Image 1 of 9 Alexandra Engen on the downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 9 The start of the elite men's cross country in Saalhausen (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 9 Moritz Milatz climbs (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 9 Moritz Milatz (BMC) wins in the Bundesliga finals in Saalhausen (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 9 Moritz Milatz on a downhill (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 9 Martin Gluth leads the men's final in the eliminator (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 9 Martin Gluth leads (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 9 Andy Eyring, Martin Gluth and Titouan Perrin Ganier sprint for the finish (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 9 Alexandra Engen wins the women's elimiantor in Saalhausen (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Top favorites Moritz Milatz and Alexandra Engen won the finals of the International MTB-Bundesliga in Saalhausen this weekend, and each secured the victory in the overall standings. Milatz beat Markus Schulte-Lünzum and Manuel Fumic, while Engen held off Hanna Klein and Nina Wrobel. The U23 race was won by Christian Pfäffle.

Men

In the first of the eight-lap men's race, Moritz Milatz was riding in the front group, but he had some problems with his front brake. "I lost control for a moment and lost the group. But at last I was lucky that I didn't have a big crash" said the German.

Luckily, Milatz was able to close the gap to the leading group, but then he hit a branch with his bike and lost contact again. In the third lap, he finally made it to the top three.

Markus Schulte-Lünzum dictated the pace up front, closely followed by the Swede Matthias Wengelin and Manuel Fumic.

The lead group of four stayed together for some time and upped the pace. However, soon afterwards Fumic fell back, while by the end of the fourth lap, Schulte-Lünzum suffered from a rear wheel mechanical. But the later rider quickly managed to reconnect with Fumic, and both men raced onward, riding behind the leading duo.

Afterwards, Milatz managed to shake off Wengelin during the sixth lap and powered away to victory.

"It all went well today. I think I'm in good shape again. This was my first good race after my illness in May," said Milatz, happy about his fourth victory in Saalhausen. He sealed up the overall victory as well, making himself to a Bundesliga overall record winner.

In the meantime, Schulte-Lünzum closed the gap on Wengelin in the penultimate lap. "I was able to catch up with him quickly. I'm super happy. You never know, but I think Moritz was stronger than me," said the German U23 champion who crossed the finish line 1:32 minutes behind Milatz (1:33:07).

Twenty-five seconds later, Fumic crossed the line in third. He beat Wengelin in the final lap. "I'm really happy that it went so well. Halfway into the race, I was still holding on, but it was pretty clear. I couldn't keep up, especially in the descents," said Fumic.

Wengelin (at 2:14) came in fourth, ahead of the Belgian Kevin van Hoovels (2:49). Milatz won the overall standings ahead of Schulte-Lünzum and Simon Stiebjahn (Titisee-Neustadt), who finished seventh.

Women

Alexandra Engen dominated the women's race, but Hanna Klein proved to be a strong competitor. The leading duo took off from the first lap after Klein's attack and the two rode together for three laps.

"It was fun riding next to Hanna," said Engen after the race. They opened up a minute gap on the rest of the field. "It worked great," said Klein as well.

But Engen, who is ranked second in the world, attacked on the fourth lap of the seven-lap race and managed to pull away from Klein. "I wanted to go really fast," said Engen. Her rival had to follow her. The Swede had problems especially in the flat sections.

Nevertheless, Hanna Klein gave a strong fight. She crossed the line 40 seconds behind Engen (1:38:36) and was very satisfied. "I'm actually surprised that it went so well. I could have pushed to the limits, but I didn't," said Klein who, despite her second place, couldn't improve her position in the overall standings. She is third, behind Engen and the injured Adelheid Morath.

To the surprise of many, Nina Wrobel crossed the line in third ( at2:44). In the second half of the 29.4-kilomete race, Wrobel proved to be a better rider than her companions Elisabeth Brandau and Helen Grobert.

"I had back problems in the opening laps. But then it all went well. I think I couldn't catch up with Alex and Hanna anyway," said Wrobel.

The best U23 rider was Helen Grobert who came in fifth (7:11), behind the Argentinian Jaquelina Alvarez (5:19).

Under 23

Christian Pfäffle celebrated his second U23 Bundesliga victory of his career in Saalhausen. He won the 29.4-kilomete race in 1:23:07, 21 seconds ahead of Julian Schelb and 49 seconds in front of the Colombian Jonathan Villegas Botero.

In the beginning, Pfäffle rode together with Schelb in the front, but he suffered a mechanical in the fourth lap and lost almost a minute. However, he bounced back quickly and won the race.

U23 overall winner Jens Schuermans from Belgium crossed the line in fourth (1:21), followed by Martin Gluth in fifth (1:34).

Gluth and Engen win the eliminator

Alexandra Engen and Martin Gluth won the eliminator on Saturday night. The world champion defeated the World Cup third-placed in Albstadt, Nadine Rieder (Topeak-Ergon) and Veronika Brüchle (Stevens Schubert). Martin Gluth won the finals ahead of Frenchman Titouan Perrin-Ganier (Focus-Rotor). Andy Eyring (Bergamont) was third.

The overall victories in the Bundesliga eliminator standings went to Engen and Stiebjahn (Team Bulls), who was fifth in Saalhausen.

Full Results

Elite men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 1:33:07 2 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 0:01:32 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 0:01:57 4 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 0:02:14 5 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) 0:02:49 6 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 0:03:34 7 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:03:36 8 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:05:17 9 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 0:06:21 10 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:06:58 11 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:07:24 12 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:07:51 13 Olof Jonsson (Swe) 0:08:19 14 José Juan Escarcega (Mex) 0:09:35 15 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) 0:09:44 16 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) 0:10:15 17 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 0:11:54 18 Michael Stieglbauer (Ger) 0:12:47 19 Samuel Rosenkranz (Ger) 0:13:12 20 Severin Schweisguth (Ger) 0:14:31 21 Marc Odrosek (Ger) 22 Steffen Greger (Ger) 23 Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) 24 Jochen Coconcelli (Ger) 25 Stefan Schairer (Ger) 26 Tobias Blum (Ger) 27 Michell Schulze (Ger) 28 Timo Häfner (Ger) 29 Marco Intravaia (Ger) 30 Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger) 31 Christian Ludewig (Ger)

Elite women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 1:38:36 2 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:00:40 3 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:02:44 4 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 0:05:19 5 Helen Grobert (Ger) 0:07:11 6 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 0:07:15 7 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:08:15 8 Majlen Müller (Ger) 0:15:08 9 Stephanie Dohrn (Ger) 10 Lena Wehrle (Ger) 11 Theresa Wolfrum (Ger) 12 Hannah Traupe (Ger) 13 Vanessa Kleih (Ger) 14 Natalie Reifschneider (Ger) 15 Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)

U23 men cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 1:23:07 2 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:00:21 3 Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) 0:00:49 4 Jens Schuermans (Bel) 0:01:21 5 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:01:34 6 Didier Bats (Bel) 0:02:31 7 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) 0:02:57 8 Martin Frey (Ger) 0:03:08 9 Aaron Beck (Ger) 0:03:29 10 Louis Wolf (Ger) 0:04:30 11 Simon Schilli (Ger) 0:04:31 12 David Simon (Ger) 0:04:37 13 Maximilian Maier (Ger) 0:06:03 14 Christopher Platt (Ger) 0:06:27 15 Alexander Gläser (Ger) 16 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) 0:07:23 17 Isak Jonsson (Swe) 0:08:41 18 Jonas Müller (Ger) 0:08:47 19 Markus Siebert (Ger) 0:09:35 20 Tim Rosenkranz (Ger) 0:09:51 21 Michael Feinauer (Ger) 0:09:56 22 Robert Traupe (Ger) 0:10:06 23 Michael Wanski (Ger) 0:10:37 24 Marvin Schmidt (Ger) 0:11:07 25 Florian Kortüm (Ger) 0:11:23 26 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) 0:12:09 27 Sam Weber (Ger) 0:12:19 28 Yves Ketterer (Ger) 29 Alessandro Sepp (Ger) 30 Jakob Britz (Ger) 31 Andre Schutz (Ger) 32 Marcel Lehrian (Ger) 33 Constantin Kolb (Ger) 34 Felix Legler (Ger) 35 Benjamin Schmidt (Isr) 36 Anselm Wüllner (Ger) 37 Christian Schöllhorn (Ger) 38 Tobias Sindlinger (Ger) 39 Marcel Pöter (Ger) 40 Jan Eric Müller (Ger) 41 Clemens Zech (Ger)

Elite men eliminator # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martin Gluth (Ger) 2 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) 3 Andy Eyring (Ger) 4 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) 5 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 6 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) 7 Markus Bauer (Ger) 8 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 9 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 10 Sam Weber (Ger) 11 Florian Kortüm (Ger) 12 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) 13 Jonas Müller (Ger) 14 Julian Schelb (Ger) 15 Lubomir Vojta (Cze) 16 Till Bönisch (Ger) 17 Alexander Gläser (Ger) 18 Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) 19 Timo Häfner (Ger) 20 Marvin Schmidt (Ger) 21 Georg Egger (Ger) 22 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 23 Simon Schilli (Ger) 24 Martin Frey (Ger) 25 Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 26 David Simon (Ger) 27 Constantin Kolb (Ger) 28 Sean Christopher Feldhaus (Ger) 29 Javier Rodriguez Perez (Spa) 30 Michael Stieglbauer (Ger) 31 Erick Fierro (Ecu) 32 Robert Traupe (Ger) 33 Tobias Wagner (Ger)