Il Lombardia Live - The final Monument of the season

By Daniel Ostanek
All the action as Pogacar, Vingegaard, Nibali, Valverde, Yates, Vlasov, Mas, and more do battle in the hills

Il Lombardia 2022 Profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Race notes

253km through the hills from Bergamo to Como

Final races for Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde

Favourites include Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Enric Mas, Adam Yates

This year's race has more climbing metres than any edition since 2016, though, at 4,852. That's almost 200 more than last year.

Nine major hills on the route today, though the tough Muro di Sormano is missing for the second year in a row. 

We're around 23 minutes away from the start of the race. This is what the riders will be taking on today.

Il Lombardia map 2022

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Il Lombardia, the final Monument of 2022.

