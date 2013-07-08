Trending

Milatz breaks record with Bundesliga victory in Saalhausen

Engen wins final race and German national series overall

Image 1 of 9

Alexandra Engen on the downhill

Alexandra Engen on the downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 2 of 9

The start of the elite men's cross country in Saalhausen

The start of the elite men's cross country in Saalhausen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 9

Moritz Milatz climbs

Moritz Milatz climbs
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 9

Moritz Milatz (BMC) wins in the Bundesliga finals in Saalhausen

Moritz Milatz (BMC) wins in the Bundesliga finals in Saalhausen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 9

Moritz Milatz on a downhill

Moritz Milatz on a downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 9

Martin Gluth leads the men's final in the eliminator

Martin Gluth leads the men's final in the eliminator
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 9

Martin Gluth leads

Martin Gluth leads
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 9

Andy Eyring, Martin Gluth and Titouan Perrin Ganier sprint for the finish

Andy Eyring, Martin Gluth and Titouan Perrin Ganier sprint for the finish
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 9

Alexandra Engen wins the women's elimiantor in Saalhausen

Alexandra Engen wins the women's elimiantor in Saalhausen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Top favorites Moritz Milatz and Alexandra Engen won the finals of the International MTB-Bundesliga in Saalhausen this weekend, and each secured the victory in the overall standings. Milatz beat Markus Schulte-Lünzum and Manuel Fumic, while Engen held off Hanna Klein and Nina Wrobel. The U23 race was won by Christian Pfäffle.

Men

In the first of the eight-lap men's race, Moritz Milatz was riding in the front group, but he had some problems with his front brake. "I lost control for a moment and lost the group. But at last I was lucky that I didn't have a big crash" said the German.

Luckily, Milatz was able to close the gap to the leading group, but then he hit a branch with his bike and lost contact again. In the third lap, he finally made it to the top three.

Markus Schulte-Lünzum dictated the pace up front, closely followed by the Swede Matthias Wengelin and Manuel Fumic.

The lead group of four stayed together for some time and upped the pace. However, soon afterwards Fumic fell back, while by the end of the fourth lap, Schulte-Lünzum suffered from a rear wheel mechanical. But the later rider quickly managed to reconnect with Fumic, and both men raced onward, riding behind the leading duo.

Afterwards, Milatz managed to shake off Wengelin during the sixth lap and powered away to victory.

"It all went well today. I think I'm in good shape again. This was my first good race after my illness in May," said Milatz, happy about his fourth victory in Saalhausen. He sealed up the overall victory as well, making himself to a Bundesliga overall record winner.

In the meantime, Schulte-Lünzum closed the gap on Wengelin in the penultimate lap. "I was able to catch up with him quickly. I'm super happy. You never know, but I think Moritz was stronger than me," said the German U23 champion who crossed the finish line 1:32 minutes behind Milatz (1:33:07).

Twenty-five seconds later, Fumic crossed the line in third. He beat Wengelin in the final lap. "I'm really happy that it went so well. Halfway into the race, I was still holding on, but it was pretty clear. I couldn't keep up, especially in the descents," said Fumic.

Wengelin (at 2:14) came in fourth, ahead of the Belgian Kevin van Hoovels (2:49). Milatz won the overall standings ahead of Schulte-Lünzum and Simon Stiebjahn (Titisee-Neustadt), who finished seventh.

Women

Alexandra Engen dominated the women's race, but Hanna Klein proved to be a strong competitor. The leading duo took off from the first lap after Klein's attack and the two rode together for three laps.

"It was fun riding next to Hanna," said Engen after the race. They opened up a minute gap on the rest of the field. "It worked great," said Klein as well.

But Engen, who is ranked second in the world, attacked on the fourth lap of the seven-lap race and managed to pull away from Klein. "I wanted to go really fast," said Engen. Her rival had to follow her. The Swede had problems especially in the flat sections.

Nevertheless, Hanna Klein gave a strong fight. She crossed the line 40 seconds behind Engen (1:38:36) and was very satisfied. "I'm actually surprised that it went so well. I could have pushed to the limits, but I didn't," said Klein who, despite her second place, couldn't improve her position in the overall standings. She is third, behind Engen and the injured Adelheid Morath.

To the surprise of many, Nina Wrobel crossed the line in third ( at2:44). In the second half of the 29.4-kilomete race, Wrobel proved to be a better rider than her companions Elisabeth Brandau and Helen Grobert.

"I had back problems in the opening laps. But then it all went well. I think I couldn't catch up with Alex and Hanna anyway," said Wrobel.

The best U23 rider was Helen Grobert who came in fifth (7:11), behind the Argentinian Jaquelina Alvarez (5:19).

Under 23

Christian Pfäffle celebrated his second U23 Bundesliga victory of his career in Saalhausen. He won the 29.4-kilomete race in 1:23:07, 21 seconds ahead of Julian Schelb and 49 seconds in front of the Colombian Jonathan Villegas Botero.

In the beginning, Pfäffle rode together with Schelb in the front, but he suffered a mechanical in the fourth lap and lost almost a minute. However, he bounced back quickly and won the race.

U23 overall winner Jens Schuermans from Belgium crossed the line in fourth (1:21), followed by Martin Gluth in fifth (1:34).

Gluth and Engen win the eliminator

Alexandra Engen and Martin Gluth won the eliminator on Saturday night. The world champion defeated the World Cup third-placed in Albstadt, Nadine Rieder (Topeak-Ergon) and Veronika Brüchle (Stevens Schubert). Martin Gluth won the finals ahead of Frenchman Titouan Perrin-Ganier (Focus-Rotor). Andy Eyring (Bergamont) was third.

The overall victories in the Bundesliga eliminator standings went to Engen and Stiebjahn (Team Bulls), who was fifth in Saalhausen.

Full Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moritz Milatz (Ger)1:33:07
2Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:01:32
3Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:01:57
4Matthias Wengelin (Swe)0:02:14
5Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:02:49
6Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)0:03:34
7Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:03:36
8Markus Bauer (Ger)0:05:17
9Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:06:21
10Torsten Marx (Ger)0:06:58
11Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:07:24
12Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:07:51
13Olof Jonsson (Swe)0:08:19
14José Juan Escarcega (Mex)0:09:35
15Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)0:09:44
16Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:10:15
17Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:11:54
18Michael Stieglbauer (Ger)0:12:47
19Samuel Rosenkranz (Ger)0:13:12
20Severin Schweisguth (Ger)0:14:31
21Marc Odrosek (Ger)
22Steffen Greger (Ger)
23Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
24Jochen Coconcelli (Ger)
25Stefan Schairer (Ger)
26Tobias Blum (Ger)
27Michell Schulze (Ger)
28Timo Häfner (Ger)
29Marco Intravaia (Ger)
30Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
31Christian Ludewig (Ger)

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)1:38:36
2Hanna Klein (Ger)0:00:40
3Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:02:44
4Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)0:05:19
5Helen Grobert (Ger)0:07:11
6Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:07:15
7Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:08:15
8Majlen Müller (Ger)0:15:08
9Stephanie Dohrn (Ger)
10Lena Wehrle (Ger)
11Theresa Wolfrum (Ger)
12Hannah Traupe (Ger)
13Vanessa Kleih (Ger)
14Natalie Reifschneider (Ger)
15Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)

U23 men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Pfäffle (Ger)1:23:07
2Julian Schelb (Ger)0:00:21
3Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:00:49
4Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:01:21
5Martin Gluth (Ger)0:01:34
6Didier Bats (Bel)0:02:31
7Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:02:57
8Martin Frey (Ger)0:03:08
9Aaron Beck (Ger)0:03:29
10Louis Wolf (Ger)0:04:30
11Simon Schilli (Ger)0:04:31
12David Simon (Ger)0:04:37
13Maximilian Maier (Ger)0:06:03
14Christopher Platt (Ger)0:06:27
15Alexander Gläser (Ger)
16Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)0:07:23
17Isak Jonsson (Swe)0:08:41
18Jonas Müller (Ger)0:08:47
19Markus Siebert (Ger)0:09:35
20Tim Rosenkranz (Ger)0:09:51
21Michael Feinauer (Ger)0:09:56
22Robert Traupe (Ger)0:10:06
23Michael Wanski (Ger)0:10:37
24Marvin Schmidt (Ger)0:11:07
25Florian Kortüm (Ger)0:11:23
26Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:12:09
27Sam Weber (Ger)0:12:19
28Yves Ketterer (Ger)
29Alessandro Sepp (Ger)
30Jakob Britz (Ger)
31Andre Schutz (Ger)
32Marcel Lehrian (Ger)
33Constantin Kolb (Ger)
34Felix Legler (Ger)
35Benjamin Schmidt (Isr)
36Anselm Wüllner (Ger)
37Christian Schöllhorn (Ger)
38Tobias Sindlinger (Ger)
39Marcel Pöter (Ger)
40Jan Eric Müller (Ger)
41Clemens Zech (Ger)

Elite men eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Gluth (Ger)
2Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
3Andy Eyring (Ger)
4Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)
5Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
6Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
7Markus Bauer (Ger)
8Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
9Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
10Sam Weber (Ger)
11Florian Kortüm (Ger)
12Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
13Jonas Müller (Ger)
14Julian Schelb (Ger)
15Lubomir Vojta (Cze)
16Till Bönisch (Ger)
17Alexander Gläser (Ger)
18Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra)
19Timo Häfner (Ger)
20Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
21Georg Egger (Ger)
22Moritz Milatz (Ger)
23Simon Schilli (Ger)
24Martin Frey (Ger)
25Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
26David Simon (Ger)
27Constantin Kolb (Ger)
28Sean Christopher Feldhaus (Ger)
29Javier Rodriguez Perez (Spa)
30Michael Stieglbauer (Ger)
31Erick Fierro (Ecu)
32Robert Traupe (Ger)
33Tobias Wagner (Ger)

Elite women eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)
2Nadine Rieder (Ger)
3Veronika Brüchle (Ger)
4Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
5Lena Wehrle (Ger)
6Chiara Eberle (Ger)
7Majlen Müller (Ger)
8Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
9Simone Hagengruber (Ger)
10Hannah Traupe (Ger)
11Vanessa Kleih (Ger)
12Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)

Latest on Cyclingnews