team
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Movistar Team
7Team NetApp
8Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:11
9Acqua & Sapone
10Team Vorarlberg
11Tirol Cycling Team
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
13Astana Pro Team
14WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
15RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:00:33
16Bretagne - Schuller
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
18Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:08

