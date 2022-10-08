Il Lombardia Live - The final Monument of the season

Refresh

This year's race has more climbing metres than any edition since 2016, though, at 4,852. That's almost 200 more than last year.

Nine major hills on the route today, though the tough Muro di Sormano is missing for the second year in a row.

We're around 23 minutes away from the start of the race. This is what the riders will be taking on today. (Image credit: RCS Sport)