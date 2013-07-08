Trending

Kerschbaumer and Osl win KitzAlpBike

Austrian race draws international field

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)1:30:16
2Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:01:04
3Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:02:09
4Karl Markt (Aut)0:02:47
5Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:03:53
6Milan Spesny (Cze)0:04:57
7Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:05:37
8Markus Preiss (Aut)0:07:41
9Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:08:20
10Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:09:31
11Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:10:21
12Christoph Mick (Aut)0:10:52
13Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:11:13
14Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
15Michael Pesse (Ita)
16Renay Groustra (RSA)
17Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
18Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
19Michael Mayer (Aut)
20Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
21Elias Hagspiel (Aut)
22Lukas Kaufmann (Aut)
23Yannick Lincoln (Mri)
24Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
25Martin Pollinger (Ita)
26Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut)
27Milan Damek (Cze)
28Roland Gantner (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:26:13
2Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:00:37
3Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:02:46
4Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:06:37
5Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:13:29
6Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:17:38
7Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
8Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
9Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
10Lisa Gottinger (Aut)

